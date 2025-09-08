The Travel Noire Awards have become a prestigious recognition in the travel industry for celebrating destinations that resonate deeply with Black travelers and offer culturally rich experiences. This year’s Best Stateside Vacation category highlights domestic locations that have captivated visitors. These places have distinctive charm, cultural significance, and offer transformative travel experiences. From emerging cities experiencing remarkable revitalization to established destinations with fresh offerings, these nominees represent the diversity and vibrancy of travel within the United States and its territories.

As travelers increasingly seek authentic experiences that combine adventure, culture, and community, these five destinations stand out. Their ability to deliver memorable vacations that speak to the modern explorer attracts returning visitors. The 2025 nominees span the travel spectrum, from cities defined by urban renewal to islands that deliver a true escape.

1. Boise, Idaho

Bryce Boehler/ Unsplash

Idaho’s capital city has catapulted onto the national travel scene. Boise’s meteoric rise as a tourist destination is fueled by its mix of urban amenities and easy access to outdoor adventure. The city is undergoing a renaissance, with the addition of new hotels, revitalized spaces, and cultural attractions. Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Boise for its extensive trail systems. These include the Ridge to Rivers network that offers hiking and mountain biking opportunities just minutes from downtown.

Additionally, the Boise River Greenbelt offers scenic paths for walking and cycling along the waterfront. At the same time, food enthusiasts can explore the city’s award-winning culinary scene. Expect everything from farm-to-table restaurants to innovative wineries and breweries. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the city’s rich Basque heritage, which will be celebrated in 2025 with Jaialdi, one of the world’s largest Basque festivals.

2. Chicago, Illinois

Chait Goli / Pexels

The Windy City continues to reinvent itself while maintaining the iconic attractions that have made it a perennial favorite for travelers. Chicago’s stunning architecture, world-class museums, diverse neighborhoods, and lakefront beauty create an unmatched urban experience. As a result, visitors return year after year. Millennium Park remains the heart of the city’s cultural landscape. It is home to the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture (affectionately known as “The Bean”) and hosts numerous free concerts and events throughout the year.

The city’s food scene also continues to garner international acclaim, from deep-dish pizza to innovative fine dining establishments. Sports enthusiasts can catch games at historic Wrigley Field or cheer on the Bears, Bulls, or Blackhawks. Similarly, architecture fans can marvel at the city that invented the skyscraper. The Chicago Riverwalk and Navy Pier offer scenic waterfront experiences. Additionally, the city’s 77 distinct neighborhoods provide cultural immersion beyond the downtown attractions.

3. Detroit, Michigan

Alex Brisbey / Unsplash

Detroit is emerging as one of the most compelling comeback stories in American travel. The Motor City is showcasing remarkable signs of renewal. This rebirth is transforming it into a must-visit destination with experiences that honor its history while embracing an innovative future. In 2025, visitors will witness the culmination of several transformative projects. There’s the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario. There is also the completion of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on the riverfront.

The revitalized Michigan Central Station, once an abandoned Beaux-Arts train depot, has been restored through a $950 million project by Ford Motor Company. It now serves as a tech hub and symbol of Detroit’s renaissance. The city’s arts scene, world-class museums, and legendary music history provide cultural depth, while its renowned food scene continues to evolve with innovative restaurants complementing beloved local institutions.

4. Portland, Maine

Gary Deetz / Unsplash

This coastal New England gem has evolved from a charming fishing town into one of America’s most desirable small-city destinations. Portland strikes the perfect balance between historic maritime character and contemporary sophistication, offering visitors an authentic Maine experience with urban amenities. The compact, walkable downtown features cobblestone streets lined with boutiques, galleries, and award-winning restaurants that have established Portland as one of America’s top food cities.

The Old Port district combines historic architecture with a vibrant waterfront energy, while the Eastern Promenade offers stunning ocean views and a range of recreational opportunities. Beyond the city center, visitors can explore the region’s iconic lighthouses, including the famous Portland Head Light in nearby Cape Elizabeth. Outdoor enthusiasts appreciate Portland’s proximity to beaches, hiking trails, and island-hopping opportunities in Casco Bay, accessible via the city’s ferry service.

5. Vega Baja, Puerto Rico

Rafael Lopez / Unsplash

Situated approximately 30 miles west of San Juan, this coastal municipality embodies the side of Puerto Rico that travelers are increasingly seeking beyond the island’s more touristy areas. Vega Baja offers a compelling mix of natural wonders, outdoor adventures, and cultural immersion without the crowds of better-known destinations. The town’s crown jewel is Charco Azul, a stunning natural attraction featuring a blue water canyon, caves, and waterfalls that has become one of Puerto Rico’s most Instagram-worthy spots.

Adventure seekers can explore the area through cave tours, river tubing, and hiking experiences that showcase the region’s biodiversity. Playa Vega Baja offers golden sands and Atlantic waves for beach lovers, while the historic town center provides glimpses into traditional Puerto Rican life and architecture. Vega Baja is particularly special in how it delivers local experiences while remaining relatively undiscovered by mass tourism. This allows visitors to connect more deeply with Puerto Rican culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

The Best Stateside Vacation award winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 10. Stay updated by visiting the Travel Noire Awards hub for results and more nominees.