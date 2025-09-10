Chicago has taken home the 2025 Travel Noire Award for Best Stateside Vacation, reinforcing its reputation as one of America’s great urban destinations. Members of our team praised the city’s striking architecture, deep cultural history, and a food scene that continues to spotlight Black creativity and heritage. From skyline views along Lake Michigan to the historic streets of Bronzeville and Hyde Park, Chicago presents travelers with a layered look at American life, featuring a global edge.

Beyond its attractions, the city’s accessible public transit and walkable neighborhoods make it easy for visitors to experience its rhythm up close. Museums, live music, and world-class restaurants make Chicago an immersive city break that doesn’t require a passport.

Why Chicago Topped The List

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Chicago’s combination of iconic attractions and hidden gems helped secure its top position. The famous Cloud Gate sculpture (The Bean) in Millennium Park continues to draw millions of visitors seeking the perfect selfie opportunity against the reflective stainless steel surface. Meanwhile, the James Beard award-winning Lula Cafe and Black-owned establishments, such as Nobody’s Darling cocktail bar, showcase Chicago’s impressive culinary diversity.

Chicago’s storied culture also impresses visitors. The South Side Black History tours take guests to significant landmarks, including the former homes of Barack Obama and Muhammad Ali, offering deep connections to American history. The Second City Comedy Show, the birthplace of countless comedy legends, offers entertainment that celebrates Chicago’s influential role in American humor and the performing arts.

The city’s culinary offerings played a crucial role in securing the award. Deep-dish pizza remains a Chicago staple, with visitors now able to learn the craft through hands-on pizza-making classes. Black-owned eateries, such as Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bronzeville, serve award-winning treats with flavors like honey-cinnamon graham cracker and Barack Supreme, creating unique culinary experiences that celebrate cultural heritage.

Year-Round Appeal

Chicago conquered the common misconception that harsh winters make it a seasonal destination. The city’s indoor attractions, such as the Shedd Aquarium, and cultural events, like the Christkindlmarket Holiday Market, create a year-round appeal. The Chicago Cultural Center, home to the world’s largest Tiffany glass dome, has free exhibits that showcase artistic excellence regardless of weather conditions.

Furthermore, travel experts noted Chicago’s exceptional accessibility as a factor in its win. The comprehensive public transit system efficiently connects major attractions, neighborhoods, and both airports. The pedestrian-friendly downtown areas, particularly the Chicago Riverwalk, make exploring the city a pleasure for visitors of all ages.

The Travel Noire Awards celebration is just getting started. Discover this year’s nominees for Best Stateside Vacation, and see all the winners and upcoming announcements at the Travel Noire Awards hub.