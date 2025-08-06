“Acapulco” is a vibrant comedy-drama series streaming on Apple TV+ that takes viewers back to the 1980s, following a young Máximo Gallardo as he embarks on his first job at the glamorous Las Colinas Resort. Filled with humor, heart and nostalgic tropical vibes, the show is a prequel to the popular movie “How to Be a Latin Lover.” You can watch all four seasons exclusively on Apple TV+, where the story brings to life a fictional version of Acapulco’s golden era. In this article, we’ll take you on a film location guide through Puerto Vallarta, exploring the real-life spots where “Acapulco” was brought to life.

Why Is Acapulco No Longer A Tourist Destination?

(Alberto Bazan/Unsplash)

Once known as Mexico’s Riviera and a glamorous retreat for Hollywood stars, Acapulco’s tourism industry has significantly declined in recent decades. The primary reason? A surge in drug cartel violence and organized crime activity that began in the early 2000s. This has led to widespread safety concerns, with some international governments issuing travel warnings for the region.

While Acapulco still has beautiful beaches and loyal visitors, it’s no longer the jet-set destination it was in its golden years. The city’s infrastructure has also struggled to keep up with newer, more developed resort towns like Cancún or Los Cabos, which now attract a majority of Mexico’s international tourists.

In October 2023, Hurricane Otis (a rare Category 5 storm) struck Acapulco, killing at least 50 people and causing immense infrastructure damage. It was followed less than a year later by Hurricane John, further disrupting the city’s fragile recovery.

Where Is ‘Acapulco’ Filmed?

Despite its name, “Acapulco” is not entirely filmed in the real Acapulco. Most of the show is shot in Puerto Vallarta, another coastal city on Mexico’s Pacific coast known for its beautiful beaches and tourist-friendly environment. The fictional “Las Colinas Resort” is actually filmed at a real hotel: the Barceló Puerto Vallarta hotel, located on Mismaloya Beach, just south of downtown Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, Mexico. This luxurious, oceanfront property provides the perfect backdrop for the retro, sun-drenched vibe of the show.

Puerto Vallarta was chosen not only for its safety and film-friendly infrastructure, but also for its ability to replicate the nostalgic glamour of 1980s Acapulco. With colorful sets, vintage cars and sweeping shots of the ocean, the show captures the spirit of the era, without the logistical and safety challenges of shooting in modern-day Acapulco.

Plan Your Trip To Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

(Photo by Piero Damiani/Moment via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: According to Cinemaholic, the iconic poolside interview and training sequence where young Máximo begins his first day as a pool boy at Las Colinas, filmed at the Barceló Puerto Vallarta hotel, transforms the white resort into the vibrant pink paradise seen on screen. In later seasons, the Marina Vallarta boardwalk at Mástil 14 appears during episodes where characters stroll outside the resort, filmed while using the Westin Resort & Spa as the main set for Las Colinas.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Puerto Vallarta is during the dry season, from November to April, when there are sunny days, lower humidity and ideal beach weather.

Transportation Options: Fly into Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR). From there, taxis, Ubers and hotel shuttles are widely available.

During seasons two and three, filming shifted to the Westin Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, similarly transformed into Las Colinas Resort with stylized interiors and lush ocean views. The team also shot extensively throughout downtown Puerto Vallarta, closing streets such as Mina, Agustín Rodríguez, Corona, Galeana and Matamoros to capture authentic local ambiance as stand-ins for 1980s Acapulco.

When season three was filming in April 2023, local coverage noted that hundreds of locals and tourists flocked to sets to catch a glimpse of Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon. Vallarta Today even reported that multiple downtown blocks were shut down midday into evening to film scenes that blend seamlessly into the series’ retro resort world.

Things to Do: Puerto Vallarta offers plenty to do for fans of “Acapulco” and casual travelers alike. You can snorkel or kayak at Los Arcos Marine Park, a stunning natural preserve near Mismaloya where season one was filmed. Stroll through the vibrant Zona Romántica, featured in street scenes from the show, to enjoy local art, food and culture. For a scenic adventure, hike up to Mirador de La Cruz to enjoy breathtaking views over the city and coastline.

Where to Eat: Puerto Vallarta’s food scene spans upscale beachside elegance to beloved street tacos, perfect for any traveler. For a memorable fine‑dining experience, try Café des Artistes, renowned for its French‑inspired tasting menus in a romantic courtyard setting. On the beachfront, La Palapa offers seafood with toes-in-the-sand views and live music at sunset; it’s a longtime local institution and former favorite of Elizabeth Taylor.

Where to Stay: If you want to stay where “Acapulco” was filmed, book a room at either Barceló Puerto Vallarta in Mismaloya. The Barceló offers lush jungle surroundings and was painted pink during filming. For a boutique experience in the heart of the city, Villa Premiere in Zona Romántica is a top-rated romantic option, even though it wasn’t part of the show.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Acapulco” a prequel to “How to Be a Latin Lover”?

Yes. “Acapulco” is a prequel to the 2017 film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” which starred Eugenio Derbez. The series follows a younger version of Maximo Gallardo as he begins working at Las Colinas Resort in the 1980s, offering backstory and emotional depth to the character Derbez played in the film.

What is the safest city in Mexico?

While safety can vary by neighborhood, Merida in the Yucatán is consistently ranked as the safest city in Mexico. Puerto Vallarta, where “Acapulco” is filmed, is also considered one of the safer tourist destinations, with strong local infrastructure, a visible police presence and a large community of international residents. Always check recent travel advisories before visiting.