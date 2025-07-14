The Trump administration’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” will impact travel and tourism, from costs to transportation and hospitality.

In the air travel sector, the Big Beautiful Bill promises an allotment of $12.5 billion toward modernizing America’s air traffic control system. According to Flight Global, the money will go to the Federal Aviation Administration toward equipment, technologies, facilities, safety, and other improvements.

Impacting tourism to the United States, the bill majorly slashes funding to Brand USA, the country’s tourism marketing organization. Federal matching funds to the organization are reduced from $100 million to $20 million, and the organization will have to adjust amid its preparations and marketing for major global events the U.S. is hosting in 2026 and onward.

“The current reduction will require a significant recalibration of our resources and programming that is still to be determined,” said Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon in a statement. “But we remain focused on growing legitimate international inbound travel and the vital boost it provides to the U.S. economy, especially with major global events on the immediate horizon like America250 and the FIFA World Cup.”

What Else Should I Know About The Big Beautiful Bill’s Impact On Travel?

President Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill (also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill”) into law on July 4. The House of Representatives approved it in a 218-214 vote. Before that, the Senate approved in a 51-50 vote wherein Vice President JD Vance weighed in to break the tie.

Another way the bill will impact tourism is that travelers issued nonimmigrant visas into the U.S. will have to pay a $250 Visa Integrity Fee (or other amount depending on inflation and what’s established by the Secretary of Homeland Security). According to Travel and Tour World, the bill approved a fee increase for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) from $21 to $40 for nationals of Visa Waiver Program countries. However, it remains undetermined when the new price will take effect. The latter would include the tourism of nationals from over 40 countries to the U.S., including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

The additional costs may deter international travelers, which could subsequently impact travel and hospitality pricing within the U.S. for both citizens and visitors.