Just ahead of Labor Day 2025, Amtrak debuted its NextGen Acela trains on its Northeast Corridor route between Washington, D.C., and Boston.

The first new trains departed from Washington, D.C., at 5 a.m. and Boston at 6 a.m. on August 28. Amtrak claims the NextGen Acela trains offer faster, “smoother,” and “quieter” rides than their predecessors. The trains can run up to 160 miles per hour, 10 miles per hour faster than Amtrak’s other Acela trains. Also, the trains have “clear signs and guides” to help riders navigate their onboard wayfinding more easily. Travelers can expect more space onboard, 27% more seats per train, and expanded service throughout the week. There’s also 5G Wi-Fi and enhanced dining options onboard.

To snag a seat on the new trains, customers should look for a special marker that signals which select trains will likely be a NextGen Acela trip. The identifier is a circle with “NextGen” written inside that travelers will see while booking. However, there might be instances where a NextGen Acela train may be switched for a substitute train “without prior notice.”

Amtrak anticipates an ongoing rollout of the NextGen Acela trains, with all 28 of them to have hit the rails by 2027. In a statement about the new trains, Amtrak President Roger Harris said, “The future of high-speed rail starts now.”

Per the source, the NextGen Acela trains are Amtrak’s newest since the debut of its standard Acela trains in 2000. The railroad company began operating in 1971 and now goes to 500 destinations in the U.S. and Canada.

SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

What Else Is There To Know About Amtrak NextGen Acela Trains?

Safety in Washington, D.C. has been a priority of the Trump administration, and last month the National Guard was deployed in the city. The Department of Transportation’s Secretary, Sean P. Duffy, and its Deputy Secretary, Steve Bradbury, commented on the state of the Nation’s Capital in statements about Amtrak’s new additions.

“With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people — all while increasing the organization’s profitability,” said Duffy. “But we’re not stopping there. Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”

“President Trump and Secretary Duffy are doing what they do best: making big, beautiful projects come to life. The launch of the new Acela is a critical starting point as we work to improve travel for millions of Americans. I look forward to working closely with our team at Amtrak and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation to focus our attention on Union Station and make it a world-class transit hub. Our nation’s capital should be putting our best foot forward,” noted Bradbury.