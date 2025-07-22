Whether you’re a long-time fan of Adam Sandler’s comedy stylings or a relative newcomer to his Netflix catalogue, you’ve surely heard of “Happy Gilmore.” The film, which premiered in 1996, is finally getting its long-awaited sequel on Netflix, which is on pace to stream on July 25. The trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2” highlights several notable backdrops, callbacks to famous jokes and returning actors, leaving fans with a major rush of nostalgia and a renewed vigor for the franchise. Still, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed some subtle differences in the presentation of the two movies – beyond the obvious 30-year gap. If you count yourself among these detail-oriented viewers, it should come as no surprise that the original “Happy Gilmore” was shot on location in Vancouver, Canada, while the sequel was shot all around New Jersey.

Those interested in visiting either of these picturesque locales, and walking in the same Timberland boot prints as Happy himself, should be sure to read ahead. We’ll outline a few key filming locations for each movie, and offer a comprehensive guide to both cities. Just be sure to keep your eyes and ears open when you step within 500 feet of a putting green, since you never know when a golf ball might be slapshotted across the Pitt River.

Where Was ‘Happy Gilmore’ Filmed In Canada?

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of the original “Happy Gilmore” was shot on location in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Thanks to property rental site Giggster, we actually have a very comprehensive list of filming locations used to capture some of the film’s most iconic moments. For instance, the angry neighbor scene was shot at 101 E 7 Ave, while the scenes depicting the retirement community were captured at Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam. The two major golf outings highlighted in the movie, the AT&T Invitational and the Pro-Am tournament, were shot at real country clubs and golf greens, including Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club in Pitt Meadows and the Furry Creek Golf and Country Club.

Best Time to Visit: Van City natives generally recommend visiting during the summer. This period of June through early September offers the mildest weather, access to outdoor events and maybe even a few opportunities to pop up as an extra in a major Hollywood film. Hiking, biking and water-bound excursions across the Strait of Georgia are among the most enticing elements of a trip to Vancouver, especially for those who don’t find any particular interest in catching a local golf tourney.

Transportation Options: Like most major Canadian cities, Vancouver offers a comprehensive public transit grid, ideal for those navigating all portions of the city. For most basic travel, you can easily rely on buses, trains, taxis and skytrains to get you where you need to be. Of course, those looking to pack a lot of travel into a single day or explore beyond the confines of the major cities may want to invest in a rental car or charter a driver for the trip. Much like Happy Gilmore’s foray into professional golf, you never know when adventure might call.

Though “Happy Gilmore” is a popular and beloved film, there don’t seem to be any official production tours currently running in Vancouver. This likely has more to do with the movie’s age than anything else, though there may be a massive influx of fans looking to visit Vancouver now that the sequel is releasing on Netflix. Regardless, you’re more than welcome to tour any of the above locations on a self-guided adventure. You may also recognize a number of tourist sites, local businesses and visitor attractions from other Hollywood productions, as Rain City has been the home to numerous film and television ventures. Major hit franchises such as “Deadpool,” “Scary Movie” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” have shot here, along with blockbusters like “Alien Vs Predator: Requiem” and “The Interview.”

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in visiting “Happy Gilmore” filming locations, you’ll find that there are tons of exciting opportunities to explore in Vancouver. Bike tours are extremely popular, and serve as a fun and creative way to get your bearings in a new city. Nature lovers may want to venture over to the VanDusen Botanical Garden or the Museum of Anthropology, in order to learn more about the past, present and future of the region. Others will enjoy taking in the wonders of the sea via Aquabus, or stopping by the bustling open-air market at Granville Island. No matter where you choose to explore, be sure to make your visit memorable and consider dedicating some of your social media posts to a legendary golf instructor, who was defenestrated before his time.

Where to Eat: While adventuring around Vancouver, you’ll surely find your fair share of upscale eateries to try out. Some local favorites include the Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, Osteria Savio Volpe or the Sandbar Seafood Restaurant. Each of these venues offers a blend of Vancouver’s finest flavors, offering a memorable dining experience to commemorate your trip. Of course, if you’d like to live a little more like Happy himself, there are many Subway sandwich locations scattered across the city. These days, it’s unlikely that the chain will shell out thousands in sponsorship dollars to the next top golfer, but you’re certainly welcome to inquire with the manager on hand.

Where to Stay: As with many thriving cultural hubs, Vancouver is brimming with plenty of hotels for visitors of all stripes. While it may be difficult to score an affordable room, there are a few chains that offer competitive rates dotting the perimeter of the city. If money isn’t an object for you, and you’re looking to ball out like Shooter McGavin, you can always opt for a high-end stay at the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa or the Exchange Hotel Vancouver. Airbnb may also offer rental units with stunning views, especially if you’re looking to split the cost of your stay with multiple friends.

Throw On Your Finest Hockey Jersey To See Where ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Was Filmed

Key Scenes: Unlike the 1996 classic, Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2” was filmed entirely in the United States, just a brief drive from Adam Sandler’s home state of New York. Specific filming locations include Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Happy Gilmore attempts to reclaim his status as a golf champion in order to earn enough funds to send his daughter to ballet school. Other towns all over New Jersey stood in for Happy’s usual surroundings, including Hoboken, Verona, Essex, Somerset and Washington Township.

Best Time to Visit: Though there are plenty of fun things to explore year-round, New Jersey is best experienced during the shoulder seasons of spring and autumn. Summers in the region tend to be hot and humid, while winters are known to bring biting cold temps and plenty of snow. If you’re looking for a calm, relaxed experience (save for a man screaming at his golf ball for not following marching orders), you’ll want to visit during April or October. These periods are usually nice enough for visitors to enjoy the outdoors, but mild enough that it doesn’t become exhausting to move around all day.

Transportation Options: Much like the hustling, bustling city across the bridge, northern New Jersey tends to have exceptional public transportation. Buses, trains, taxis and rideshare services are available in droves for those who need to traverse most major portions of the state. Despite this fact, most locals would still advise visitors to rent a car while in town, especially if you’re looking to visit all of the “Happy Gilmore 2” filming locations.

Since “Happy Gilmore 2” was filmed in numerous cities all across New Jersey, your best bet for exploring the production would be to center yourself with a hotel stay in Newark or Plainfield. Plainfield is much more of a suburban area, with fewer hotels than the tourist-heavy Newark. Still, it does provide central access to many of the filming zones, giving you easy directions to each shooting locale. Effectively, the cities mentioned above form a circle around Plainfield, which would take roughly two hours to traverse by car, without accounting for stops. The one exception to this rule is Washington Township, which is a few hours south of the other locations, closer to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania border.

Things to Do: If you’re looking for local activities beyond the self-guided Hollywood excursion, there are plenty of exciting things to explore all across the garden state. Atlantic City is a go-to destination for live shows, gambling and boardwalk fun, while a brief trip over the George Washington Bridge will treat you to the Big Apple of New York City. There, you’ll find endless street performers, food carts and pop-up shops, as well as a wide array of delicious restaurants. If you’re struggling to figure out where to begin, consider taking a helicopter tour of northern NJ, or sightseeing on a boat off New York Harbor. The Lakota Wolf Preserve, Ocean City Boardwalk and Liberty State Park are all must-see Jersey attractions as well, so consider making this a return destination if you can’t fit it all into a single trip.

Where to Eat: If you’re in town hunting for “Happy Gilmore 2” filming locations, you’ll want to stop and grab a bite in Newark. This is especially true if you’re looking for a good sit-down meal at an upscale establishment – the kind Happy might get himself kicked out of for a dress code violation, that is. Some of our favorite spots in Brick City include Forno’s of Spain, Casa d’ Paco and Mompou Tapas Bar & Restaurant. Even if you struggle to catch a reservation at any of these establishments, you’ll find numerous dining options all over the surrounding cities, so don’t be afraid to experiment off the beaten path.

Where to Stay: As outlined above, there aren’t a ton of high-end hotels in Plainfield, New Jersey. Still, there are a good handful of chains such as the Embassy Suites, Holiday Inn and Hyatt, which will provide you with economic rates for your trip. If you’re looking to stay more centralized in Newark, however, you’ll have many more options, including local favorites like the Bryant Park Hotel or the Robert Treat Hotel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Virginia Venit in “Happy Gilmore 2”?

Long-time fans of the “Happy Gilmore” franchise will recall that the first film ended with Happy finally getting together with public relations director Virginia Venit. Though we don’t see much of their relationship, it certainly looks like the couple found their happily ever after. Julie Bowen has confirmed that she’ll reprise the role in the forthcoming sequel, and that the iconic duo are still very much happily married after decades of off-screen activity. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bowen was asked how her character can tolerate the deeply unserious Happy. She explained that the characters “have a bunch of kids, and I think that that is the secret sauce. That, or what you do to make babies is also working for them.”

Is “Happy Gilmore 2” going to theaters?

Since “Happy Gilmore 2” is a Netflix original production, the film is expected to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform. This means that you won’t need to go all the way to the theater to see the new film. Though Netflix occasionally provides a limited theatrical run for some of their movies, there’s been no indication that “Happy Gilmore 2” will be one of them.