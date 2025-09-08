For some people, fall begins with the arrival of apple season. The first cool mornings send families piling into cars, flannel shirts pulled tight, heading for the orchards that define fall as much as football or pumpkin spice. Apple picking is part ritual, part road trip, and part excuse to eat cider donuts until the bag is mysteriously empty. The tradition has roots that go back centuries. In the 1800s, apple orchards dotted the countryside, serving as gathering places where communities came together to harvest, press cider, and swap news.

Today, those orchards still serve as gathering grounds, but the experience has grown into something bigger. Depending on where you go, the experience can look very different. In Oregon, you’ll find mountain views and heirloom apple varieties. In Massachusetts, orchards with nearly a century of history stand alongside cider donut stands and hedge mazes. Each region also puts its own spin on the same seasonal activity, and that’s what keeps people coming back year after year. These six orchards represent some of the very best places in the U.S. to experience apple picking in its full, flavorful glory.

Terhune Orchards – Princeton, New Jersey

Terhune Orchards is a 250-acre farm that the Mount family has run for decades. Located near Princeton, it offers a wide array of activities in addition to apple picking. Families can expect hayrides, pony rides, a corn maze, and live music during the farm’s fall weekends. The farm store extends the experience beyond the orchard.

Shelves are stocked with jams, fresh pies, and seasonal baked goods, while the attached winery offers tastings of fruit-based wines. This mix of kid-friendly fun and adult-oriented experiences makes Terhune Orchards one of New Jersey’s most versatile destinations for apple-picking. Early September to late October is the prime window for visiting, though the farm hosts seasonal festivals throughout the year, keeping it active well beyond apple season.

Solebury Orchards – New Hope, Pennsylvania

Solebury Orchards in Bucks County is best known for its calm, scenic setting and wide selection of apples. The farm grows over 30 varieties, including Fuji, Pink Lady, and Pixie Crunch, and visitors are taken into the orchard on tractor-pulled wagons during the U-pick season. The orchard prioritizes maintaining a peaceful and authentic farm atmosphere, rather than transforming into a large-scale entertainment complex, which appeals to visitors seeking a quieter experience.

The farm market complements the orchard with apple cider pressed on-site, apple butter, and freshly made doughnuts. Located about an hour from Philadelphia, Solebury Orchards attracts both local families and city dwellers seeking a weekend escape. The peak season runs from late August to late October, with each week bringing a different variety of apples into season.

Apple Of My Eye Farm & Orchard – Platte City, Missouri

Apple of My Eye Farm & Orchard, located just north of Kansas City in Platte City, has become one of Missouri’s most family-oriented fall destinations. Unlike orchards that focus primarily on the harvest, this farm leans heavily into family activities, making it especially appealing to visitors with children. In addition to apple picking, the orchard offers hayrides, a Mega Slide, a train ride, and barnyard animals.

These attractions are available on weekends from Labor Day through Halloween. The farm emphasizes creating an environment where families can spend the whole day rather than just picking apples and leaving. Its location near Kansas City makes it an easy day trip, and the mix of activities has earned it a strong reputation as one of the state’s most engaging fall orchards.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – LaFayette, New York

Beak & Skiff is a household name in central New York and one of the most established orchards in the country. Founded in 1911, the farm spans roughly 400 acres and is home to over 300,000 apple trees. More than 20 varieties grow here, from classic New York apples like McIntosh and Cortland, to newer varieties developed at Cornell University, such as SnapDragon and RubyFrost.

The orchard’s location in the Finger Lakes means that the fall foliage season is particularly beautiful, drawing both locals and tourists. Beyond apple picking, Beak & Skiff has become a destination in its own right. The 1911 Tasting Room offers a selection of hard ciders, apple wines, and spirits, while the general store sells freshly pressed cider, jams, and baked goods. The orchard also hosts live music and seasonal festivals, making it a popular destination for day trips.

Honey Pot Hill Orchards – Stow, Massachusetts

Honey Pot Hill Orchards, situated in Stow, approximately 45 minutes from Boston, has been in operation since 1926. The farm spans 186 acres and has remained in the same family for four generations. The orchard grows a variety of apples, and the U-pick season typically runs from early September to late October. What makes Honey Pot Hill especially appealing is the variety of activities that complement apple picking.

The orchard is home to three hedge mazes, including the famous “Big Green Monster,” which is a favorite challenge for families. There are also hayrides, barnyard animals, and pumpkin patches that make the farm a one-stop fall outing. Its bakery is especially popular, with cider donuts drawing lines that often form before midday.

Mt View Orchards – Parkdale, Oregon

At the base of Mount Hood, Mt View Orchards offers one of the most scenic apple-picking settings in the Pacific Northwest. Spread across 50 acres, the orchard cultivates more than 125 apple and pear varieties, making it one of the most diverse apple farms in the region. Visitors can pick classics such as Honeycrisp and Gala, as well as less common heirloom apples that reflect Oregon’s deep agricultural roots.

The orchard emphasizes the whole sensory experience of fall. After filling baskets in the fields, guests can stop at the vineyard café for cider, donuts, and local wine. The panoramic view of Mount Hood adds a distinctive backdrop, making the orchard a popular spot for photography, weddings, and seasonal festivals.