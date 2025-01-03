Every year, millions visit Las Vegas for its unique combination of neon lights, gambling, Insta-worthy attractions, dining options, and nightlife. The indulgence and luxury experiences at one’s fingertips are what make many believe the destination lives up to its “Sin City” and the “Entertainment Capitol of the World” nicknames.

Visitors go to the Southern Nevada hub of bright lights to experience gambling at the legendary Bellagio and MGM Grand casinos. There’s also walking the infamous Las Vegas Strip or Fremont Street. Some even opt for a drive-thru wedding at the Little White Chapel.

Another draw is the city’s technologically advanced entertainment, including the Sphere. Additionally, tourists travel from all over the globe to see celebrities perform world-class residencies. With all there is to do, staying safe within Sin City’s bustling, year-round crowds should be of the utmost importance for all travelers.

Official Travel Advisories

There are currently no travel advisories from the State Department, the CDC, or the World Health Organization regarding trips to Las Vegas. However, as of Jan. 2, the United Kingdom’s government issued a travel alert for its citizens, stating that U.S. authorities are “investigating an explosion in Las Vegas.”

The alert likely references the Jan. 1 incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Is Las Vegas Safe For Tourists And Solo Travelers?

Tourists and solo travelers will find Las Vegas to be generally safe. Touristy areas are walkable, and hot spots on and around The Strip and Fremont Street have police and security. There are many things to do that solo travelers may enjoy, including clubbing. However, when it comes to the city’s world-famous nightlife and party scene, some travelers would likely feel safer experiencing it in a group.

Crime

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2023 Annual Report, homicides, sex offenses, assaults, robberies, and burglaries decreased compared to 2022. However, motor vehicle theft was up by 36.5%. According to local police department information provided by KTNV Las Vegas, hate crimes were up 234% in October 2024 compared to the year prior. Additionally, over 80% of the hate crimes were based on biases regarding race and ethnicity.

Transportation

There are a multitude of transportation options that are safe for tourists to use. There are rideshare apps, taxis, rental cars, and limos (if you’re feeling fancy). Regarding public transportation, the Las Vegas Monorail, RTC (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) buses, and free shuttles are also safe. Walking will be the best and most useful mode of transportation down the Fremont Street Experience and The Strip.

Banking

Cards (credit and debit) and cash are widely accepted. ATM fees might be high. Bank of America and Wells Fargo are common in Clark County, which Las Vegas is a part of.

Health

The Southern Nevada Health District encourages travelers to stay hydrated during their Sin City adventures. The authority also reminds visitors to thoroughly and frequently wash their hands. Anyone traveling with medications sensitive to sunlight is encouraged to pack and store those items appropriately so they’re not damaged during their trip.

Common Scams To Be Aware Of In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department emphasizes that visitors are not “obligated to give, be charged, or donate money” to illegal street characters/performers, vendors, or club promoters/distributors.

How To Stay Safe In Las Vegas

The police note several suggestions for staying safe at local hotels. The tips include alerting front desk staff about “unsolicited food/business flyers” and knowing where the building’s fire escapes, elevators, and emergency exits are. Additionally, travelers are advised to lock up their luggage and put valuables in a safe whenever they’re not in use.

When in public, the police say to carry handbags under the arm and put wallets in a front pocket if wearing pants. Visitors should avoid drinks from street vendors or strangers. The local authority adds, “Only go out with friends you know and trust, return with the same friends, and do not leave your friends behind. Be careful who you invite to your room.”

Where To Stay In Las Vegas

Las Vegas has many safe accommodations, so you should start to narrow your options based on where in the city you want to stay. If you want to vacation on the iconic strip, consider the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Venetian, ARIA Resort & Casino, or The MGM Grand. Options not on the strip include the Palms Hotel & Casino and the JW Marriott.

When Is The Best Time To Visit Las Vegas?

The best times to visit are the spring and fall for comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

People Frequently Ask

What is the cheapest month to go to Vegas?

January is generally considered the cheapest month to visit, but December could also be relatively affordable.

How do you not get pickpocketed in Las Vegas?

Being aware of your surroundings is paramount. Consider getting some anti-theft gear ahead of your trip for an extra dose of security.

Is it better to use cash or a card in Las Vegas?

Both are widely accepted. That said, use cash for gambling and tipping. Debit and credit cards are generally good for all other purchases. Keep in mind that ATM fees at popular sites and tourist zones can be high.

Is it safe to walk at night?

Walking The Strip is generally considered safe due to the high police presence.

Should You Visit Las Vegas?

Visiting Las Vegas is generally safe for tourists as long as standard travel safety tips are used. Being aware of one’s surroundings and securing one’s valuables are essential.