If you’re a fan of classic horror thrillers, you’re likely already familiar with the “Final Destination” film franchise. The latest entrant into the long-running series, “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” recently premiered in theaters to a wide array of fanfare. Since the movie is such a major hit, many fans are wondering where “Bloodlines” was filmed – either to visit the filming locations themselves, or to avoid the blood-soaked streets at all costs.

If you’re interested in visiting “Final Destination: Bloodlines” production sites, you’re in luck, as we’re outlining the key filming locations for the movie, as well as a handful of nearby hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions. Though much of “Bloodlines” centers on an unnamed city in upstate New York, the film was actually shot all the way on the other side of the continent, in and around Vancouver, Canada.

Where Is The House In ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’?

Key Scenes: If you’re a hardcore film buff, you may already know that Vancouver frequently stands in for American cities on the big screen. In the case of “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” Vancouver covers for upstate New York. Key filming locations for the movie include numerous residential homes in Surrey, just outside of Vancouver’s thriving downtown area. Other notable scenes take place at local landmarks such as the Museum of Vancouver, the Port Royal Community Garden, and the business park at 104 Avenue Centre in Surrey. Exterior shots of the main home utilized in the movie were captured at 1100 Chestnut Street in Vancouver, while indoor shots were captured on a soundstage.

Best Time to Visit: Van City is known to be one of the most beautiful and bustling locales in Canada, making it an ideal destination for visitors year-round. While there are always fun excursions to explore in the region, first-time visitors are generally advised to check out Vancouver during the summer months of June through August. Winters can be quite brutal in the region, with freezing rains and sun-blocking clouds preventing many outdoor gatherings from truly popping off. During the summertime, outdoor markets, hiking and plenty of walking tours are available to visitors and residents alike, making the city a thriving hub of culture and interpersonal experience.

Transportation Options: Like many of Canada’s major cities, Vancouver has a comprehensive public transportation grid. Buses, trains, taxi cabs and copious rideshare services can be located within the thriving downtown area, which extends throughout most of the core “Final Destination: Bloodlines” filming locations. If you’re looking to be extremely thorough in your exploration of the greater Vancouver area, you may find it prudent to rent a car, though it really shouldn’t be necessary for most vacationers. If you do rent a vehicle, just be certain to steer clear of any log-carrying trucks, which might be quite prevalent since there’s a massive logging industry in and around Vancouver.

Though “Final Destination: Bloodlines” is a major blockbuster, we shouldn’t expect to see any official production tours for the movie popping up any time soon. Vancouver may be an intrinsic part of the film’s identity, but it isn’t represented as itself within the narrative, nor does the film highlight many of Rain City’s most iconic landmarks. Either way, the die-hard fans will easily recognize the region’s contribution to the “Final Destination” franchise, and embark upon their own self-guided adventures as they see fit. Even if you’re not exclusively in it for the “Final Destination” element, Vancouver is loaded with American film and television productions, so you may stumble into a photo opportunity with the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of popular programs.

Things to Do: As stated, Vancouver is jam-packed with exciting adventures for visitors of all stripes. Before you get fully settled into your itinerary, be sure to block off some time for a brief tour of the city and get your bearings with the help of a local guide. Walking tours, bus tours, bike tours and even aerial helicopter tours are available depending on your preference and price range, allowing for many different and exciting views of the region. Once you’re settled in, be sure to check out local highlights such as the VanDusen Botanical Garden, the Vancouver Aquarium or the Museum of Anthropology. Hiking and nature exploration is huge just outside of the city, with scenic gondola tours across Shannon Falls. Vancouver also serves as one of the largest port cities in North America, making it an ideal destination for those who love aquatic experiences such as whale watching, kite surfing, and fishing.

Where to Eat: Since Vancouver is such a thriving cultural hub, you’ll find that there are plenty of delicious culinary adventures to be had here. There’s no shortage of restaurants throughout the Terminal, with a few local favorites such as Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, Osteria Savio Volpe and the Sandbar Seafood Restaurant drawing massive crowds every night. If you’re struggling to secure a reservation at one of these upscale eateries, don’t worry too much. You’ll surely find that plenty of under-the-radar mom and pop shops can be found with a bit of ingenuity and an open mind. Just be sure to chew your food slowly, in order to avoid a “Final Destination” style choking hazard.

Where to Stay: One of the key drawbacks to a vacation in Vancouver is the difficulty in securing a low-priced hotel. Even chains in the are tend to be pricey during the more desirable months of the year, creating a real barrier of entry for frugal visitors looking to ball on a budget. If money’s not an object for you, be sure to check out top-shelf stays like the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the YWCA Hotel or the Exchange Hotel Vancouver. Others may want to consider checking out Airbnb listings before locking in their trip, or reaching out to locals for the hookup on a cheap but desirable stay.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the people in the elevator in “Final Destination: Bloodlines?”

One of “Bloodlines” most shocking scenes takes place in an upscale restaurant, as Iris and Paul board an elevator. The elevator, as manned by an attendant named Chet, malfunctions and plummets to the bottom of the shaft at top speeds, causing a bloodbath that claims the lives of a large handful of innocent people. Iris manages to prevent the disaster after their initial vision takes place, meaning Chet is safe to usher guests into the elevator for another day. Even still, this scene is expected to scare audiences out of elevators for years to come.

Are all the “Final Destination” movies connected to “Bloodlines”?

The narrative of “Bloodlines” makes it a point to connect multiple plot threads and characters from other “Final Destination” films, dating back to the origins of the entire franchise. While there are a few outings that go unaddressed in the film, it seems clear that the producers behind the long-running series are looking to develop some major continuity here and potentially launch a crossover between the different cast members of each film.

Is “Final Destination 7” coming?

The seventh “Final Destination” movie has already been confirmed and is expected to shoot sometime in 2026 through 2027. For now, the working title is “Final Destination: Omen,” though “Final Destination 7” also works for simplicity’s sake. The film is expected to follow up on the events of “Bloodlines,” as the surviving characters embark upon a new deadly adventure.