Canada is the second-largest country, and arguably the tourism capital of the world. It has an abundance of spectacular landscapes, heritage sites and national parks that has continued to attract thousands of visitors. These beautiful sites pull-in millions of international tourists yearly and adds billions of dollars to the Canadian economy. The tourist experience is not just limited to outdoor thrills, as other cultural experiences await in its expansive cities. Here are the best places to visit in Canada that promise an unforgettable adventure.

Banff National Park

If you’re craving mountain scenery and outdoor activities, Banff National Park in Alberta is a must-visit. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the Canadian Rockies, where you’ll find stunning peaks, turquoise lakes, and endless opportunities for adventure. These are activities you’ll enjoy at Banff.

Hike the Trails: Explore miles of hiking trails that take you to breathtaking viewpoints, including the iconic Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

Ski and Snowboard: In winter, hit the slopes at world-class ski resorts like Banff Sunshine and Lake Louise Ski Resort.

Wildlife Watching: Keep an eye out for wildlife like elk, bears, and mountain goats as you explore the park.

Vancouver

Vancouver, located on Canada’s west coast in British Columbia, is a vibrant city surrounded by natural beauty. It’s the perfect destination for those who want to combine urban exploration with outdoor activities. It’s a bustling area with an endless number of things to do to make any trip memorable. Here are activities you can engage in:

Explore Stanley Park: Bike or walk around the Seawall, visit the Vancouver Aquarium, and enjoy the park’s lush greenery.

Hit the Beaches: Relax at Kitsilano Beach or English Bay, or try paddleboarding and kayaking in the city's calm waters.

Venture to Grouse Mountain: Take the Skyride gondola for panoramic views, and in winter, enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

Quebec City

If you’re looking for things to do in Canada that offer up a taste of Europe without leaving North America, head to Quebec City. This historic city in the province of Quebec is known for its cobblestone streets, charming architecture, and rich French culture. You can try these on your Quebec City adventure.

Stroll Through Old Quebec: Wander through this UNESCO-listed area with its narrow streets, fortifications, and the iconic Château Frontenac.

Visit Montmorency Falls: Just a short drive from the city, this spectacular waterfall is higher than Niagara Falls and offers stunning views.

Experience the Winter Carnival: If you visit in winter, don't miss the famous Quebec Winter Carnival, featuring ice sculptures, parades, and traditional festivities.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, located on the border between Ontario and the United States, is one of the most famous waterfalls in the world. The sheer power and beauty of the falls make it a must-see destination. Things you can do in Niagra Falls:

Take a Boat Tour: Get up close to the falls with a boat tour on the Hornblower, where you’ll feel the mist and hear the roar of the water.

Explore Niagara-on-the-Lake: Visit this charming town nearby, known for its wineries, historic sites, and the Shaw Festival.

Walk the White Water Walk: Stroll along the boardwalk at the base of the Niagara Gorge to experience the power of the rapids up close.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island (PEI) is Canada’s smallest province, but it’s big on charm and natural beauty. With its red-sand beaches, rolling green hills, and picturesque lighthouses, PEI is a perfect destination for a laid-back adventure. You can try these in Prince Edward Islands:

Relax on the Beaches: PEI is known for its beautiful beaches, including Cavendish Beach and Basin Head, where you can swim, sunbathe, and explore the unique sand dunes.

Visit Green Gables: Fans of Anne of Green Gables will love visiting the Green Gables Heritage Place, the inspiration for Lucy Maud Montgomery's famous novel.

Cycle the Confederation Trail: Rent a bike and explore the island on the Confederation Trail, which offers scenic routes through forests, farmland, and along the coast.

Jasper National Park

For those who love the great outdoors, Jasper National Park in Alberta offers a wilder, less crowded alternative to Banff. It’s a haven for adventure seekers, with pristine wilderness, abundant wildlife, and endless opportunities for exploration. You can do the following at Jasper:

Hike to Spirit Island: Take a boat tour on Maligne Lake to visit Spirit Island, one of the most photographed spots in the Rockies.

Lights in a Dark Sky: Jasper is one of the world's largest dark sky preserves, making it perfect for spotting the northern lights.

Explore the Icefields Parkway: Drive along this scenic highway that connects Jasper to Banff, with stops at the Columbia Icefield and Athabasca Falls.

Toronto

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is a vibrant metropolis with a diverse culture and a thriving arts scene. It’s an exciting destination for those who love the energy of a big city combined with nearby natural attractions, and is also the filming location for a surprising number of films – even some that don’t take place in Canada. Here are things you can do in Toronto: