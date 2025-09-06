When “My Life With The Walter Boys” premiered on Netflix in December 2023, it quickly became popular. Its blend of heartfelt teen romance, intricate family dynamics and daunting fresh starts made it a hit. It was adapted from Ali Novak’s bestselling novel, but the series features Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, whose life is uprooted after tragedy. She has to navigate her new life alongside Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry (Cole and Alex, respectively), the Walter boys who shape her new journey.

But beyond its characters and plot twists, the show’s setting really sets it apart. The sweeping ranch views, small town charm and dramatic landscapes don’t just serve as backdrops. They add a tangible emotional depth and atmosphere that truly contributes to the story. And the locations themselves have sparked just as much intrigue as the love triangle at the heart of the show. This leaves eager fans wondering, where was “My Life With the Walter Boys” filmed?

Where Is The Ranch On ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’?

Fans of “My Life With The Walter Boys” have been captivated by the sweeping vistas and rustic charm of the Walter family ranch. This beautiful Western landscape is a stand-in for Silver Falls, Colorado, although it’s filmed far away from the American heartland. In reality, the ranch scenes were shot on location at CL Ranch, a working ranch situated just west of Calgary, Alberta, as IMDb reports.

For fans hoping to experience the show’s scenic views, Bragg Creek, Alberta, is the place to go. This charming town is close to the filming locations and is a perfect destination for an immersive getaway.Travelers can explore lush forest trails, take in rocky vistas and find peaceful picnic spots. The area offers plenty of outdoor activities, from horseback riding and mountain biking to fishing in nearby streams. Plus, local accommodations are cozy and rustic with modern touches, which makes this destination ideal for an immersive retreat. The Riverside Chateau and Folk Tree Lodge are two popular accommodation options near the CL Ranch.

Where In Calgary Was ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Filmed?

(Kelly Hofer/Unsplash)

The show’s visual tapestry extends well beyond the ranch. It weaves in various recognizable Calgary landmarks that bring the fictional Silver Falls to life. As People reports, many different places throughout Calgary contributed to scenes for the series. The Girletz Rodeo Ranch, Heritage Park Historical Village, The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Splitsville Glamorgan and University of Calgary all played an important role.

These locations helped create a Western authenticity with hints of a rustic and small-town feel. And travelers can experience this unique ambiance themselves. If visiting during the summer months, check out the Calgary Stampede or the Calgary Zoo. For local accommodation options, the Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel is a good central option, while Comfort Inn & Suites is closer to filming locations.

How To Plan The Ultimate Southern Alberta Getaway

(Maddy Weiss/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Particularly in season one of the show, many of Alberta’s landscapes and communities were used for filming. CTV News reports that Crossfield and Cochrane to Kananaskis Country were captured to create an authentic setting.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Alberta truly depends on a visitor’s priorities. For plenty of outdoor activities like hiking and horseback riding, a trip between June and September is ideal. Alternatively, travelers can visit between September and October for more scenic and laid-back vibes.

Transportation Options: Since there isn’t direct public transportation between Crossfield, Cochrane, and Kananaskis Country, it is best to drive to each of these Alberta destinations. Crossfield and Cochrane are both west of Calgary, while Kananaskis Country is a vast region of protected parks. Because of this, the best way to get around is to rent a car, book a taxi or use a ride-share service.

Per People, Calgary was the main filming location for this series. However, all the Alberta locations were also a big part of production. For example, the Kananaskis Country’s Elbow River Launch, Cochrane’s Fence & Post and Cochrane Ranche Park helped to set the scene for outdoor, town and ranch aesthetics.

For curious viewers, the real-life school that was used to depict Silver Falls High School for both interior and exterior scenes was Alberta’s Chestermere High School. The sports fields and classrooms were utilized, but the Okotoks’ Holy Trinity Academy field stood in for Silver Falls football games in season two, as People reports. Besides these locations though, there is plenty more to check out while visiting Alberta.

Things to Do: Alberta has many different types of attractions. Among the most popular are the Banff Gondola and Moraine Lake, which are about an hour away from each other, but well worth the travel.

Where to Eat: Near Cochrane Ranche Park are The Canadian Brewhouse (Cochrane) and Sunny Side Up. Both of these eateries offer a laid-back atmosphere and relatively affordable prices.

Where to Stay: Accommodations in the area near Cochrane Ranche Park are typically considered to be affordable and rustic. For example, the family owned stay The Crossing Resort is a homey option. Alternatively, travelers can check out the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel & Suites Calgary West, which offers a more high-end stay.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are “Heartland” and “My Life With the Walter Boys” filmed in the same place?

As Sportskeeda reports, both of these popular releases have been filmed in Bragg Creek, which offers spacious, forested areas.

Who does Jackie end up with?

In the show, the end of season two does not necessarily bring a conclusion; instead, Jackie is in a sticky situation. She confesses her love for Cole while secretly dating his brother Alex, who overhears the conversation.

Will there be a season three of “My Life With the Walter Boys”?

Yes, fans of the show can look forward to a third season of the teen romance. In fact, filming has already begun so chances are that the next release will be out in 2026.