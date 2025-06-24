Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old Brazilian hiker, has spent three days trapped inside the crater of Mount Rinjani, an active volcano on Indonesia’s Lombok Island. The young hiker fell off a cliff near Cemara Nunggal while trekking toward the peak early Saturday morning, plummeting approximately 500 meters into the crater. Search and rescue teams have been working against extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrain to reach Marins, who remains visible but stranded on a rock cliff inside the volcano.

Drone footage confirms she’s alive but appears motionless at times, heightening concerns about her condition as the rescue operation enters its third day, following multiple failed attempts to extract her safely from the dangerous volcanic environment. The incident began around 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, June 21, when Marins disappeared from her hiking group.

Urgent Rescue Mission Underway For Trapped Brazilian Hiker

The Gunung Rinjani National Park rescue team faces extraordinary challenges in its evacuation efforts. Helicopters have been deployed to accelerate the rescue, but thick fog has severely limited visibility. According to park officials, rescue personnel have attempted to reach Marins by descending into the crater. Still, two large rock overhangs blocking their path have forced them to seek alternative routes.

“The rescue team had to climb to reach the victim,” the park stated in a Facebook update. Rescuers initially heard Marins calling for help on Saturday, but after descending 300 meters, they could no longer locate her or receive responses to their calls. The situation grew more concerning when drone footage on Sunday morning showed that Marins had moved from her original location. Rescue teams eventually located her again on Monday but had to retreat due to deteriorating weather conditions.

In a desperate plea shared on Instagram, Marins’ family expressed frustration with the pace of rescue efforts: “A WHOLE DAY and they had advanced only 250m below, they were 350m away from Juliana and they retreated. WE NEED HELP, WE NEED THE RESCUE TO REACH JULIANA URGENTLY!” The national park administration maintains that the team remains on standby and is committed to doing everything possible to ensure her safety.