Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 neo-western “Wind River” has landed in Netflix’s Top 10 this month. The film stars Jeremy Renner as Cory Lambert, a wildlife service officer, and Elizabeth Olsen as Jane Banner, an FBI agent, trying to solve a murder. While the hit was released theatrically on Aug. 4, 2017, it has earned acclaim for its gripping mystery, powerful performances and unsettling atmosphere. “Wind River” has been praised not only for its impressive script and acting but also for the striking landscapes that are featured.

These landscapes provide an unforgiving backdrop that becomes central to the film’s storytelling, so the production team’s choice of filming locations was no accident. The vast, snow-covered scenery mirrors the isolation and hardships at the heart of the narrative, making geography a silent but powerful element in the storytelling. For fans wondering where to visit to get a feel for this landscape, here’s what we know about the “Wind River” film location.

‘Wind River’ Isn’t Set In Utah, But Utilizes The State’s Natural Beauty

(Jason Leung/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: As The Cinemaholic reports, Utah’s Summit County and the Wasatch Range were both significant parts of filming. Despite the movie’s setting in Wyoming, many of the movie’s scenes entailed snowy conditions and high elevations, which were captured in Utah. Specifically, Hidden Peak at Snowbird stood in for Wyoming’s Gannett Peak.

Best Time to Visit: Filming for “Wind River” took place in March and April 2016, per The Cinemaholic. However, because this time period was near spring, the crew had to seek higher elevations to really capture the snowy ambiance. If travelers want to experience a borderline cinematic winter aesthetic, visiting between December and March is best.

Transportation Options: Travelers have many options while exploring the area. For local and regional public transit, there is High Valley Transit, but within Park City, there is Park City Transit. Otherwise, opt for car rentals or ride-share services.

The majority of “Wind River” was filmed in Utah. More specifically, Summit County, areas around Park City and the Wasatch Back region were utilized. Production used both Park City Studios and Utah Film Studios, but a lot of on-site filming was still done. For example, the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville was a stand-in for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. This gave many of the investigative scenes an authentic Western feel. But filming relied heavily on the surrounding natural environment to create the film’s snowbound frontier. The Wasatch Range played a crucial role in portraying the rugged landscapes. Dramatic elevations added to the intensity while maintaining the mountainous wilderness’s realism.

Things to Do: Near Summit County, there are many things to do, but for a nature-filled adventure, travelers can check out the most popular attractions. The Utah Olympic Park and Park City Mountain are two places where visitors can take in the sights and enjoy the great outdoors.

Where to Eat: Some great Park City eateries include Billy Blanco’s and Five5eeds, which serve American cuisine. These places are both relatively affordable and are only around a 15-minute drive away from each other.

Where to Stay: There are many different types of accommodation options around Park City, Utah. The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City – The Yarrow and Sweetwater Lift Lodge Resort both offer great views and cozy stays.

The Real Wind River: Journey To The Iconic Wyoming Reservation

(Todd Morris/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The film’s namesake, Wind River, is an actual Native American Reservation that spans many counties, per The Cinemaholic. Some scenes depicting the reservation, including road signs, were filmed at the Wyoming reservation.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Wind River Range is during a short window. Between mid-July and mid-August is ideal for hiking and climbing conditions. However, it is important to note that weather conditions there can be unpredictable, so travelers should be prepared for a variety of outcomes.

Transportation Options: The Wind River region of Wyoming is not a big tourist area, so there are few transportation options. Because of that, many visitors get around via shuttle and taxi companies. But to get to and from particular towns or trailheads, it is likely best to rent a car.

Although much of the filming took place in Utah, the story does maintain an authentic link to its setting, Wyoming. The Cinemaholic notes that some establishing shots were filmed in Fremont County. These shots included the “Lander city limits” sign and Wind River Indian Reservation entrance sign, which briefly appear on screen. They helped firmly ground the narrative in its intended location by lending cultural and geographical authenticity.

Lander is known for its Western charm, ranches and access to Indigenous cultural heritage. However, the broader Wind River Country includes the scenic Wind River Canyon and some nearby mountain ranges. This makes it a rewarding destination for those drawn to rugged landscapes and rich cultural experiences.

Things to Do: Since Wind River is a pretty rural place, travelers can gear up for some tranquil and nature-focused activities. For animal lovers, the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary or Wind River Canyon Whitewater & Fly Fishing are great options for a fun time.

Where to Eat: The area has few restaurant options, but the Wind River Brewing Company is a local place to grab an affordable bite.

Where to Stay: To enjoy an affordable and rustic stay, travelers can check out the Wind River Hotel. But there are many ranches and RV parks around for visitors wanting to try something new and exciting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the movie “Wind River” based on a true story?

No, “Wind River” is a fictional story written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. But despite this fictitious premise, it was created to draw attention to the very real and urgent issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Is there a “Wind River 2”?

As Hollywood North Buzz reports, yes there will be a second movie. This sequel, “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is in development and filming began in Calgary in March 2023. Despite this, the release status remains unclear. Plus, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen do not seem to be attached to the project.