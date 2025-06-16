You can’t judge a place by the plane ride. That was my first lesson after arriving in Calgary, a city in the Canadian province of Alberta. I remember counting more Carhartt jackets and hats than people of color on my flight from Chicago. While excited, I mindlessly assumed Alberta would likely be one of those places that lacked diversity. However, I could not be more wrong.

“Calgary is the third most diverse major city in Canada,” says Aviva Kohen, travel media manager for Tourism Calgary. “There’s a fun, energetic, and youthful energy to the city. We have the youngest median age and Canada’s fastest-growing cities.”

People often associate Alberta with Banff and Jasper National Parks, Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, and the Calgary Stampede, among other things. But Alberta is more than the natural wonders it’s famous for. There is vibrancy and diversity etched within the Canadian Rocky Mountains, rolling prairies, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites that more Black travelers should take advantage of.

What To Do In Alberta

Throughout every experience in Alberta, from fly fishing and hiking to biking and communing over a meal, it’s customary to begin by acknowledging the Indigenous Peoples who have cared for and lived on the land. Alberta is home to a large First Nations population. Everyone honors the territories of Treaty 4, 6, 7, 8, and 10, along with their signatories, including the Blackfoot Confederacy, Cree, Dene, Nakota Sioux, Saulteaux, Stoney Nakoda, Tsuut’ina, Dakota, Nakota, and Lakota.

I started my time in Alberta in Calgary — a city that boasts the most days of sunshine in Canada (an average of 333, according to Kohen), one of the crown jewels in Calgary is the Bow River. People utilize every inch of the water and pathways for fishing, walking, biking, and other activities. My introduction to the Bow River was something I didn’t expect: urban fly fishing with Drift Out West. Turns out, the Bow River is one of the most renowned fly fishing rivers in the world.

Owner Quinn Soonias takes deep pride in his indigenous Cree heritage and approaches teaching people how to fly fish in the river with enthusiasm and respect for the Earth.

Mitti Hicks

The city escape didn’t stop with fly fishing. For nearly two hours, there’s a way to sit back and enjoy the breeze and views while learning about the various neighborhoods and industries in Calgary with a city sidecar tour with Rocky Mountain Sidecar Adventures. The ride comes with a tour guide (who will also be your photographer). A highlight of this tour is that guides take you through some of the most incredible views of Calgary.

Shelby Pedersen

Exploring Drumheller, The Dinosaur Capital

Drive an hour and a half northeast to reach the self-proclaimed “Dinosaur Capital of the World,” Drumheller. The small town is renowned worldwide for its rich deposits of dinosaur fossils. The community takes their history of dinosaurs seriously and leans into the remarkable discoveries made in recent years.

For example, there are hotels named Canalta Jurassic, Tyrannosaurus Rest, and the Raptor Retreat. Some streets have been renamed after dinosaurs, and there is a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex replica in town named Tyra. Tyra stands approximately 80 feet tall, and visitors can climb the 106 stairs inside to take in the views of the Canadian Badlands from Tyra’s jaw.

Drumheller’s highlight is the Royal Tyrrell Museum, featuring one of the world’s largest collections of dinosaur fossils. Inside is otherworldly. You can’t help but have chills while looking at the thousands of fossils. Visitors are immersed in the 3.9 billion-year history of life on Earth. It’s a surreal experience that brings the prehistoric world to present life.

Bikes & Bites is the perfect way to get acquainted with Canada’s Badlands Capital. Luckily, the tour offers e-bikes, which makes the 10-15 mile bike ride and tour easier as you travel through nature and the city. Lunch is provided (hence the bites part of the name). Owners Lana Phillips and Natalie Lum also offer a Boom Town Tour that uncovers the hidden history of the diverse people who made the valley.

Mitti Hicks

Outdoor Highlights At Thanksgiving Ranch

A little more than three hours south is Thanksgiving Ranch. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, located within two hours of three UNESCO World Heritage sites. There is a horseback riding experience on the ranch’s scenic trails with professional guides who go out of their way to make you comfortable with riding their majestic horses. Other experiences include guided hikes and outdoor activities, such as fishing and helicopter tours off the ranch.

About an hour south of Pincher Creek is Bear’s Hump Trail. It’s a short and steep climb up a rocky trail on Crandell Mountain. You can go as slow and as high up as your heart desires. Benches are located at various stops along the way.

Another highlight is relaxing on Cameron Lake. Located in a glacier basin, it’s a fantastic chance to kayak, canoe, or paddleboard on the crystal clear mountain lake.

Where To Stay In Alberta

In downtown Calgary, The Dorian is witty with its approach to celebrating author Oscar Wilde. The interior design concept combines both colorful notes of Wilde, British charm, and the evolution of Calgary’s cultural and economic progress.

Indigenous-owned stays in Alberta include Bannock N Bed Inn, a comfortable and peaceful stay on Treaty 8 Sucker Creek First Nation land. Guests will experience Cree culture and taste traditional food. Water Spirit Spa & Retreats is an Indigenous-owned holistic health and outdoor retreat center located on the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, where individuals can nurture their mind and spirit through holistic wellness services.

For horseback riding and hiking on the more than 3,600 acres that comprise Thanksgiving Ranch, a reservation is required for a stay. The family-owned ranch can accommodate up to 14 guests, and each stay is tailored to suit families or couples. Meals are farm-to-table, and everything the expert chefs prepare is grown on their land. It’s a peaceful stay that fosters intimacy with nature and intentional quality time with loved ones.

Mitti Hicks

Where To Eat In Alberta

Chef Mikko Tamarra builds on the contemporary cuisines of Mexico, Peru, Brazil, and other regions across Central and South America at Fortuna’s Row in Calgary. Guests embark on a culinary journey that depicts the abundance of Mesoamerica in a fresh and exciting way.

Don’t miss one of the most beautiful restaurants in Calgary, Orchard. It’s charming from the moment you set foot in the door. The aesthetic reflects the enthusiasm locals have for nature. The food matches the exceptional energy inside.

If nothing else, BertaBurritos in Drumheller is the kind of food truck that will keep you returning to the small town. The home of the mouth-watering burrito wrapped in melted cheese is a local favorite.

For an elevated experience with views, book a high tea and lunch experience at the Prince of Wales Hotel. You will be served a phenomenal selection of unique and rare quality teas, accompanied by flavorsome sandwich squares and pastries. The best part of this experience is overlooking the Wateron Lake through the expansive windows.

Know Before You Go

The best way to get around Alberta is by renting a car. It’s also best to hire guides for hiking in the Canadian Rockies or navigating some of the rivers and lakes to ensure a safe experience. Bear’s Hump, for example, is home to grizzly bears. While rare on busy days, a guide can help navigate bear encounters more effectively.

The weather can vary, even in months you think are traditionally warmer, such as the summer months. Packing multiple layers ensures you’re ready for fluctuating temperatures. Additionally, hiking shoes or boots, along with walking sticks, are ideal for climbing trails.