Black travelers are taking up more space than ever in travel and tourism, and findings from a new study by MMGY Travel Intelligence prove that. The study, conducted in the fall of 2024, looks into U.S. Black travelers’ travel motivations, planning behaviors, and spending patterns. Among its noteworthy findings, U.S. Black leisure travelers took over 184 million trips in 2023, equaling a total spend of $145 billion. This figure represents a 33% increase from MMGY’s 2019 survey, which reported the same group spending $109.4 billion.

MMGY’s Portrait of Black Travelers in America study is presented in partnership with the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP). MMGY Travel Intelligence worked alongside these organizations, sourcing data from a national survey of 2,000 Black leisure travelers, intelligence from DK Shifflet’s TRAVEL PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM, and an online survey of 200 members of the NCBMP.

Shifts In Travel Trends And Preferences For US Black Travelers

Spending, like the number of Black sightseers planning trips in 2025, is rapidly growing among this demographic. Over 76% of the demographic plans to travel domestically this year. Many of those travel plans will result from word-of-mouth recommendations from family and friends. Not new on the priority list, safety and welcoming spaces remain a key concern. They are also important factors in travel planning, with 79% of the demographic citing these factors in decision-making.

This segment — 11% of the U.S. leisure travel market — is willing to pay a premium for their desired experiences. An outstanding 87% of Black travelers are willing to spend more for their preferred hotel accommodations and airline seat selections. Travel expenditures are expected to increase by $1,300 per traveler compared to the past 12 months. The average total spend for U.S. Black travelers now sits at $2,992 in 2025, with higher-income travelers allocating 59% of their budget to transportation and accommodations, compared to 51% among lower-income travelers.

“Creating memories, relaxing, and exploring new destinations while feeling safe are paramount for today’s Black travelers,” said Simon Moriarty, Vice President of Research & Analytics for MMGY Travel Intelligence. “By offering actionable insights, these studies empower travel businesses to develop tailored strategies and solutions that resonate with the needs of each audience, driving both personalization and profitability.”

The Black Leisure Traveler

Based on a sample size of 6,523 Black leisure travelers and a total U.S. leisure travel sample size of 54,428, survey findings paint a vivid picture of how this group disrupts travel profile norms. Unlike the total leisure market, U.S. Black leisure travelers “tend to be younger, more likely to be employed, [and] less likely to be retired.” Though their median income is lower, that hasn’t stopped Black leisure travelers from indulging in vacation experiences.

Traveler Motivation And Interests

Insights from the core report show that U.S. Black leisure travelers are only scratching the surface of their travel desires. Community continues to drive traveler inspiration, with nearly half (46%) of respondents participating in Black travel groups.

As for destination considerations, millennials seek places that celebrate and amplify their Black-owned businesses and cultural experiences. Gen-Zers and Boomers, on the other hand, are more focused on affordability and having memorable, high-value experiences.

Leaders of the BTA and NCBMP emphasize the potential in the data for destinations and tourism businesses.

“The data shown in these reports speaks to the significance of Black travelers. It also is a wake-up call to many destinations considering adapting their current engagement strategy,” said Martinique Lewis, BTA President.

“Once again, the data is clear: Black people do travel, and our buying power does impact communities,” said NCBMP CEO Jason Dunn. “This should no longer be a question but a fact and a speaking point in all boardrooms, particularly in this climate of indecisiveness.”

MMGY developed the survey questions using a diverse industry expert committee and its partnerships with BTA and NCBMP to ensure accurate reporting. The complete study also shares other valuable insights, including destinations visited, travel party composition, accommodations, and activities. The study is now available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the missions of the BTA and NCBMP.