For the countries’ nationals, crossing Namibia and Zambia’s border could soon be easier.

According to Business Insider Africa’s recent coverage, Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, Dr. Albert Kawana, shared insight about the future of traveling between the country and Zambia. The official disclosed that Zambian nationals will be able to visit Namibia without passports. Instead, they will use another form of identification agreed upon between the two Southern African countries. Kawana reportedly announced the news during Zambia’s 59th Independence Day festivities in Namibia’s capital, Windhoek, in 2023.

“Very soon, Zambian citizens will be able to enter Namibia using only their ID cards,” explained Kawana. “We are working to abolish the use of passports between our countries.”

Via their own ID cards, Namibian nationals will reportedly be granted passport-free access to Zambia as well.

What Else Should Nationals Know About Going Between Namibia And Zambia?

The effort to establish passport-free travel for the countries’ nationals could foster more exploration and tourism amongst them. Additionally, it continues positive governmental collaboration between Namibia and Zambia, as well as within the Southern African region as a whole. Travel and World Tour noted in its recent reporting that the passport-free travel implementation between the neighboring nations comes after “significant diplomatic discussions.” The latter source also claimed that the countries’ forthcoming travel arrangement will soon be “operational.”

In 2023, Namibia and Botswana reportedly became the first Southern African countries to establish passport-free travel between them. Nationals of the two latter countries visit each other using their ID cards, similar to Namibia and Zambia’s forthcoming system.

Namibia borders Zambia, Botswana, Angola, and South Africa. Zambia borders Namibia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. Victoria Falls, one of the world’s largest waterfalls, sits on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.