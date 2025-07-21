Due to President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, certain travelers hoping to come to the United States will have to factor in more expensive costs.

Under the bill, visitors coming to the U.S. with nonimmigrant visas will have to pay a “Visa Integrity Fee.” The cost will be $250 or a different amount depending on inflation and input from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Additionally, the law directly impacts nationals from the over 40 countries included in the Visa Waiver Program. The latter tourists will have to begin paying an increased Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) fee, which is rising from $21 to $40. Similarly, Chinese nationals who need to use the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS) to verify their U.S. entry eligibility will also incur a new fee. The latter cost will have a $30 minimum, or higher based on inflation and the DHS Secretary’s discretion.

Notably, the new expenses included in the Big Beautiful Bill will be in addition to any other costs visitors coming to the U.S. were already required to pay for their particular case or circumstance.

What Else Should I Know About The Big Beautiful Act’s Impact On Travel?

Jorge Loweree, Managing Director of Programs and Strategy at the American Immigration Council, commented to USA TODAY regarding the U.S.’ new visa integrity fee.

“Attaching an additional $250 fee has the very real potential to significantly reduce the number of people that can afford to do that,” he said. “There are hundreds of thousands of people who receive visas and permission from the Department of State to come to the U.S. every single month temporarily.”

“Some of these policy decisions are incoherent,” Loweree added. “You see fee hikes on one end, and on the other, claims that the goal is to increase tourism.”

On July 4, Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law. The piece of legislation is sweeping, including tax cuts, an expansion of energy production, and military funding. In addition to all that, the law impacts travel in numerous ways. It includes allotting $12.5 billion toward modernizing the U.S.’ air traffic control system, and major funding cuts for Brand USA. Notably, the latter is the marketing organization responsible for driving international tourism to the U.S.

This month, Trump also announced an executive order raising entry prices for international tourists visiting U.S. national parks.