It’s time to visit Atlanta – whether for the first time, a revisit, or embarking on a staycation. A sprawling, bustling city of many names – aka The A, the Black Mecca, A-town, the ATL, or Black Hollywood – is a place where Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and celebrities thrive.

A longtime cultural hub, Atlanta hosts many events and festivals throughout the year to celebrate its local culture and community. Save this roundup of 10 events to mark on your calendars or schedule your next trip around.

Blavity Fest

Blavity Fest 2025 is taking place from May 31 to June 1. During this two-day event, attendees will get to network and celebrate Black culture, creativity, and community. There will also be opportunities to exchange ideas with other leading creatives, attend roundtable discussions, and support local Black-owned businesses. Ticket holders will experience some of Atlanta’s food scene, enjoy the vibes at Blavity House Party, partake in wellness activities, and see the festival’s musical performances.

Black Beauty Expo

On February 2, the Black Beauty Expo will be “celebrating the culture of Black beauty.” Taking place at the Georgia International Convention Center, there will be vendors, a trade show, and main stage entertainment including a fashion show. Depending on your ticket type, you may also be able to enjoy classes like a makeup lesson taught by MUA and beauty industry CEO Hana Ali. VIP attendees will get specially designated seating, a swag bag, a lanyard, and a badge. The luxe latter group will also have tickets giving them access to all of the event’s classes.

Atlanta African Restaurant Week Festival

Hosted by the African Restaurant Week organization, this free-entry, two-day festival will happen from June 14 to June 15. The event will showcase cuisines and culinary titans from all over the African diaspora. There will be food and wine tastings, live performances, a chef competition, and DJ sets. Attendees will get to shop local vendors’ businesses, selling things related to food, wellness, and more. The festival will also be a networking opportunity for foodies, food influencers, and industry professionals.

Atlanta Hip-Hop Day Festival

The 16th annual Atlanta Hip-Hop Day Festival is Labor Day weekend, August 30 through September 1, at Historic Fourth Ward Park. The free, all-ages event will have live performances featuring various burgeoning rap artists. There will also be many food and merchandise vendors for attendees to explore. The day aims to celebrate hip-hop and all its culture and community.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is one of the top reasons to visit Atlanta in the spring. The 2025 dates have yet to be announced, though it’s usually every Memorial Day weekend. The vibrant showcase, a free event thrown by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is not one to miss. The 2024 festival, the 47th annual celebration, included André 3000’s performance of songs from his latest album, New Blue Sun.

Atlanta Food And Wine Festival

From September 11 through September 14, Atlanta will be celebrating the best of the South’s food and drink scene. Described as a “four-day culinary extravaganza,” attendees will enjoy food tastings, cooking demonstrations, and curated dinners. The festival promises to be a place where all foodies will find something for their palate. The tasting tents will offer tons of variety in cooking styles and cuisines.

Atlanta Film Festival

The 49th event will happen April 24 through May 4 at the Plaza and Tara Theatres. Cinephiles should consider putting it on your list of reasons to visit Atlanta. Presented by the Atlanta Film Society, the event will include film screenings, panels, and workshops. The “Noire” spotlight will feature films by Black filmmakers. Previous festival guests have included Michael Ealy, Jasmine Guy, and Tichina Arnold.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival

On May 24, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will shake up the city’s streets. The festive day will include a 2.3-mile procession, live music, and, of course, Carnival attire. The parade will begin at 9 a.m., and the festival itself will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s live performances will include Lady Lava, Olatunji, and Trilla-G. The Children’s Carnival Parade will happen on May 10.

Atlanta Black Theater Festival

The 14th Atlanta Black Theater Festival will happen October 2 through October 4. The theme for this year’s festival is “Rooted in Resilience,” and the goal is to highlight the strength of sustaining “such cultural institutions despite our challenges.” The event will showcase “the power of storytelling” through curated life performances from locally and around the globe. Attendees can also expect panels and parties.

Atlanta Greek Picnic

The Atlanta Greek Picnic 2025 dates have not been announced just yet. However, the celebration of Greek life and Divine Nine traditions is something many look forward to. Described as the “No. 1 Greek picnic in the country,” the event is a worthwhile reason to visit Atlanta. The goal of the picnic is to drive unity and networking, as well as provide a good time.