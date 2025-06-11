Apple TV+ subscribers have found themselves with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to fresh programming lately, as the streamer has been releasing some of the most talked-about shows and films of the year. Fresh off a number of successful outings like “Severance,” “Bad Monkey” and “Your Friends And Neighbors,” Apple TV+ has just released a sports series titled “Stick,” starring Owen Wilson. The show, which has already drawn a ton of eyes, centers on a washed-up former professional golfer who attempts to bring on a new protégé to spice up his foothold in the game. Though much of the action is centered around an unnamed American suburb, it may come as a surprise to learn that the entirety of “Stick” was shot in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Van City has served as a shooting location for numerous American projects in the past, with “Stick” being the latest to follow the trend.

Whether you’ve been interested in exploring Canada for some time or you’re just fascinated by the prospect of walking in the footsteps of Pryce Cahill and company, now seems like an ideal time to pack your bags and head for Vancouver, AKA Hollywood North. We’ll uncover a number of key filming locations for “Stick” ahead, as well as a few must-see tourist sights, restaurants and excursions. Before long, you can put together a perfect itinerary for a solo venture, group trip or an outing with the whole family.

Why Canada’s West Coast Was The Perfect Backdrop For ‘Stick’

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of “Stick” was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Though much of the narrative follows the core characters as they travel across the country in an RV, a majority of the actual golf courses and putting greens used to film the show are just a brief drive away from each other. As Moviedelic notes, primary filming locations for “Stick” include the Newlands Golf Course in the suburbs of Langley City, the Langley Golf Centre, Brydon Park and Pitt Meadows Golf Club in the city of Pitt Meadows, B.C. The production also shot pickup material in cities such as Surrey, New Westminster and Maple Ridge, making use of a wide array of local businesses and public spaces to offer a lived-in feel to the world of the show. Country Clubs, parks, and local universities also function as prime locations for Pryce and his crew to work out some of their golf swing skills, with a few iconic Vancouver landmarks in the background for the observant viewer to clock.

Best Time to Visit: Though Vancouver offers beautiful sights, tourist attractions and outdoor excursions year-round, most locals recommend checking the city out during the summer. Winter months in the Terminal City can sometimes be plagued with freezing rains, while the spring invites heavy crowds. Most outdoor activities and open-air markets are at their best during the months of May through August, and visiting during this time usually gives you the chance to catch a few film productions as they’re underway as well.

Transportation Options: The greater Vancouver area has plenty of public transportation options for visitors and permanent residents alike. Those looking to explore all of the “Stick” filming locations may feel compelled to grab a rental car, though everyday excursions and simple vacation plans can generally be executed using any of the city’s buses, trains and taxi cabs. Vancouver also has premiere access to a series of skytrains, which run through most of the major cultural hubs throughout the area.

Since “Stick” is still so fresh and new, it makes sense that there are no official production tours for the series just yet. After all, the three-episode premiere just launched on June 4, with additional episodes set to air weekly until the July 23 season finale. Even still, fans of the brand new program are more than welcome to embark upon a self-guided expedition of Vancouver to see everything the series offers up close and personal.

As stated, Vancouver is home to a wide array of American film and television production, so avid TV watchers might even experience a sense of déjà vu while checking out a few of the city’s finest attractions. “Happy Gilmore,” “The Interview,” “Scary Movie,” and “Deadpool” are among the most popular films to shoot in Rain City, though a cursory Google search will reveal hundreds of additional outings, some of which tout their own dedicated production tours.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in film and TV production, you’ll find that Vancouver is absolutely teeming with exciting activity suitable for the whole family. Walking tours, bus tours, and even helicopter tours are available for first-time visitors looking to get their bearings in the inviting city. At the same time, nightlife, clubs and bars can be found along every street corner in the vibrant downtown area. Visitors are always encouraged to explore the Museum of Anthropology, the VanDusen Botanical Garden or the Vancouver Aquarium. The city is also home to one of North America’s largest ports, offering plenty of aquatic experiences, such as whale watching, for those comfortable in the water.

Where to Eat: Vancouver is absolutely loaded with delightful eateries, each offering a complex blend of local cuisines and foreign flavors. Seafood is obviously a popular vibe in the area, though barbecue, Canadian classics and Asian fusion can be found at nearly every turn. Local favorites include Osteria Savio Volpe, Sandbar Seafood Restaurant and the Michelin star-rated Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie. Don’t fret if you find difficulty locking in a reservation at these locales, as there are dozens of delicious alternatives to explore.

Where to Stay: Though Vancouver seems like a perfect vacation destination thanks to its thriving nightlife, delicious restaurants and high volume of activities, one major drawback is the hotel scene. Those with plenty of cash on hand will find that the hotels in the area are nothing shy of excellent, though visitors trying to save on cash may struggle to locate accommodations on a tight budget. If you don’t mind shelling out some cash for a top-shelf reservation, be sure to check out the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the Exchange Hotel Vancouver, or the YWCA Hotel. If these aren’t getting the job done, you could always search for a few solid chain hotels, especially during off-peak seasons. Of course, you could always take a page out of Pryce Cahill’s book and roll into town in an RV, outfitted with an array of your finest golfing equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes are in “Stick?”

As stated, “Stick” opened with a three-episode premiere on June 4, shedding some key insight into the main characters and plot threads of the season. The Apple TV+ original is set to run for ten total episodes before concluding its inaugural season. For now, there’s no word on whether or not Apple will renew “Stick” for a season two, though it’s surely still possible considering the early reviews and positive critical response the show has received thus far.

When did Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson meet?

Now that Owen Wilson has officially joined the Apple TV+ family, he’s reunited with his long-term friend and collaborator Ben Stiller, who serves as the director behind Apple’s flagship series “Severance.” Stiller and Wilson have been friends since the 1990s, and have appeared beside each other on screen in a number of beloved projects including “Starsky and Hutch,” “Zoolander,” “Meet The Parents” and “Night At The Museum.”