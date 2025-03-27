Atlanta continuously pulses with a contagious energy that attracts creatives, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across the country. And in 2025, Blavity Fest will turn up the dial even more. As one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year, Blavity Fest is a two-day experience curated for Black millennials and Gen Zers.

The event celebrates community, culture, career, and creativity. But like any major event in a big city, navigating Atlanta during festival weekend can be an adventure all on its own. If you’re flying in, road-tripping, or riding MARTA, here’s how to get around the ATL like a local — or at least like someone who planned ahead.

Get To Know Blavity Fest

Blavity Fest is a celebration of Black ingenuity from May 31 to June 1, 2025, at the Lee + White complex in Atlanta. This two-day extravaganza promises an enriching experience filled with wellness, music, art, and culture. This year’s lineup boasts an impressive list of talent, with rapper 2 Chainz headlining Saturday’s performances and gospel icon Kirk Franklin taking the stage on Sunday.

The festival isn’t just about music, though. Attendees can look forward to engaging talks from industry leaders and experts. Lifestyle speaker Mattie James will deliver a keynote on thriving in every aspect of life, while psychologist Dr. Raquel Martin will lead a session on managing mental health. For the entrepreneurially minded, Ami Colé CEO, Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, will share insights on navigating the beauty industry as a person of color.

Tickets for this can’t-miss event are available on the Blavity Fest website, with options ranging from general passes at $135 to VIP passes at $350. The general pass + Summit21 option at $185 is particularly noteworthy, as it includes access to Summit21’s programming, specifically designed for Black women looking to invest in themselves and elevate their vision.

Mastering MARTA: Atlanta’s Public Transit Lifeline

Now that you’re hyped for the festival, let’s talk about getting around Atlanta. The city’s primary public transportation system, MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority), will be your best friend during your visit. MARTA offers bus and rail services, making it a convenient option for navigating the city’s sprawling landscape.

One of MARTA’s biggest advantages is its 24/7 operation, which benefits festival-goers who are planning to stay out late. The system’s extensive network can take you from the airport to popular neighborhoods like Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown with ease. To make the most of MARTA, consider purchasing a Breeze card and loading it with the number of trips you’ll need during your stay. You can even download the Breeze Mobile 2 app to manage your fares digitally.

For those driving into the city, many MARTA stations offer ample parking. This allows you to leave your car behind and avoid the stress of navigating unfamiliar streets or searching for parking near the festival grounds. During major events like Blavity Fest, MARTA often extends its service hours and increases train frequency, so be sure to check its website or app for the most up-to-date schedule information.

The Atlanta Streetcar

Kelly / Pexels

If your explorations take you beyond the festival grounds, consider hopping on the Atlanta Streetcar. This 2.7-mile loop connects popular areas such as Centennial Olympic Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, and the Sweet Auburn district. At just $1 per ride, it’s an affordable way to see some of the city’s most iconic landmarks while traveling between festival events.

The streetcar runs approximately every 10 to 15 minutes, making it a convenient option for short trips within the downtown area. Its route through the entertainment district means you’ll likely find it useful for accessing restaurants, shops, and other attractions during your downtime from the festival.

Ride-Sharing And Taxis

While public transit is often the most economical choice, there may be times when you need a more direct route or are traveling with a group. In these cases, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are widely available throughout Atlanta. These services can be handy for late-night trips or when carrying festival gear that might be cumbersome on public transportation.

However, if you prefer traditional taxis, Atlanta also has you covered there. Many taxi companies offer flat rates between the airport and popular areas like Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead, which can be a good option if you’re traveling with multiple people and can split the fare.

Biking And Walking

Suppose you’re looking to incorporate some exercise into your festival experience. In that case, Atlanta’s several bike-share programs will allow you to rent a bicycle from one location and return it to another within the city. This can be a great way to explore Atlanta’s neighborhoods and parks between festival events.

Walking is also viable for shorter distances, especially in walkable areas like Midtown and Downtown. The Atlanta BeltLine, a former railway corridor turned multi-use trail, offers a scenic route for walking and cycling. Just be sure to check the distance to your destination and consider the Georgia heat, particularly if you’re visiting during hot days.