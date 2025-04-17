Apple TV+ has released a flurry of streaming originals in recent months, with projects such as “Mythic Quest,” “Shrinking,” and “Severance” garnering tons of attention from subscribers all over the globe. On Apr. 11, the streamer released the two-episode premiere of their latest series, “Your Friends and Neighbors,” starring “Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm. Like many of Apple TV+’s other outings, “Your Friends and Neighbors” quickly became a hit and garnered a wide array of reactions from viewers. Many audience members were enamored by the luxurious lifestyles, upscale mansions and tastefully arranged garden parties showcased by the inaugural episodes. Luckily, these delightful locales are available for you to visit yourself, as the series was shot in and around Westchester County, New York.

If you’re interested in learning more about the filming locations of “Your Friends and Neighbors,” we’ll run through a few key production points. We’ll also outline some of the best tourist attractions, day trips and excursions you need to check out during your trip to New York, and discuss a few recommendations for things like food and hotels along the way. Before long, you could be traipsing in and out of multi-million dollar homes with the same carefree, unaffected attitude as Andrew Cooper – though hopefully with fewer pockets full of other people’s valuables.

Westchester County, New York

Key Scenes: A vast majority of “Your Friends and Neighbors” was filmed in the ritzy Westchester County area of New York State, which borders the Long Island Sound and the Byram River. Natives of the Northeast may also clock a handful of scenes which were shot in Uptown Manhattan and Northern New Jersey. These locales make perfect sense for the setting of this show, which deals with members of the upper crust of society. As Andrew Cooper enters into a midlife crisis of sorts, his friends and neighbors hardly make note of the fact that he’s pilfering their highly expensive belongings via a spree of garish breaking-and-entering schemes.

Best Time to Visit: For those who have never been to New York, there are several things to consider when booking your trip and setting your itinerary. While there’s never exactly a bad time to explore the Big Apple, there are ways that you can tailor the experience to your personal preferences. The Northeastern locale is known to get quite humid and stuffy in the summertime, with few cooling options. It can also become quite frigid in the Winter, with snowstorms and freezing winds whipping between the skyscrapers that dot the famed skyline. Many locals recommend that first-time visitors stop by during the spring, when temperatures are at their mildest, and outdoor activities are plentiful.

Transportation Options: Though the portions of New York State where “Your Friends and Neighbors” was filmed are not part of Manhattan’s grid, the streets of Westchester County are still lined with plenty of easy access to public transportation. If you want to be “old money” about it, you could certainly rent your own vehicle – or even hire a private chauffeur to transfer you across the city during your stay, but it really isn’t necessary. Visitors should have no problem navigating their trip via buses, trains, taxis and other public works.

Since “Your Friends and Neighbors” is still so new to the Apple TV+ catalogue, it tracks that there’s no official production tour available for the series just yet. Of course, fans who are interested in exploring New York on their own self-guided adventure are more than welcome to do so. Specific locations for the series include the Webster Bank, as well as the Water Moon restaurant at 66 Purchase St in Rye, New York. A massive 100+ room mansion by the name of Woodlea was also used as a setting for some of the show’s most wealthy-looking garden parties, located in Briarcliff Manor. As you venture through the city, you may find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer volume of recognizable landmarks, as New York is the home to thousands of popular film and television productions.

Even if you have little interest in film locations, you’ll find that Westchester County is loaded with exciting activities, outdoor excursions and upscale restaurants for you to try out. The island of Manhattan is obviously close by as well, meaning you’ve got a whole world of art, culture and history to experience while you’re in the neighborhood. If you’re having trouble deciding how to stack your itinerary, consider taking a helicopter tour of the area, or embarking upon a walking tour of some of New York’s finest local vineyards.

Things to Do: After thoroughly mapping out the lay of the land with a few tours, you can go indoor skydiving, hiking through the Hudson Valley or hop on a ferry to Liberty Island, where you can take in the majesty of the Statue of Liberty. Fans of art will find no shortage of museums and galleries, while barflies find themselves drawn to New York’s thriving nightclub scene. Manhattan is also a hub for live stand-up comedy, musicals and other in-person performances, so be sure to check the usual ticketing sites for some of your favorite acts in advance of your visit. No matter how you slice it, you’re sure to find an activity in the Big Apple that’s perfect for visitors of all stripes.

Where to Eat: As stated, there’s no shortage of high-end restaurants available in Westchester County. Some of our favorites include Aurora, Ruby’s Oyster Bar & Bistro and the Rye Roadhouse. If you find any trouble holding a reservation at these fine eateries, there’s no need to fret, as New York has a litany of local flavors to sample in bodegas, street carts and mom and pop joints along every corner. While these street foods are more closely associated with the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, you can find a good handful of vendors in Westchester County as well. Of course, if you’d really like to tailor as much of your trip to “Your Friends and Neighbors” as possible, you can always stop in for a bite at Water Moon in Rye.

Where to Stay: If you’re looking to minimize your time in the hotel, and maximize your time exploring the streets of New York, try not to overthink your booking by relying on a place with all the hottest amenities. Affordable stays can be found in chain hotels all over the city and upstate area, with options like the Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton Garden Inn. Those who don’t mind shelling out a little extra for a truly upscale experience, however, can find once-in-a-lifetime stays at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel, Homestead Inn or Sonesta White Plains Downtown. New York is also positively brimming with exceptional Airbnb listings, so be sure to double-check in case a full-blown mansion is open for rent during your vacation window. Of course, be wary of staying somewhere too nice, since you never know when someone like Andrew Cooper will be sneaking in the back window to nick your watch.