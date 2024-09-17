Even if your social calendar hasn’t been as full as usual this September, at least you have the non-stop content arriving on Netflix to keep you company. One of this month’s most highly anticipated arrivals is based on Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian young adult novel, Uglies, which takes place in a futuristic society obsessed with physical perfection. On their 16th birthday, residents of Uglyville undergo extreme cosmetic surgery to transition into the most beautiful version of themselves and move to New Pretty Town permanently. Just as it sounds, the elitest city is aesthetically enticing. While a lot of it is the work of CGI, post-production seems to have taken inspiration from landmarks around the world. Where was Uglies filmed? Read on to find out!

Where Was ‘Uglies’ Filmed?

As Atlas of Wonders notes, most of Uglies was shot in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Because it’s set in a futuristic timeline, it was only natural for creators to use computers to enhance shots. They made New Pretty Town resemble an Asian metropolis, like Singapore. However, a pink, waving bridge in some aerial shots appears to take inspiration from Kyiv’s pedestrian bridge that opened in 2024. Uglyville, on the other hand, embraces Brutalism – a style of art that “expresses the social utopian ideas of the time by emphasizing structural integrity and utilitarian design.” Abandoned Russian hotels in Dombay were seemingly on the vision board for the grim cinematic universe.

On the other side of the country, the Uglies crew captured the exteriors of the Sepulveda Dam in Encino, just outside Los Angeles. This structure was completed in 1941 to prevent flooding, though the clean lines of its Art Deco style are particularly nice to look at. If you pay close attention to its on-screen appearance, you might recognize the dam from American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Key Scenes: Tally infiltrates New Pretty Town to find Peris.

Best Time to Visit: Early spring months in the Atlanta Botanical Garden are particularly beautiful, but be warned of pollen if you have allergies!

Transportation Options: The bus or subway can take you to the park for just a few dollars, or you can travel by taxi/car. Walking from midtown takes about an hour, which might be overkill considering it takes about two hours to wander through the garden.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is full of vibrant plants, cute critters and the 25-foot sculpture pictured above. Known as The Earth Goddess, she’s called the area home since 2013 and is one of the best photo ops in the area. Not far from where Tally was seeking out Peris is another Uglies filming location – Park Drive Bridge in Piedmont Park. Built in 1916, the small concrete arch boasts an elegant Beaux-Arts style design that was previously featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Things to Do: The Georgia Aquarium is another nature-filled experience that’s just a few miles from the Atlantic Botanical Garden. Also in the area are the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Where to Eat: The Quick Cafe has an impressive five-star rating. For something a bit more formal, head to the nearby Jai Ho at Krog – Indian Kitchen.

Where to Stay: Breakfast is included at the Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Midtown, or you can never go wrong with a room at the Four Seasons.

Atlanta Central Library

Key Scenes: Interior shots of Uglyville, where kids and teens live before joining the “Pretties.”

Best Time to Visit: The Atlanta Central Library is open six days a week; 10 AM to 8 PM on Monday and Tuesday, 10AM to 6 PM from Wednesday to Saturday.

Transportation Options: There are several bus stops within walking distance of the building; please note that onsite parking is not available for visitors.

Just like Uglyville, the Atlanta Central Library was designed in the Brutalist style, which is known for its unapologetic use of raw materials like concrete and metal. This design trend became popular in the late 1940s to mid-70s and it was Marcel Breuer who designed the ATL building that appears in Netflix’s Uglies.

Things to Do: Museums like Route 66 and American Giants are near the library, as is the famous Smiley Water Tower.

Where to Eat: Quiznos Subs and Dunkin’ Donuts are great for a quick bite, or you can sit down at By George and The Bistro for lunch.

Where to Stay: The Hampton Inn Lincon is a top rated best seller that’s just over 10 miles from the Uglies filming location.