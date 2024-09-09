There’s still almost a month until Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters but since the Joaquin Phoenix-led project debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier in September, people are curious about what to expect. In Italy, critics gave Phoenix and co-star Lady Gaga a 12-minute standing ovation for their work in the Todd Phillips musical. It’s set to premiere to the general public on Oct. 4, and much like the 2019 original, some of the Joker 2 film locations are in New York. However, this time around, we visit another major US city too.

‘Joker 2’ Filming Locations Pay Homage to the 2019 Original

In late 2018, principal photography for Joker took place throughout NYC, Jersey City and Newark. In the latter, we first met Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, working as a clown on Market Street near the old Paramount Theater. As Atlas of Wonders notes, the post-production team used CGI to make the area look like Gotham City. At one point in the film, Fleck looks out the bus window where we can see the Harlem River Lift Bridge, located between Manhattan and the Bronx.

Manhattan, New York

(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Key Scenes: Arthur and Harley dance on the “Joker stairs,” explosive courthouse scene.

Best Time to Visit: New York’s scenery in the fall months is unbeatable.

Transportation Options: MTA New York City Transit operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Taxis are available but know that you can waste a lot of time sitting in traffic if that’s your preferred method of transport.

In late March 2023, all eyes were on Lady Gaga. At the time, the multi-talent was spotted in costume as Harley Quinn outside the same Manhattan courthouse where former POTUS Donald Trump was arraigned. Around 700 extras playing protestors joined her, and fake explosives drew even more attention to the Joker 2 film location. As The Direct points out, footage captured in the area will likely be for “Arthur Fleck’s trial for the murders he committed in Joker, including that of Robert De Niro’s Murray Franklin.”

Things to Do: Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are about 4.5 miles from the famous Joker stairs.

Where to Eat: Corner Style Jamaican and Tudor Cafe are both close by with five-star reviews.

Where to Stay: Breakfast is included at Opera House Hotel, but Edge Hotel is closest to the Joker 2 film locations on the East Coast.

Downtown Los Angeles, California

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Arthur runs through the streets and gets hit by a cop car.

Best Time to Visit: To avoid overwhelming heat and crowds, plan your trip to LA in March, April, September or October.

Transportation Options: Walking or cycling are great if you’re not in a rush but metro rail is the most efficient way to explore the area.

While Phoenix and the Joker 2 crew were spotted running rampant through Downtown Los Angeles, on-screen, the shots will portray New York City. On Reddit, a local’s photo of the action playing out has users remarking how similar the two coasts can sometimes look. “Kind of nuts how parts of DTLA sub very well for NYC, especially 80s/90s NYC,” one person remarked.

Things to Do: Tour museums like The Broad and GRAMMY, or get lost in the Los Angeles Central Library

Where to Eat: French bakery Pitchoun! is a great place to start your day with breakfast. For Italian, try the Michelin-ranked Maccheroni Republic or treat yourself to a boujee seafood dinner at Water Grill Los Angeles.

Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown has some serious personality, meanwhile, The Hoxton is more affordable but still highly rated.