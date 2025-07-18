“Back to the Frontier” has taken audiences by surprise, with its unique premise and authentic storytelling. This immersive eight-part docuseries debuted on July 10 on HBO Max and the Magnolia Network. It was executive-produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The series has quickly found a dedicated fanbase since it impressively swaps actors and scripted drama for real-world exploration. It follows three real American families, the Lopers from Alabama, Hanna-Riggs from Texas and the Halls from Florida, who take on the challenge of living as homesteaders facing the challenges of the 1880s.

Over eight weeks, these families give up electricity, indoor plumbing and modern comforts, instead embracing the hardships and simplicity of life on the frontier. The result of this big change is a deeply human, visually striking exploration of survival, resilience and family bonding. A raw look at this experience has created plenty of premier buzz. The show has become one of the most talked-about reality series of the summer. But fans are especially intrigued by the atmospheric landscapes, which look like something from a Hollywood period piece. Here’s what we know about this seemingly untouched backdrop that both challenges and inspires these American families to continue on their challenge, serving as the perfect “Back to the Fronier” filming location.

Where Was ‘Back To The Frontier’ Filmed?

Unlike many scripted westerns that are shot across multiple states or on studio backlots, “Back to the Frontier” was actually filmed entirely on location. It was captured in the prairie lands near Calgary, Alberta in Canada, as Country Living reports. This area’s wide-open grasslands, breathtaking terrain and distant mountain views created the perfect setting for the show. It mimicked the old American frontier just the right amount while giving producers enough space to construct some time-period accurate buildings.

This location is only about an hour from Calgary, too, so it provided a remote yet visually consistent environment to film in. Of course, with the show’s premise relying on transporting the families back in time, these grasslands were great for historical immersion. Across the series’ eight-week filming window, this out-of-country “Back to the Frontier” filming location served as a rural and sweeping landscape.

Calgary, Alberta

Key Scenes: The entirety of “Back to the Frontier” was filmed in the prairie lands outside of Calgary, Alberta. As ComingSoon reports, scenes were filmed in this location because the Canadian prairie is known for its simple but pristine beauty.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Calgary and its surrounding prairie lands is during summer. Between June and August boasts warm weather that’s ideal for enjoying outdoor activities. If planning a trip for early July, you won’t want to miss the Calgary Stampede.

Transportation Options: Taxis, intercity buses and ride-sharing services are the most common ways to get around Calgary itself, but if venturing beyond city limits, renting a car will be the best way to travel.

Although the general natural environment served as the main attraction for filming around Calgary, production also built some things. At the heart of the filming site were some hand-built log cabins, as Country Living reports. These were created with period appropriate tools and materials to make sure that the finish and experience were as authentic as possible. Each family lived in their own dwelling, complete with wooden furniture, hay-stuffed mattresses and minimal storage space. And these homes were not just set pieces; they were fully functional and meant to withstand weather.

The production team also created Gilbert’s General Store, which was a working replica of a frontier trading post. This is where each family bartered for supplies like flour and fabric. It became a central hub for the show, just as it would be in real life. Another thing that added to the show’s realism was the addition of “Big Shirley,” the cow. She provided fresh milk and became a part of the families’ everyday life, as well as a fan favorite.

By filming in a single, outdoor location, “Back to the Frontier” ensured that every scene felt cohesive. This offered modern audiences a peek into life on the edge of civilization. But if fans of the show want to visit this filming location, they surely don’t have to live like they just stepped out of a time machine.

Things to Do: To experience some of Calgary’s more modern attractions, there are plenty of options. The iconic Calgary Tower is a popular tourist attraction with beautiful views of the city. But if travelers want to connect with their inner homesteader, Spruce Meadows is a really nice green space to visit.

Where to Eat: The JOEY Eau Claire is a mid to high-priced international steakhouse restaurant that is well worth the visit. Alternatively, travelers can check out the Orchard Restaurant, which offers Asian and Mediterranean dishes.

Where to Stay: For a comfortable stay, the Hilton Garden Inn Calgary Downtown is a great option for travelers looking to stay in the central parts of the city. Another accommodation option is the more affordable Divya Sutra Plaza and Conference Centre Calgary Airport.

Frequently Asked Questions

What movies have been filmed in Calgary, Alberta?

There have been plenty of movies filmed in Calgary, Alberta. Some standouts include “Interstellar,” “Prey” and “Brokeback Mountain,” as IMDb reports.

Where is most filming done in Canada?

Canada is becoming a very popular filming destination, but despite its beauty, Calgary is not among the most popular places. According to NeedaFixer, Toronto, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Niagara Falls are some of the most popular Canadian filming locations.