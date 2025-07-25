“Untamed,” the breakout survival drama that premiered on Netflix earlier this month, follows Ava Redmond’s character as she escapes to the wilderness in search of healing, only to confront something far more dangerous than solitude. Gritty and emotional, the series unfolds against a backdrop of towering pines, glacial rivers and remote mountain trails that feel as raw and unforgiving as the story itself.

For fans, visiting these real-world filming sites is a chance to step into the wild themselves, relive pivotal scenes and experience the rugged beauty that defined the series. This guide highlights the show’s main filming destinations, shares what you can see and do there and offers tips for planning an unforgettable visit.

Why Was ‘Untamed’ Filmed In Canada?

Filming “Untamed” in Canada came down to a mix of practicality, savings and scenery. Like many American productions, the show took advantage of Canada’s generous film tax incentives, which can significantly cut production costs. In addition to being budget-friendly, Canada offers a streamlined permitting process, a strong local film crew base and access to state-of-the-art equipment and post-production facilities.

But beyond logistics, the decision was also creative. The producers needed a location that could convincingly double as a vast, remote wilderness, something rugged and untamed, yet safe and accessible for a large crew. Canada, with its breathtaking and varied landscapes, delivered exactly that. “This was a tough landscape that we were shooting in,” co-showrunner Elle Smith told the Los Angeles Times. “I think it really helps in terms of tone setting if your movie star is willing to get out on the rock and do the climb. It really helps the crew also feel like they’re able to do the climb.”

Squamish, British Columbia

(Josh Willink/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Several of the series’ most visually striking and emotionally charged moments were filmed in the forests and backcountry surrounding Squamish.

Best Time to Visit: Late June through early September is the ideal window to visit Squamish filming locations. During this time, the weather is warm, trails are fully accessible and you’ll catch the region at its most vibrant, just like it appears on screen.

Transportation Options: Rent a car from Vancouver International Airport and drive the Sea-to-Sky Highway (approx. 1.5 hours).

One of the most visually stunning sequences was filmed at the Sea-to-Sky Gondola in Squamish, which the production used to double for high-elevation vistas that evoke the rugged grandeur of Yosemite. The gondola’s summit lodge and surrounding viewpoints, above Howe Sound and within Stawamus Chief Provincial Park, served as prime locations for several elevated establishing shots and dramatic moments in the series

Things to Do: Squamish offers plenty for outdoor lovers and culture seekers alike. Hiking the Stawamus Chief is a must; this granite giant provides breathtaking panoramic views and is one of the most popular trails in the region. For a more relaxed experience, visit Alice Lake Provincial Park, perfect for picnics, paddleboarding and easy nature walks. Adventure seekers can try rock climbing or zip-lining, two activities Squamish is famous for. Don’t miss the Sea-to-Sky Gondola, where you can ride up for stunning vistas, cross the thrilling suspension bridge and enjoy mountaintop dining.

Where to Eat: For a delicious meal after a day of exploring, check out The Salted Vine Kitchen + Bar, a local favorite known for its fresh, seasonal dishes. For a casual bite or great coffee, the Sunflower Bakery & Café is perfect.

Where to Stay: For a luxury experience, consider the Executive Suites Hotel & Resort, which provides spacious suites with full kitchens and scenic mountain views. If you’re seeking a mid-range option, Howe Sound Inn & Brewing offers cozy rooms with the added benefit of an on-site brewery. For those on a budget, Squamish Adventure Inn provides affordable dormitory-style and private rooms and access to shared kitchens and communal spaces.

Whistler, British Columbia

(Alex Ratson/Getty Images)

Key Scenes: The production team filmed at Nita Lake Lodge in Whistler Creekside. This boutique lakeside resort, reminiscent of the historic luxury lodge The Ahwahnee in Yosemite, featured an award-winning spa and a bar that appeared in several scenes per The Atlas of Wonders

Best Time to Visit: June through September is the ideal time for “Untamed” fans to visit Whistler. Summer weather makes hiking, biking and sightseeing most enjoyable.

Transportation Options: Whistler is easily accessible from Vancouver International Airport (YVR), about a 1.5 to 2-hour drive via the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway (Highway 99). Renting a car offers the most flexibility for exploring Whistler and nearby filming locations. For those preferring not to drive, several shuttle services, like Epic Rides and Whistler Shuttle, provide regular routes between Vancouver and Whistler.

Whistler’s combination of world-class natural beauty and developed infrastructure made it ideal for complex shoots requiring both wilderness authenticity and creature comforts. Fans visiting Whistler can enjoy hiking trails used in the show, explore the lively pedestrian village with its shops and eateries, or take the Peak 2 Peak Gondola to experience some of the breathtaking mountain vistas featured onscreen.

Things to Do: Ride the famous Peak 2 Peak Gondola for stunning panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The charming Whistler Village is perfect for shopping, dining and soaking up the lively atmosphere. For more active visitors, mountain biking, zip-lining and kayaking on nearby lakes are popular choices. Don’t miss the Whistler Olympic Park, which provides a glimpse into the town’s winter sports legacy featured subtly in the series.

Where to Eat: Whistler offers a variety of dining options from upscale seafood spots like Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar to cozy, rustic venues such as The Rimrock Café. For Italian cuisine, II Caminetto is a popular choice, while Pizzeria Antico serves authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. Whether you want fine dining or casual eats, Whistler has something for every palate.

Where to Stay: For those seeking luxury, the Four Seasons Resort Whistler in Upper Village provides elegant rooms, a spa, and ski-in/ski-out access. Mid-range options like the Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel in Village North offer comfort and convenience. Meanwhile, budget-friendly choices such as Pangea Pod Hotel cater to solo travelers or couples.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are so many series filmed in Canada?

Because of tax credits, experienced crews and versatile locations that can pass for anywhere from rural Montana to futuristic cities.

What is the film capital of Canada?

Toronto is often considered the film capital due to its volume of productions, but Vancouver closely rivals it – especially for U.S. television.