Glancing into the future of travel in 2025, a dynamic landscape emerges, shaped by evolving preferences and a desire for unique experiences. Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo have meticulously analyzed extensive traveler data and industry trends to create Unpack ’25, a comprehensive report that unveils the driving forces behind travelers’ decisions.

Similarly, Priceline’s “Where to Next?” report offers valuable insights into the emerging travel trends for the coming year. These data-driven forecasts reveal a shift towards unexplored territories and immersive cultural encounters. Travelers are increasingly drawn to off-the-beaten-path destinations, seeking alternatives to overcrowded tourist hotspots.

The new year will usher in a new era of travel, characterized by authenticity, meaningful experiences, and a renewed focus on domestic exploration.

Detour Destinations

One of the most prominent trends for 2025 is the rise of “Detour Destinations.” These are lesser-known locations that offer unique experiences away from overcrowded tourist hotspots. Travelers are increasingly seeking authentic, less-explored places that provide a fresh perspective on popular regions. Some notable detour destinations include:

Reims, France (as an alternative to Paris)

Brescia, Italy (instead of Milan)

Cozumel, Mexico (in place of Cancun)

Santa Barbara, California (as a detour from Los Angeles)

Waikato, New Zealand (rather than Auckland)

These locations offer the charm and culture of their more famous counterparts while providing a more intimate and often budget-friendly experience.

All-Inclusive Renaissance

The all-inclusive resort concept is experiencing a revival, particularly among Gen Z travelers. One-third of Gen Zers report an improved perception of all-inclusive stays, appreciating the convenience and value they offer. Modern all-inclusive resorts are elevating their offerings, focusing on high-quality dining experiences, unique activities, and luxurious amenities. Some top all-inclusive destinations for 2025 include:

Cancun, Mexico (AVA Resort and Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres)

Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (Alpinresort ValSaa)

St. John’s, Antigua (Royalton CHIC Antigua)

JOMO Travel

In contrast to the fear of missing out (FOMO), 2025 will see a rise in JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) travel. This trend focuses on disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and embracing relaxation in private vacation rentals. Travelers are seeking peaceful retreats where they can unwind and recharge without the pressure of constant connectivity or social media updates. Popular JOMO travel destinations include:

Bend, Oregon (waterfront homes)

Tulum, Mexico (private villas)

Kennebunkport, Maine (unique dome homes)

Broken Bow, Oklahoma (luxury cabins)

Phenomena-List Travel

2025 will see a surge in travelers seeking out natural phenomena and unique experiences. From witnessing the Northern Lights to observing wildlife migrations, people are planning trips around these awe-inspiring events. A few phenomena-driven destinations include:

Arches National Park, Utah (for stargazing in an International Dark Sky Park)

Gatlinburg, Tennessee (to see synchronous fireflies)

Phillip Island, Australia (for the penguin parade)

Wadden Sea National Park, Denmark (to witness the “Black Sun” starling migration)

Set-Jetting

The influence of movies and TV shows on travel decisions continues to grow. Set-jetting involves visiting locations featured in popular films and series. This trend, first identified in 2023, is expected to gain even more traction in 2025.

Key set-jetting destinations for 2025 include:

Dubai (inspired by “The Real Housewives of Dubai”)

New York (influenced by “And Just Like That…”)

South Africa (due to the popularity of “One Piece”)

Yellowstone National Park, Montana, and Wyoming (driven by the “Yellowstone” series)

Tech-Enhanced Experiences

Technology will play a significant role in shaping travel experiences in 2025. From AI-powered personalized itineraries to virtual reality previews of destinations, technology will make travel planning more efficient and immersive.

The Rise of “Townsizing”

A budding new travel trend is emerging that captures the hearts of Americans across generations: Townsizing. According to Priceline’s “Where to Next?” report, this phenomenon reflects a growing desire for simplicity and authenticity in travel experiences, with travelers increasingly opting for quaint, comfortable respites in America’s small towns. Domestic towns buzzing with tourist interest include:

Three Rivers, CA

Panguitch, UT

Bretton Woods, NH

South Yarmouth, MA

Ouray, CO

Old Saybrook, CT

North Wildwood, NJ

Carmel Valley, CA

Gorham, NH

Forks, WA

As travelers embrace this new era of intentionality, they will seek out unique adventures that resonate with their passions, whether it’s through culinary exploration or cultural immersion. The coming year promises to redefine travel, making it a journey of discovery and personal growth.