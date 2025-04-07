Holland, the 2025 mystery thriller directed by Mimi Cave, places viewers in a suspenseful narrative set against the backdrop of the seemingly idyllic town of Holland, Michigan. Starring Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, the film plumbs the unraveling of a woman’s perfect life as she uncovers dark secrets within her community. The choice of filming locations (which were scattered across parts of Michigan and Tennessee) seamlessly blends the authenticity of a small town shrouded in mystery with the diverse range of settings, enhancing the eerie and atmospheric tone.

The diverse landscapes of both states provided visually dynamic settings, while financial incentives helped reduce costs. Tennessee, in particular, boasts a well-established film industry with experienced crews, state-of-the-art sound stages and top-tier production facilities. This strong infrastructure ensures efficient, cost-effective creativity making it a prime destination for producers and a travel opportunity for those exploring the world. Here’s everything we know about Prime Video’s Holland filming locations across Michigan and Tennessee.

Holland, Michigan

Key Scenes: Iconic shots featuring Windmill Island Gardens help to capture the town’s Dutch heritage. The windmill, dubbed “De Zwaan,” alongside the 36-acre park grounds the movie in an almost storybook-like quality. Endurance, tradition and the passage of time all take place in Holland as the windmill moves forever forward. ​

Best Time to Visit: For those with temperature in mind, try spring, particularly mid-April to mid-May, for the annual Tulip Time Festival, one of the largest of its kind in the world. Summer is great for outdoor activities, beach trips to Lake Michigan and exploring Windmill Island Gardens in full bloom.

Transportation Options: Car rentals are recommended for flexibility; the town is also pedestrian-friendly, especially during festivals.​ Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are options as well.

While much of Holland was filmed elsewhere, select scenes were authentically shot in Holland, Michigan, harvesting the town’s picturesque charm for a greater sense of whimsy, nostalgia and dark fantasy. Notably, Windmill Island Gardens served as a backdrop, featuring the De Zwaan windmill. Alongside the traditional Dutch-style buildings, the town’s setting helps accentuate the pacing and focus of a small town with something to hide.

Things to Do: Drop by the Farmer’s Market to mingle with locals, sample Dutch goodies and buy keepsakes to remember your trip.​ During your stay, you can also take a self-guided walking audio tour of the city for just a few dollars, or soak up the sunshine at Holland State Park Beach.

Where to Eat: Enjoy traditional Dutch cuisine at DeBoer’s Bakkerij, renowned for its authentic recipes, freshly baked pastries and cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Salt & Pepper Savory Grill and Pub is another great option, full of dishes filled with flavorful, fresh ingredients.

Where to Stay: Consider lodging at the Haworth Hotel, for easy access to comfortable accommodation in the heart of downtown Holland. For a laidback vibe, check out the Lake Ranch Resort, where you can relax by the pool with a book.

Nashville, Tennessee

(Kortney Musselman/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The city’s blend of urban and suburban settings provided versatile backdrops, doubling for various locations and giving the film a broader scope and more dynamic atmosphere.

Best Time to Visit: Spring and fall are ideal for mild weather and vibrant local events.​ The former offers The Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival and CMA Fest while the latter season includes the Americana Music Festival and Opry Birthday Bash.

Transportation Options: Nashville boasts a comprehensive public transportation system. Car rentals are also available for broader exploration, along with ridesharing services.

A significant portion of Holland was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, utilizing the city’s diverse locales for its various scenes. ​Nashville’s well-established infrastructure for film production offered practical advantages. The city’s experienced crew base, the array of production facilities, and supportive local policies help industry professionals streamline the filming process for a more efficient and cost-effective production. This is a hot spot for tourism, so be advised there is a lot to do and see.

Things to Do: Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame to explore the city’s rich musical heritage.​ Stroll through Centennial Park, home to the iconic Parthenon replica.​ Experience live music along Broadway’s renowned honky-tonk bars.​

Where to Eat: Savor Southern cuisine at The Loveless Cafe, famous for its biscuits and country ham, a staple of Tennessee comfort food. Husk offers a refined take on traditional Southern dishes, focusing on locally sourced ingredients. If you’re in the mood for classic Nashville hot chicken, Prince’s Hot Chicken is a must-visit, serving up the legendary spicy dish that put the city on the culinary map.

Where to Stay: Consider booking your stay at the Hermitage Hotel, a historic establishment offering luxury accommodations downtown.​ For a modern boutique experience, Noelle blends contemporary style with a nod to Nashville’s artistic heritage. If you prefer a lively atmosphere, The Bobby Hotel features a rooftop lounge with stunning city views.

Clarksville, Tennessee

(ClarksvilleNow.com)

Key Scenes: Street scenes capturing the nuance of small-town America.​ It was Clarksville’s historic Franklin Street that was used to depict a parade scene during Holland‘s climax.

Best Time to Visit: Late spring to early fall offer pleasant weather and local events, such as the Rivers & Spires Festival.

Transportation Options: Limited public transit is available in the area; car rentals are advisable for convenience.​

Clarksville, located approximately 40 miles northwest of Nashville, has an easy blend of historic charm mixed into the modern streetscapes. The city’s blend of old brick buildings and riverside views (not to mention logistical and budgetary considerations), made Clarksville a prime Holland filming location with an authentic setting. The proximity to Nashville allows production teams to access a range of filming environments without extensive travel. And for those travelers looking to revel in a small town, Clarksville’s location is easy to travel to and hard to beat.

Things to Do: Explore the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, showcasing art and history exhibits.​ Walk along the scenic views of the Cumberland River or visit Dunbar Cave for hiking trails and tours.​

Where to Eat: Dine at The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, known for its craft beers and hearty pub fare and a Clarksville staple. For those coveting a river view, Liberty Park Grill offers Southern-inspired dishes like fried green tomatoes, bourbon-glazed salmon and slow-smoked ribs.

Where to Stay: Consider the Riverview Inn, offering comfortable stays with convenient access to downtown attractions.​ For a more modern experience, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott provides contemporary amenities and a welcoming atmosphere.