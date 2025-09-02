A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near Jalalabad, Afghanistan, at around midnight on September 1, resulting in over 1,400 deaths and thousands of injuries as of the following day.

Information about the tragic incident is developing. The quake hit multiple eastern Afghanistan provinces, including Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, and Nuristan, all near the country’s border with Pakistan. The epicenter was reportedly 17 miles from Jalalabad.

The earthquake, powerful aftershocks, and subsequent landslides and rockfalls have impacted mountainous areas and villages. Many victims have been trapped in remote areas under collapsed roofs. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid shared reports on X about the earthquake’s aftermath, noting 1,411 deaths, 3,124 injuries, and 5,412 destroyed homes. Many of the homes in Kunar, where the Taliban has reportedly recorded the most fatalities, were made of mud bricks and wood.

According to NBC News, teams are delivering aid to those in need via helicopter and by traveling on foot.

Indrika Ratwatt is a top United Nations representative and coordinator in Afghanistan. He noted that the earthquake’s destruction could impact local “livestock” and the livelihoods of those affected. Another point of concern is that some damaged communities currently have “zero connectivity,” making it difficult for helicopters to aid in recovery and rescue efforts.

“The earthquake comes at a time where vulnerable communities are going to be super-exposed to additional stresses,” said Ratwatte.

Kate Carey, an officer at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), informed Reuters. She said, “The area of the earthquake was affected by heavy rain in the last 24 – 48 hours as well, so the risk of landslides and rock slides is also quite significant — that is why many of the roads are impassable.”

What Else Is There To Know About The Afghanistan Earthquake? Are There Ways To Help?

Afghanistan is located in south-central Asia on top of multiple fault lines. This week’s earthquake was the third major one the country has suffered since 2021. Rescue efforts during the latest incident are challenging, especially due to the natural disaster’s damage.

“This is Mazar Dara in Nurgal district. The entire village has been destroyed,” a local told reporters, per Reuters. “Children and elders are trapped under the rubble. We need urgent help.”

“We need ambulances, we need doctors, we need everything to rescue the injured and recover the dead,” reportedly added another victim.

There are numerous ways to support various communities in need following the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. Mujahid shared information on X regarding how parties can donate to bank accounts established for victims. There are also multiple international aid organizations already on the ground.

Islamic Relief is “a faith-based relief and development agency” based in the United Kingdom. It has conducted work in Afghanistan for over two decades and is responding now, on the ground, amid the country’s latest crisis. People can donate to the organization’s effort via its website.

Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) UK has teams assessing urgent medical and humanitarian needs in Nangarhar and Laghman. The organization says it’s providing “vital emergency trauma care supplies.” It’s accepting donations via its website.

Based in California, Afghan Relief also has team members already on the ground in Afghanistan. Those aid workers are reportedly providing food, water, shelter, and medical assistance. The organization is also accepting donations via its website.

Women for Women is another organization to consider contributing to. Funds given to support during the latest Afghanistan earthquake crisis will provide hygiene products, emergency cash, temporary shelter, and more for women and girls. People can donate via the organization’s website.

What Should Travelers Do If Their Destination Experiences An Earthquake?

Abiding by the standard directive to “drop, cover, and hold on” during an earthquake could be lifesaving for travelers. If a quake strikes, drop to the ground and get on your hands and knees. Travelers with disabilities may opt to lock their wheelchairs instead.

Afterward, cover yourself if you can. Crawl underneath a table, put your hands over your head, and/or find some overhead, sturdy shelter. Once you’ve done that, hold onto something with one hand to brace and stabilize yourself.