In 2022, airline company Jet2 captured the imagination of travelers across the United Kingdom with its now-iconic advertising campaign: “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!” With Jess Glynne’s 2015 chart-topping anthem “Hold My Hand” blasting in the background, the ad delivered vibrant visuals of sun-soaked beaches, sunset cocktails and smiling families diving into turquoise waters. This campaign helped elevate Jet2’s reputation from a solid regional airline to a top-tier provider of affordable, full-package travel experiences. But what is a Jet2 holiday?

For American readers unfamiliar with the terminology, it’s worth pointing out that when Brits talk about going on “holiday,” they’re not referring to a calendar event like Independence Day or Thanksgiving. In the UK, a “holiday” means a vacation – a getaway to relax, explore and escape daily routines. Jet2, the budget-friendly airline based in Leeds, offers travelers exactly that. With flights departing from cities like London, Manchester and Birmingham, passengers can jet off to breathtaking destinations such as Majorca, Malta, Santorini, Naples, Sardinia, Sicily, Ibiza and Crete. These locations promise unforgettable days filled with adventure and nightlife that pulses long into the morning. Now let’s dig into what makes a Jet2 holiday so exciting – and whether it’s right for you.

Why Is It Called Jet2?

(Andrew Cutajar/Pexels)

Before we deconstruct “What is a Jet2 holiday?” let’s breakdown the airline’s origins. Jet2 got its name from its predecessor, Channel Express, a cargo airline that pivoted into passenger travel in 2003. “Jet2” symbolizes the airline’s transformation into a low-cost carrier, with the “Jet” highlighting speed and air travel, and the “2” suggesting a second, customer-focused version of its original form.

Based in Leeds Bradford Airport, Jet2 has since grown into the UK’s third-largest airline. The name is sleek, modern and easy to remember – perfect for branding. Jet2Holidays, the vacation package arm of the company, naturally followed, offering everything from flights and hotels to transfers and travel insurance.

What Is Jet2 Known For?

Jet2 is best known for its affordable holiday packages and exceptional customer service. Unlike many budget carriers, Jet2 has built a reputation for friendliness, reliability and surprisingly spacious planes. Their packages, offered through Jet2Holidays, combine airfare, hotel accommodations and transfers at competitive prices. Jet2 flies to more than 70 sunny destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean, with a major focus on beach holidays, family-friendly resorts and city breaks. Customer satisfaction is a big selling point – Jet2 consistently earns top scores in consumer rankings, making it a go-to airline for British vacationers looking for both value and comfort.

Does Jet2 Cancel Many Flights?

Jet2 has one of the best track records in the UK when it comes to flight reliability. While no airline is immune to cancellations due to weather, strikes, or technical issues, Jet2 generally avoids mass disruptions. In fact, the airline has received praise for how it handles delays and cancellations – offering prompt customer service, hotel accommodations and alternative flight options when needed. During the chaotic travel seasons of 2022 and 2023, when many European airlines struggled with staff shortages and strikes, Jet2 stood out for maintaining a strong schedule. Travelers can book with confidence, knowing that Jet2 rarely lets passengers down.

Does Jet2 Use Their Own Planes?

(Andrew Cutajar/Pexels)

Yes, Jet2 operates its own fleet of aircraft. The airline primarily uses Boeing 737-800s and a growing number of Airbus A321neo jets, which are known for fuel efficiency and quieter cabins. Jet2 owns and maintains its planes, giving the company full control over safety, service and maintenance standards. This differentiates Jet2 from some other low-cost carriers that lease older aircraft or rely on wet leasing during busy seasons. The airline’s investment in newer planes not only supports its environmental goals but also contributes to a smoother, more comfortable flying experience for passengers.

What Seats Should I Avoid On Jet2?

When flying Jet2, the seats to avoid largely depend on personal preference. However, some travelers recommend steering clear of the last few rows, especially rows 30 and 31 on the Boeing 737, as these seats may have limited recline and are closest to the bathrooms. Middle seats, like on any airline, are less desirable unless you’re traveling with a group. If legroom is a concern, standard seats offer 28–30 inches of pitch, while extra-legroom seats near the emergency exits can be booked for a small additional fee. Booking early increases your chances of snagging the best spots.

How Many Suitcases Per Person Does Jet2 Allow?

Jet2 offers generous baggage policies compared to other budget airlines. Each passenger can bring one piece of hand luggage (up to 10kg) free of charge. For checked baggage, travelers can purchase up to three 22kg suitcases per person at an additional cost. This means a family of four could check in up to 12 bags – more than enough for a two-week European adventure. The airline also allows for sports equipment and oversized items for a reasonable fee. Jet2Holidays often includes a free checked bag in the package, adding extra value for those booking a full holiday experience.

Are Jet2Holidays Trustworthy?

Absolutely. Jet2Holidays is one of the UK’s most trusted holiday providers. It is ATOL-protected (Air Travel Organiser’s License), which means your money is safe in case of company insolvency. Jet2Holidays has received numerous awards for its customer service and transparency. It’s also a member of ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents), giving travelers further peace of mind. The company provides a 24/7 in-resort customer helpline and often includes transfers, baggage and a representative at your hotel – offering a smooth and stress-free experience from takeoff to touchdown. In short, Jet2Holidays delivers on its promises.

What Are The Weaknesses Of Jet2?

To ask “What is a Jet2 holiday,” you have to consider the cons of the airline. Despite its strengths, Jet2 isn’t perfect. One common complaint is the limited in-flight entertainment. There are no seatback screens, so passengers need to bring their own devices and entertainment for longer flights. The airline also doesn’t offer in-flight Wi-Fi, which may be a downside for remote workers or social media junkies. Food and drink onboard come at an extra cost, and the menu is limited compared to full-service carriers. Jet2 also lacks loyalty programs or frequent flyer benefits, which some travelers value. Still, for the price, these downsides are usually considered minor trade-offs for the overall value.

Whether you’re craving a sunny escape to the Greek Islands or a quick city break in Italy, Jet2 makes vacationing (or “holidaying”) affordable and fun. With a strong reputation for service, reliability and no-frills efficiency, it’s no wonder so many travelers are declaring: “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!”

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Jet2 planes have first class?

No, Jet2 does not offer a first-class cabin. The airline is budget-friendly and operates an all-economy seating layout. However, you can upgrade to extra-legroom seats or reserve seats toward the front of the plane for quicker boarding and deplaning.

Are Jet2 seats small?

Jet2 seats are average for a budget airline, with 28–30 inches of seat pitch. While not luxurious, they are generally considered comfortable enough for short- to medium-haul European flights. For more space, opt for extra-legroom seats at booking.

What is the safest airline in the UK?

Jet2 ranks among the UK’s safest airlines, with an excellent safety record, well-maintained aircraft and strong adherence to aviation regulations. British Airways also ranks highly for safety, but Jet2 stands out for its transparency and reliability.