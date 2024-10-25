If there is one place worth visiting to explore the diversity of Black-owned vegan restaurants, it would be Atlanta. The Black Mecca already has it all, and the fact that it can offer a variety of Black-owned vegan restaurants is the cherry on top.

From rasta pasta to delicious cheeseburgers, “chicken” and waffles, pizzerias, and raw alkaline dishes, Black-owned vegan restaurants in Atlanta prove tasty vegan dishes are not only an option but should be the standard. Here are the best Black-owned vegan restaurants to try while visiting Atlanta.

Life Bistro

With two locations, Life Bistro is Atlanta’s only fine-dining vegan soul food restaurant. The restaurant serves alkaline vegan food that delivers a powerful punch to tastebuds for everyone, including vegans, vegetarians, and dedicated carnivores. Life Bistro is committed to serving food that promotes life in its many forms. Each dish highlights cuisine from around the world or savory soul food from the South in vegan form. It’s a must-taste restaurant in Atlanta.

Locations: Sylvan Hills, Buckhead

Sylvan Hills, Buckhead Owner: Issa Prescott

Issa Prescott Type of Cuisine: Vegan American Fusion, Soul Food

Vegan American Fusion, Soul Food Menu Spotlight: Quinoa Stir-Fry, Portobello Steak Rasta Pasta, Steak and Egg Breakfast Bowl, Chick’n N Waffles

Quinoa Stir-Fry, Portobello Steak Rasta Pasta, Steak and Egg Breakfast Bowl, Chick’n N Waffles Before you go: Prescott offers an “alkaline only” menu. Weekend brunch is on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local Green Atlanta

What started as a food truck in 2018 to bring healthy and fresh foods to underserved neighborhoods has turned into a beloved brick-and-mortar restaurant in Atlanta’s historic Westside community. The Local Green food truck is now at Walt Disney World Resorts, serving their plant-based goodness to visitors at the resort.

The owners are redefining the meaning of eating well with tasty, affordable, nutrient-rich foods paired with a cultural experience that binds people around a meal. While the menu isn’t entirely vegan, there are some incredible and tasty options for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians.

Location: Vine City

Vine City Owners: Robyn and Zak Wallace

Robyn and Zak Wallace Type of Cuisine: Vegan American

Vegan American Menu Spotlight: Cajun Air Fries, Bubba Sparxx Pulled BBQ Sandwich with Jackfruit, Cauli Steak N Cheese Sandwich.

Cajun Air Fries, Bubba Sparxx Pulled BBQ Sandwich with Jackfruit, Cauli Steak N Cheese Sandwich. Before you go: The restaurant does not accept reservations. Closed on Sundays.

Lov’n It Live

Only 10 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the vegan restaurant Lov’n It Live. The owners work with local organic farmers – a priority for the staff who are on a mission to bring the highest nutritional standards for their guests. Working with local organic farmers allows the team to maintain high enzymic quality and freshness in each dish. In addition to fresh and organic food, guests will be entertained through the art gallery inside or serenaded by live music or poetry on any given night.

Location: Downtown East Point

Downtown East Point Owners: Husband and wife duo, Judy Harper and Vincent Stretcher

Husband and wife duo, Judy Harper and Vincent Stretcher Type of Cuisine: Vegan, Raw Vegan

Vegan, Raw Vegan Menu Spotlight: Nori Rolls made with nutmeat, tomato, avocado, and lettuce wrapped in Nori Seaweed sheets; Collard Roll with garnished nutmeat, onions, avocado, bell peppers, marinated cabbage, herbs, and spices; Lentil Burger, Sorrel Beverage.

Nori Rolls made with nutmeat, tomato, avocado, and lettuce wrapped in Nori Seaweed sheets; Collard Roll with garnished nutmeat, onions, avocado, bell peppers, marinated cabbage, herbs, and spices; Lentil Burger, Sorrel Beverage. Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and open on other days from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plant Based Pizzeria

Turns out, there is a way to enjoy delicious pizza guilt-free and we can all thank Plant Based Pizzeria for that. Co-founders Paul Jordan and Marisa Acoff say Plant Based Pizzeria is Atlanta’s “First Vegan Pizzeria.” Both have put a healthy spin on the pizza classics, including Margherita, Pepperoni Pizza, and a Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza. Some creative options include a Georgia Peach Pizza (yes with peaches), Cheeseburger Pizza, and Spinach & Artichoke Pizza.

Location: Midtown

Midtown Owners: Paul Jordan and Marisa Acoff

Paul Jordan and Marisa Acoff Type of Cuisine: Vegan Pizzeria

Vegan Pizzeria Menu Spotlight: Georgia Peach Pizza, Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza, Classic Margherita.

Georgia Peach Pizza, Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza, Classic Margherita. Before you go: The restaurant does not accept reservations and is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Slutty Vegan

Pinky Cole is a trailblazing business owner who has defied what it means to be a vegan. Slutty Vegan has proven to be transformative. For starters, Cole is unapologetic that it’s for the culture. From the time you walk in and order – staff often greet you with an upbeat dance session – to the time you leave, Slutty Vegan is a feel-good experience. The food is the icing on the cake. What started as an apartment hustle has become one of the most well-known vegan brands, Cole has singlehandedly changed vegan culture.

Locations: Various in Atlanta

Various in Atlanta Owner: Pinky Cole

Pinky Cole Type of Cuisine: Vegan American

Vegan American Menu Spotlight: One Night Stand, Fussy Hussy, Project Chik, Sloppy Toppy, Slutty Fries, Slutty Slushies, Sweet Potato Pie

One Night Stand, Fussy Hussy, Project Chik, Sloppy Toppy, Slutty Fries, Slutty Slushies, Sweet Potato Pie Before you go: Check out the restaurant’s website as each location has different opening times.

Tassili’s Raw Reality Café

Tassili Ma’at was on a passionate mission to make the best kale in Atlanta that would be both healthy and delicious. She conquered that and became the Queen of Kale, eventually growing into a brick-and-mortar location. Inside her fast, casual vegan restaurant in Atlanta, the menu is inspired by her international palate. Guests will find a spicy kale salad, kale wraps, and more on the menu.

Location: West End

West End Owner: Tassili Ma’at

Tassili Ma’at Type of Cuisine: Raw Vegan

Raw Vegan Menu Spotlight: Punany wrap made with a spinach tortilla wrap, soy-free vegan mayo, kale, sweet coconut corn, karamu couscous, avocado, and tomatoes.

Punany wrap made with a spinach tortilla wrap, soy-free vegan mayo, kale, sweet coconut corn, karamu couscous, avocado, and tomatoes. Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar

Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar is Atlanta’s first Black-owned and woman-owned vegan grocery store and juice bar. An overwhelming number (over 90%) of the products inside are from other local Black-owned businesses. Additionally, all of the fruits, herbs, and delicious foods that make up its small batch and juice bar menus are all-natural, organic, and locally sourced. Located in historic West End Atlanta, the team is on a quest to serve and support the local community while partnering with guests on their health journeys.

Location: West End

West End Owner: Jeanette Sellers

Jeanette Sellers Type of Cuisine: Vegan Juice Bar

Vegan Juice Bar Menu Spotlight: Juices and Smoothies (Guests create their own)

Juices and Smoothies (Guests create their own) Before you go: Hot foods inside are subject to availability.

These Black-owned vegan restaurants prove vegan dishes can be an exciting dining experience. Thanks to Atlanta’s Black-owned vegan scene, people don’t have to choose between flavor and health. Whether it’s celebrating a special occasion when a fine dining restaurant is needed or a fast food spot for something quick and easy, Atlanta’s Black-owned vegan restaurants are a culinary exploration of good eats.