The once-generous tipping culture of Las Vegas is experiencing a downturn as visitors push back against soaring prices and declining service quality across the Strip. According to the New York Post, servers report that tips have plummeted by as much as 50% compared to previous years, per a Reddit’s r/VegasLocals forum.

This drop has created financial strain for thousands of hospitality workers who depend on gratuities for their livelihood. One cocktail waitress revealed on the forum that her average tip per drink has crashed from 80 cents to just 10 cents, while others lament working “triple what we used to and making a quarter of what we did.”

Price Gouging Triggers Tipping Backlash In Las Vegas

The crisis coincides with an 11.3% drop in overall visitation to Sin City in June compared to the same month last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. International travel to Vegas has similarly declined by approximately 10% year over year, compounding the financial challenges facing service industry workers across the gambling mecca.

This tipping decline comes as tourists increasingly balk at exorbitant pricing throughout the city’s resorts and restaurants. Visitors to Las Vegas now face sticker shock at every turn, with reports of $15 beers, $30 pancakes, and $35 burgers becoming commonplace. Furthermore, many tourists cite deteriorating service standards as justification for reduced tipping.

Ted Pappageorge, representing the Culinary Workers Union’s 60,000 Vegas employees, confirmed to Fox News Digital that companies have already frozen hiring and made targeted staffing cuts, with part-time workers being the first to lose hours. Despite the challenges, some industry leaders remain optimistic.

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens suggests the tourism decline assessment may be “premature,” pointing to downtown Las Vegas as a bright spot where “things were really booming” due to better perceived value. Meanwhile, sales teams are already “strategizing on how to reinvigorate the market” for the upcoming fall season.