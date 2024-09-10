Nicole Kidman is still in her Netflix bag. Earlier in 2024, the blonde beauty appeared opposite Zac Efron in A Family Affair, a romantic comedy that was shot in Atlanta, Georgia from August to October 2022. More recently, the Australian actress is the lead – Greer Garrison Winbury – in the streamer’s drama/thriller miniseries, The Perfect Couple, which has some seriously scenic filming locations.

The newly released project (based on a book of the same name) takes place in New England, where excitement surrounding a wedding quickly begins to crumble in light of a mysterious and tragic death that leaves everyone looking a bit suspicious. The Perfect Couple also stars Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hweson and Ishaan Khattar. It’s already being compared to other TV hits like The White Lotus, Succession and Big Little Lies (also featuring Kidman), so if any of those drew you in, you’ll want to start streaming this ASAP!

Where Was ‘The Perfect Couple’ Filmed?

Nantucket’s views have made it an ideal filming location for many shows and movies over the years, such as Moby Dick, Two If by Sea and Grey Lady, just to name a few. However, as House & Garden points out, carting a full cast and crew to the island via a multi-hour ferry ride isn’t ideal, which might explain in part why Chatham was used instead.

Chatham, Cape Cod

(Photo by Taylor Rooney/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Though it’s set in Nantucket, the Winbury’s Summerland House is really located in Chatham.

Best Time to Visit: June and September are “shoulder seasons,” when crowds and temperatures in Cape Cod are less overwhelming.

Transportation Options: Chatham to Cape Cod is about a 20-minute drive you can do alone or by taxi. Alternatively, an hourly bus travels from one destination to the other for just a few dollars.

While it hasn’t been confirmed exactly where filming happened, the Cape Cod Chronicle suggests a “waterfront estate in Chatham’s Eastward Point neighborhood” was used. The Perfect Couple author Elin Hilderbrand spoke with Boston.com about production decisions, noting, “Because the majority of The Perfect Couple was filmed on location in Chatham, the production had an authentic Cape and island feel.”

Things to Do: Soak up the sun at the Chatham Beach and Tennis Club at Lighthouse Beach, which was used as a film location for The Perfect Couple.

Where to Eat: Elwood’s Raw Bars served as the Nantucket Police Department on-screen. For a great seafood dinner, check out the Impudent Oyster or find a quick and affordable bite at Public Cafe.

Where to Stay: The Pleasant Bay Village Resort will make you feel like you’ve left the country for a seaside paradise. Elsewhere, Surfside Inn offers complimentary breakfast with your stay.

Nantucket Island

(Photo by Keenan Shepard/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Aerial shots of the island captured by stunt pilot Fred North appear throughout The Perfect Couple.

Best Time to Visit: Nantucket is best known as a summer destination, although spring and fall are still beautiful times to visit (and much less busy).

Transportation Options: The island is an almost 2.5-hour ride from Cape Cod via the Nantucket Ferry. The Cape Flyer train from Boston comes in seasonally, or buses from Boston, Providence and surrounding areas are also available.

The Perfect Couple makes Chatham look like Nantucket, but for the authentic Winbury experience, you’ll want to take the ferry to the island. As North’s aerial shots throughout the Netflix series prove, the views in the area are nothing short of picturesque. Locals or past visitors might recognize Main Street, Mitchell’s Book Corner and Bartlett’s Farm as familiar locations utilized by the crew.

Things to Do: Get a history lesson at the Whaling Museum or Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum. You’ll have endless opportunities to capture photos during your trip at one of the many lighthouses in the area.

Where to Eat: Local restaurant The Brotherhood of Thieves appears in the Netflix series. Mexican cuisine at Millie’s is popular among residents and tourists, as is the seafood at Ships Inn Restaurant.

Where to Stay: The Wauwinet is one of the area’s most expensive accommodations, but it offers experiences you’ll never forget. On the more affordable end of the spectrum is Cliff Lodge, which offers breakfast along with your booking.