New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is undergoing a massive transformation as its new $9.5 billion Terminal 1 project continues to progress toward its mid-2026 opening date.

The ambitious construction project — which is now weather-tight, with baggage conveyor systems and ticket counters already installed — will replace the current Terminal 1, which has served international travelers since 1998. As the cornerstone of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s larger $19 billion JFK Airport overhaul, this terminal will become the airport’s largest international gateway.

The airport will rival the combined size of LaGuardia’s two recently completed terminals. According to CNBC, airlines including Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Air China, and Taiwan’s China Airlines will call the new facility home, bringing millions of global travelers through its light-filled spaces.

A Terminal Designed For International Travelers

“From the very first pen to paper, we had the international customer in mind,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One, the company developing the project. This focus on international travel needs shapes every aspect of the terminal’s design. The first phase, opening in mid-2026, will include departure and arrival areas, plus 14 wide-body aircraft gates, with a yearly capacity of 14 million passengers. The completed project will feature 23 gates in total — 22 for wide-body jets and one for narrow-body aircraft.

The terminal eliminates the dreaded basement customs lines through smart design. Departures, security lanes, and customs will all operate on the same floor of the three-level terminal, creating a more seamless journey for travelers. A wall of slanted windows floods the space with natural light, while the overall architecture, led by design firm Gensler, evokes the image of a butterfly, with the main concourse serving as the central axis.

When fully completed in 2030, the terminal will house over 300,000 square feet of dining, retail, lounge, and recreational space. More than half, 180,000 square feet, will be dedicated to shopping and dining options. The facility will introduce the first cash-and-carry duty-free shopping experience at a U.S. airport, enabling travelers to take their purchases immediately rather than collecting them before boarding.

Part Of A Larger JFK Airport Transformation

The Terminal 1 project represents just one piece of JFK’s comprehensive modernization. The existing Terminal 7 will be demolished to make way for a new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, with initial gates set to open next year. Furthermore, the overhaul includes roadway improvements around the notoriously congested airport. The timing aligns with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host several matches, bringing an influx of international visitors through New York’s airports.