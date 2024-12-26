Atlanta food influencers are insiders into the city’s best eats and food experiences. Whether you’re looking for casual fare, fine dining, scrumptious takeaway plates, or foodie events, the content creators below offer a bevy of videos and information sure to intrigue and satisfy your palate.

Getting your Atlanta food scene itinerary ready ahead of Blavity Fest 2025 is a must. The two-day celebration of Black brands, culture, and creativity is happening in Atlanta from May 31 through June 1. It’ll be a time to network with other movers and shakers, explore Atlanta’s vibrant Black food scene, vibe out at Blavity House Party, prioritize wellness during Summit 21, and so much more. You can purchase tickets to Blavity Fest here.

Discover these 10 Atlanta food influencers you should have on your radar in 2025.

Teiry C. – @TongueTiedFoodie

This budding food content creator is sure to blow up even more with her fun and dynamic posts of Atlanta’s best restaurants. In addition to showing delicious meals and drinks across the city, Tiery shares unique foodie experiences. For example, an early December post showed her enjoying a Secret Supper seated dinner in the “middle of nowhere” with several other guests. She’s also shared about a monthly cocktail-making class that ATLiens can enjoy. On the @TongueTiedFoodie page, you’ll find straightforward clips of drinks and good eats you can make at home.

Justin Brown – @TheRealFoodStalker

Justin’s food-related videos include restaurant recaps and taste tests. His footage captures him dining in his car on fresh hot food or eating inside one of Atlanta’s many restaurants. His approachable and easygoing content is high quality, yet no frills and fuss. It’s a great page for getting the low down on what’s enjoyable to the tastebuds and worth your money. His content creation is fueled by his love of how food brings people together.

Ikela Braggs – @Food_SOB

Ikela shares some of Atlanta’s premier dining spots, and her page is filled with delicious eats. She often shares ticketed events that her followers can attend and discount codes so others can experience Atlanta’s food scene in unique ways. Also, check out her page to enter giveaways for event tickets and restaurant gift cards.

Nikka Shae – @OhNikka

Nikka is perfect to follow for lifestyle content mixed in with clips capturing Atlanta’s food scene. Her page is ideal for finding brunch spots or classy cocktail bars. There’s a fun yet sophisticated vibe that showcases the best food establishments for soft life seekers. You’ll also find hotel and lifestyle long-form content on her socials and blog.

Julian M. Glascoe aka Mr. Bleu Cheese – @AtlantaFoodGuy

This content creator is one of Atlanta’s most popular, based on his over 198,000 Instagram followers and 100,000 on TikTok. His content shares both savory and sweet eats throughout the Atlanta metro area. Prepare for content featuring lots of soul and cajun food, brunch spots, and must-try places for takeaway plates. He also often features halal and vegan restaurants in Atlanta.

Angie – @GourmetAngiie

Angie describes herself as a private chef and personal taster. Check her page for some of Atlanta’s most delicious soul food, cajun, and creole-flavored eats. She’s tapped into the celebrity scene, whether dining at their restaurants, cooking for them, or otherwise featuring them in her content. You’ll see Bow Wow, Quavo, Saucy Santana, Waka Flocka Flame, Tokyo Toni, and more as you scroll her page.

Erica A. Thomas – @EatingWithErica

If you’re based in Georgia’s capital, you may have seen Erica on Fox 5 Atlanta as a contributor sharing light bites, recipes, places to eat, and hosting tips. A wife and mother, she’s also the proud founder of the Eating with Erica Supper Club, a womens-only “part dinner party, part social soirée.”

Skylar Currie – @ServingLooksATL

This foodie shares restaurants, food and drink-related pop-ups, and more. Her content includes all types of cuisines, including Thai, Korean, American, Latin, Southern, and Japanese. Skylar’s page is ideal for scoping out lunch and dinner spots. Her clips mostly include well-portioned savory and moreish-looking meals.

Joy Westinghouse – @EatsWJoy

Joy’s page is where to go for yummy cocktails and casual bites like tacos, gourmet hot dogs, ice cream, and burgers. She also shares some great places for larger portioned seated meals, like brunch, lunch, and dinner. The spots she features are fun and perfect for noshing on good eats during a solo date or night out with friends.

Meka Dorsey @Miss_Mekad

Meka is a lifestyle influencer who shares some of Atlanta’s finest food fare. Many of the places she features are great date night suggestions. Her more detailed videos and captions include food shots, meal pricing, and the 411 on what she taste tested, making her page a one-stop shop.