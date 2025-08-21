Tennessee is a state that defies expectations. Rolling green hills give way to majestic mountains, historic cities pulse with live music and hidden gems wait just beyond the beaten path. From the electric energy of its urban centers to the serenity of the Smoky Mountains, the Volunteer State is a dream launchpad for travelers. Whether you’re a history buff, nature lover, foodie or thrill-seeker, there’s something here to ignite your wanderlust.

The beauty of Tennessee is not just in its scenery but in its central location, which makes it perfect for weekend escapes. Let’s explore seven unforgettable weekend trips in Tennessee that are bound to satisfy every travel appetite.

How Much Does It Cost To Go To Tennessee For A Weekend?

(Kelly/Pexels)

Planning a weekend getaway in Tennessee is often more affordable than you might think. Depending on your travel style, a 2-3 day trip can range from $200 to $800. Budget-conscious travelers can opt for camping in state parks, free museums and roadside diners. On the other end of the spectrum, luxury seekers can indulge in boutique hotels, fine dining and guided tours.

Cities like Nashville and Memphis offer a wide range of accommodations, from charming Airbnbs to swanky downtown hotels. For nature-focused weekend trips in Tennessee, national and state parks typically have nominal entry or parking fees. Overall, Tennessee’s relatively low cost of living and diverse activity offerings make it a value-packed destination for travelers.

Nashville, Tennessee – Where Every Street Sings Its Own Song

(F11photo/Getty Images)

There’s no way to talk about weekend trips in Tennessee without mentioning the capital of country music: Nashville. Dive headfirst into the city’s buzzing honky-tonk scene along Broadway, where live music seeps from every bar and street corner. Tour the Country Music Hall of Fame and step inside the Ryman Auditorium to feel the pulse of music history.

Don’t miss the chance to try hot chicken – a culinary adventure as fiery as the nightlife. Paddleboat down the Cumberland River for a change of pace, or explore the street art and shops in The Gulch. Whether you’re two-stepping through the night or sipping local brews on a rooftop bar, Nashville ensures your weekend is jam-packed with rhythm and Southern charm.

Memphis, Tennessee – Soulful Sounds And Southern Legends

(Benedek/Getty Images Signature)

For a weekend getaway steeped in musical heritage and mouthwatering eats, Memphis hits every note. Start your visit at Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, to soak up rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia. Walk down Beale Street, where blues, soul and jazz reign supreme, and stop by the National Civil Rights Museum housed in the historic Lorraine Motel.

For a dose of nature, stroll through the Memphis Botanic Garden or catch a sunset along the Mississippi River at Tom Lee Park. Of course, no visit is complete without barbecue – smoky, tender and unforgettable. Memphis offers one of the most enriching weekend trips in Tennessee, marrying soulful culture with compelling history and laid-back Southern vibes.

Chattanooga, Tennessee – Scenic Views And Underground Adventures

(Kevin Ruck/Getty Images Pro)

Tucked in the southeastern corner of the state, Chattanooga is a gem for adventure seekers and nature lovers planning weekend trips in Tennessee. Ride the Incline Railway up Lookout Mountain for panoramic views that’ll take your breath away, then explore the mysterious depths of Ruby Falls – a stunning underground waterfall inside a limestone cavern.

For families, the Tennessee Aquarium offers a top-tier aquatic experience. Take a leisurely walk or rent a bike along the 13-mile Tennessee Riverwalk, passing public art, cafes and riverfront parks. If you’re up for a thrill, try hang gliding at Lookout Mountain Flight Park or rock climbing along the sandstone bluffs. Chattanooga delivers natural beauty and adrenaline in equal measure, all in one exciting weekend package.

Knoxville, Tennessee – The Gateway To Outdoor Fun

(CrackerClips Stock Media)

Knoxville often flies under the radar, but it’s a must-consider for those planning weekend trips in Tennessee that balance history, urban exploration and outdoor recreation. Start your journey in Market Square, where local shops, lively patios and public art reflect the city’s creative spirit. Take a tour of the Sunsphere Tower, built for the 1982 World’s Fair, offering sweeping views of the city and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Paddleboard or kayak along the Tennessee River or hike the nearby trails of Ijams Nature Center for a breath of fresh mountain air. On game days, the city lights up with orange and white pride for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Knoxville is a refreshing mix of culture, college-town energy and close-to-nature escapes, perfect for an action-packed weekend.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee – Where The Mountains Touch The Sky

(Esteban Carriazo/Getty Images)

When it comes to awe-inspiring weekend trips in Tennessee, Gatlinburg is the crown jewel. Nestled at the gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this mountain town is a paradise for hikers, photographers and stargazers. Lace up your boots and tackle trails like Alum Cave Bluff or Clingmans Dome, offering some of the best panoramic views east of the Mississippi.

After your outdoor adventures, stroll through the bustling downtown packed with arcades, moonshine tastings and quirky shops. Ride the scenic SkyLift to the SkyBridge – the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America – for unbeatable vistas. Gatlinburg effortlessly combines wild beauty with kitschy mountain-town charm, making it a top contender for unforgettable weekend trips in Tennessee.

Franklin, Tennessee – Southern Charm Meets Civil War History

(Denis Tangney/Getty Images Signature)

Just a short drive south of Nashville, Franklin offers a quieter, more historical angle on weekend trips in Tennessee. The town’s beautifully preserved Main Street is lined with antique shops, historic homes and cozy cafés. Visit the Carnton Plantation and Carter House to get a deep dive into the town’s Civil War legacy – each site telling poignant stories of sacrifice and survival.

After your history fix, sample local wines or catch live music at Gray’s on Main, a former pharmacy turned vibey supper club. For nature lovers, a walk along the Harpeth River or a picnic at Winstead Hill Park adds a serene touch to your weekend. Franklin is a place where the past and present coexist gracefully, offering a more relaxed but equally enriching getaway.

The Natchez Trace Parkway – A Road Trip Through Time And Nature

(David Astudillo/Getty Images Signature)

For those who want their weekend trips in Tennessee to have a road-trip vibe, the Natchez Trace Parkway is your ideal route. This scenic byway stretches from Nashville to Natchez, Mississippi, offering a journey through ancient trails, lush forests and historical landmarks.

Start your drive just outside Nashville, and make time to stop at key points like the Meriwether Lewis Monument and the mysterious Devil’s Backbone State Natural Area. Pack a picnic and pull off at one of the many overlooks for a quiet meal surrounded by nature. Cyclists, photographers and history buffs alike will find the Natchez Trace endlessly rewarding. With little commercial development along the route, it’s a peaceful, contemplative drive that reconnects you to the land and its layered stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best month to travel to Tennessee?

The best months to travel to Tennessee are April through June and September through October. These seasons offer mild temperatures, fewer crowds and vibrant scenery – either spring blooms or fall foliage.

What is the number one tourist attraction in Tennessee?

The most visited attraction in Tennessee is Great Smoky Mountains National Park. With its stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife and endless hiking opportunities, it draws millions of visitors every year.

What is Tennessee’s famous food?

Tennessee is best known for its hot chicken and Memphis-style barbecue. Both dishes are spicy, smoky and deeply rooted in Southern culinary tradition.