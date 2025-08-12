A recently released study claims that the majority of surveyed American travelers have had positive experiences visiting Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America since January 2025.

On July 28, EF Go Ahead Tours released its first-ever “EF Go Ahead Tours Traveler Index.” In the report, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based tour operator stated that “despite the headlines,” most American and Canadian travelers felt they were received well abroad. More specifically, the study reported that 70% of surveyed Americans who traveled internationally since January of this year “felt welcomed by locals” in the destinations they visited.

In late January, the change in the United States’ administration ushered in President Donald Trump for his second term. EF Go Ahead Tours reported in its index that 48% of American travelers “said that they were more likely to travel internationally given the current political climate.”

What Else Does The Study Reveal About American Travelers?

EF Go Ahead Tours surveyed 1,000 Americans and Canadians over 35 years old, including older millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers. The tour company sponsored the study, and the survey was co-developed and conducted by Qualtrics Research. The participants were surveyed in May 2025.

Nearly half (47%) of respondents said that they’d already taken an international trip this year, between January and May. Meanwhile, 54% said they plan to travel at some point this year, and 27% have already made plans for 2026. Besides the U.S. and Canada, the most in-demand international destinations for the sample group were Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

“Despite a challenging economy and even more polarization in our public square, the future of travel is being written by those who’ve learned to balance wanderlust with wisdom, a hunger for travel with the economic realities of our day,” said EF Go Ahead Tours in the report’s final thoughts.