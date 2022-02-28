Photo Credit: Inti St. Clair
Eat Your Way Through Black-Owned Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City has an emerging Black-owned restaurant scene that offers tastes of the Caribbean, East and West Africa, America’s South, and more. There are also great places to enjoy some dessert!
Here’s how to eat your way through Black-owned Salt Lake City, Utah on your next visit.
Start Your Morning At Joe's Cafe
Joe’s Cafe is where you can start your morning with food that’s fresh and hearty.
Located about 38 minutes south of Salt Lake City, Chef Joe Hicks is known to make his meals with lots of love.
“With our sweet grits and biscuits & gravy, you will experience breakfast with a southern twist,” a statement on the website reads.
Stop By The Award-Winning Yoko Ramen
Yoko Ramen is named after Yokohama, the ramen capital of Japan.
Within the first year of opening its doors, it quickly became a sensation, receiving recognition and awards from across the state.
Yoko has the best ramen, gyoza, and wings in town, and, after being purchased by Jamaeel Gaskins, it now happens to be Black-owned.
Enjoy A Taste of West Africa at Balabe
Who knew that you could get a taste of West Africa in Salt Lake City?
Balabe is a food truck that’s serving authentic Senegalese cuisine, including mafe served over rice and french fries
Curry thiou, yassa, and sombosas are also on the menu.
Need Something Sweet? Pies The Limit Has You Covered
Dominique Wilson is the owner of Pies The Limit.
The Louisiana-native turned a hobby into a full service bakery just two years ago, and if you look at his Instagram, you can see that he sells out pretty quickly.
His menu changes every month, but his specialty, the blueberry sour cream, is reportedly always on the menu.
Try Horn of Africa, Serving East African Flavors
Horn of Africa opens its doors pretty early, so if you’re looking for something savory in the morning, then consider this restaurant specializing in Somalian cuisine.
Fill Your Belly With Jamaican Cuisine From 11 Hauz
11 Hauz is on a mission to bring the flavors of Montego Bay, Jamaica to Utah.
The owner, Sheron, blessed with her grandmother’s cooking hands, is now carrying the family’s legacy of recipes in Salt Lake City.
Indulge In Classics That Are Baked Instead Of Fried At Diversions
Diversion’s menu encompasses what the owners call an “All-American foods concept,” which includes favorites such as burgers, tacos, and pizza that are adaptable to most eating styles.
The restaurant reportedly also offers these classics baked instead of fried.