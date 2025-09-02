Driven by the desire for connection and immersive experiences in places where people look like them, Black travelers are feeling a pull towards their ancestral homelands. According to the latest report from MMGY Travel Intelligence, the Black Travel Alliance, and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals, Black travelers contribute over $145 billion to the travel industry. Many of them are motivated by destinations that foster a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

Black-owned tour companies are stepping up to meet the moment for Black travelers. Here are seven Black-owned tour companies that offer enriching itineraries for Black travelers to connect with the history, culture, and legacy of the African diaspora.

Black Heritage Tour Of Amsterdam

Through Black Heritage Tours, cultural historian Jennifer Tosch is making sure the hidden history of the African diaspora is more visible in the Netherlands and New York. Tosch founded Black Heritage Tours in 2013. Connecting the dots of her own family’s history was the inspiration for her growing initiatives in the two cities.

Both tours inform, inspire, and educate, whether you are a descendant, educator, student, local, or international traveler. The tour is for everyone interested in learning more about these “hidden histories.” Currently, she offers private boat tours that can be booked online.

Jelani Travel

For over a decade, Jelani Travel has been the go-to destination for extraordinary travel experiences designed specifically for Black travelers who are ready to see the world and themselves in a new light. Jelani Travel’s founder, Ashley N. Company, is on a mission to help people of African descent reimagine Africa. Think of it as an ultimate vacation with a purpose. The company and its staff effortlessly blend culture and luxury for a deep connection to the diaspora. Each itinerary invites you to explore Africa and the world beyond through four intentional pillars: self-care, service, culture, and adventure.

Jelani Travel also partners with its nonprofit, Jelani Gives, to empower the next generation by providing passports and life-changing educational and cultural experiences for HBCU students. The company believes access to the world should never be a privilege, but a right.

Afro Latino Travels With Kim Haas

Most people know Kim Haas for her PBS hit television show, Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas. After her groundbreaking travel series, which spotlights, honors, and celebrates the historical and cultural contributions of Latin America’s African descendants, people reached out to her about hosting group trips. She took a leap of faith in 2024, hosting her first group trip to Costa Rica, followed by another to Colombia in 2025.

Haas, who is tri-lingual, is ramping up her group trips with more destinations throughout Latin America. Her goal is to educate and highlight Black history, culture, and traditions in unexpected destinations on her group tours.

Maximum Impact Travel

Jay Cameron founded Maximum Impact Travel with a mission to unite those eager to explore Africa and deepen their connection to the global African community through immersive, upscale, and transformative travel experiences. Cameron began his journey in Ghana and has since traveled to 25 countries in Africa. Together with his team, Cameron curates itineraries that showcase Africa’s breathtaking beauty, cultural richness, and boundless opportunities.

From savoring delicious cuisine to participating in Africa’s cultural celebrations, Cameron offers unforgettable experiences with a lasting impact.

Siviwe Tours

Based in South Africa, Siviwe Tours is a locally owned and operated tour company specializing in the Langa Township area. Langa local, Siviwe Mbinda, founded Siviwe Tours to introduce the true culture of Langa to a broader audience. She says what’s unique about her company is that she prioritizes employment and opportunity for residents.

In addition to serving as the tour company’s founder, Siviwe is also the founder of the Happy Feet Youth Project. Her tour company supports the project, which uplifts local children through education, good nutrition, leadership development, and team-building activities. The Happy Feet Youth Project is most famous for Gumboots Dancing, a unique South African dance style created by men working in the mines in South Africa. Taking a tour with Siviwe means you are also supporting the Happy Feet Youth Project.

Two Oceans Travel And Tours

Experience the captivating continent of Africa through the eyes of seasoned traveler and passionate explorer, Maurice Foley. The Bermuda native traversed the world from a young age, reveling in the world’s beauty and adventure for as long as he could remember.

A life-changing trip to South Africa in 2000 ignited a deep personal connection with the country. He found himself returning time and again. In 2012, he invited a select group of friends to Cape Town, fueling the beginning of a journey that ultimately shaped his destiny. Founded in 2013, Two Oceans Travel & Tours shares the wonders of Africa and the African diaspora with curious adventurers.

Up In The Air Life

Claire B. Soares is the founder and CEO of the luxury travel company Up in the Air Life. Soares has an impressive background with more than 64 countries and six continents on her passport. A visionary within the travel industry, Soares continues to redefine the luxury travel experience for Black adventurers.

Soares takes her clients through immersive experiences that educate and highlight Afro-culture and history throughout the world. Her luxurious trips include Michelin-starred restaurants, sought-after sommeliers, bucket-list activities, and five-star hotel and resort stays, as well as yacht experiences.