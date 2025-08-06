When most people hear “Utah,” they don’t think of Black joy, entrepreneurship, or creative legacy. But that’s exactly what Michelda Castro is building, with intention and impact, through the Unity Block Party, a multi-day celebration of music, culture, and community that’s becoming a national destination for Black creatives.

“I was the only Black person that I saw and that was when I would look at myself in the mirror on the way out,” Michelda says, laughing, as she recalls her early days in Salt Lake City after moving from Fort Lauderdale. Like many Black transplants, she experienced what she calls “a real culture shock.” But where others saw a void, Michelda saw an opportunity.

How A Moment Of Grief Sparked The Birth Of Utah’s Unity Block Party

The Unity Block Party originated as a response to pain, an urgent need to create joy and connection in a place that didn’t naturally offer them. “I was just sad,” Michelda recalls. “It was post-George Floyd. I was sad. I was sick. I was crying. People at work were having these devil’s advocate conversations about how he died. I’m like, you’re literally playing devil’s advocate with real people’s lives, and they’re dying on the street. So, it became, like, really isolating. I just wanted to feel some joy.”

She happened upon a traveling memorial on Instagram and sent them a message: “Can I do this here in Utah?” Their response: “But are there even Black people there?” Michelda didn’t flinch. “Well, there’s at least one person here that’s Black, and that’s me. I can gather the rest.”

From that moment, the idea snowballed into what would become the Unity Block Party, Utah’s largest Black-led cultural festival, organized by Michelda’s creative agency, Versatile Image. In the block party’s first year, she transformed a corner outside her apartment building into a community celebration. “People felt like they were transported to another place. They didn’t feel like they were in Utah. And you know, that’s the power of coming together,” she says.

A Legacy Event In The Making

Unity Block Party. Photo Credit: Daniel Amoros

Now entering its fourth year, Unity Block Party has outgrown its modest beginnings and is now boasting a must-visit status. It’s not just for Salt Lake locals either. People have flown in from Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Idaho to attend the event. Headliners like Grammy-nominated Duran and breakout artists like Honey Bxby and Miles Minnick have helped turn the event into more than a local happening.

Michelda has a clear vision for the future of Unity Block Party. “I want it to become a legacy event here in Utah, for sure, that marginalized communities can know that there is an event at least once a year that is centered around them and that is brought to them by them. So I want that first and foremost,” she says. “Secondly, I want to have a national appeal. We want to make sure that people know that there are Black people here. You can come here.”

Why Utah?

Utah might not be the first place Black travelers think of when booking a cultural experience. But according to Michelda, that’s precisely why we need to go. “We built the land in which we inhabit. Therefore, there is no place we shouldn’t be or cannot go,” she says. “So even though Utah might seem like the weirdest place, this is the year to activate. This is the year to show up for things that are odd, awkward, don’t make no sense.”

And Utah has more to offer than people realize. From the red rocks of Bryce Canyon to the blue waters of Bear Lake to the desert landscapes of Moab, the state carries a diverse terrain. Michelda herself is a self-described “solo road trip girly,” and fell in love with the natural beauty and peaceful energy of Utah’s outdoors.

Beyond nature, she sees economic opportunity. “People go to Atlanta or New York to build their Meccas. But Utah’s economy makes sense. It’s a great place to live, work, and start a business.”

A Call To Show Up

Black travelers have every reason to visit Utah. As Michelda puts it, “We need more than two percent. Come visit. Move here. Learn about the economy. Support Black businesses. This is a place where joy, culture, and creativity can thrive.” And it’s time we start putting Utah on our travel lists, not just for the red rocks and national parks, but for what Black joy looks like when it shows up, stays, and builds something lasting.

Learn more about the Unity Block Party at versatileimage.org/unityblockparty. For those planning to attend, Michelda also secured a Delta Air Lines discount code: NY3UF.