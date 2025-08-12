A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern Balikesir province on Sunday evening, August 10, 2025, causing widespread destruction and leaving one person dead. According to BBC News, the tremors, centered in the town of Sindirgi, flattened 16 buildings and sent shockwaves through multiple regions, including Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city. Rescue teams worked through the night, extracting survivors from the rubble while authorities urged residents to avoid damaged structures due to safety concerns.

The shallow depth of the earthquake, recorded at approximately 11 kilometers, intensified its impact on surface structures and contributed to the extensive damage. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that search and rescue operations successfully pulled four people from collapsed buildings in Sindirgi. However, an 81-year-old woman tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after being rescued. The earthquake struck at 19:53 local time according to Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), with German scientists calculating a slightly higher magnitude of 6.19.

Turkey’s Earthquake Risk And Ongoing Seismic Challenges

The earthquake’s destructive force disproportionately affected older and already vulnerable structures throughout the region. Besides residential buildings, two mosque minarets collapsed during the tremors.

Multiple aftershocks followed the main quake, with the strongest measuring magnitude 4.6, prompting authorities to warn residents against entering potentially compromised buildings. Turkey’s position atop multiple tectonic plates makes the country particularly susceptible to earthquake activity. The recent tremors struck along the North Anatolian Fault, a known seismic zone characterized by frequent and powerful earthquakes.

This latest incident is a stark reminder of how vulnerable Turkey remains after the February 2023 earthquakes, when 7.8 magnitude tremors killed more than 53,000 people across the south and southeast.

President Erdogan addressed the nation after the disaster, wishing affected citizens a speedy recovery and stating, “May God protect our country from any kind of disaster.” As Turkey continues recovery efforts, authorities remain focused on building assessment, infrastructure resilience, and preparedness strategies to mitigate future earthquake impacts.