The Southern state of Texas is famous for its cowboy culture, historic landmarks and major cities. The Lone Star State is the second-largest state in the nation, with 268,597 square miles. The land size of Texas makes up 7% of the total land size of the United States. Besides size, Texas is home to over 1,200 municipalities, including Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

Notably, Austin is Texas’s state capital. The city is distinguished as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” boasting over 250 live music venues. Austin hosts dozens of music festivals, including South by Southwest (SXSW) and the Austin Blues Festival. However, Texas offers a diverse range of experiences in every city. Here is a list of weekend trips to go on with friends and family near Austin, Texas.

Houston, Texas

As the largest city in Texas, Houston is known as a place for space and science lovers. The 8,788-square-mile city encompasses the Houston Museum of Natural Science and Space Center Houston. The Museum of Natural Science offers dozens of exhibits, including the Cockrell Butterfly Center, where between 1,500 and 2,000 butterflies of diverse species are displayed for public viewing.

In 2024, the Greater Houston area attracted over 90 million visitors to explore its diverse attractions. In addition to science, Houston presents visitors with a thriving arts, food, and culture scene. According to Visit Houston Texas, Houston is home to seven cultural districts and has the largest number of cultural districts in one city. The Houston Theater District spans 17 blocks and includes symphony, opera and ballet studios.

Distance from Austin: ~ 2.5 hours (165 miles).

Best For: Science lovers, astrophiles, couples.

Top Attractions: Space Center Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Museum of Fine Arts.

Best Time to Visit: Winter and spring for cool temperatures to beat the Texas heat.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas, has many beautiful attractions, including its Spanish-style architecture and buildings. The city is about 1.5 hours from Austin, offering visitors a plethora of scenic experiences to explore. The Japanese Tea Garden is considered one of San Antonio’s most notable destinations, being a gorgeous public garden in Brackenridge Park. The famous garden includes a complex of walkways, an island and a “Japanese” pavilion.

San Antonio remains a historic location for the Battle of the Alamo. The Alamo is a limestone-built Spanish fortress from the 13-day battle during the Texas Revolution in 1836. Guests can visit the Alamo in San Antonio, while entry to the Alamo Church is free. Paid guided tours are available.

Distance from Austin: ~ 1.5 hours (79.2 miles).

Best For: History buffs, art lovers, culture enthusiasts, couples.

Top Attractions: The Alamo, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Japanese Tea Garden.

Best Time to Visit: Springtime due to the mild and pleasant weather.

San Marcos, Texas

Besides the state of Texas being famous for its diverse landscape and natural resources, San Marcos is an additional gorgeous destination for nature enthusiasts. Float down the San Marcos River by tubing, kayaking, paddleboating or swimming. To fully experience all that San Marco has to offer, it’s generally recommended to visit the city during the spring or fall for comfortable temperatures. The river is also home to various species of mammals, reptiles and fish.

Love to go on scenic walks? Take a trip down to family-friendly Rio Vista Park for a dog-friendly stroll. Besides its beautiful sights, the park features a recreation center for relaxation, athletic fields for sports enthusiasts and picnic areas for social gatherings.

Distance from Austin: ~ 40 minutes (32 miles).

Best For: Nature enthusiasts, hikers, couples, families.

Top Attractions: San Marcos River, Rio Vista Park, Purgatory Creek Natural Area.

Best Time to Visit: Spring or fall for comfortable temperatures and less rainfall.

Georgetown, Texas

Never judge a flower by its color. The small city of Georgetown, Texas, is home to the iconic Red Poppy Festival. Each year, around 75,000 guests travel to witness the fresh smells of thousands of red poppies. This family-friendly event offers live music, food, a poppy parade and more fun activities for visitors. Who wouldn’t want to photograph this beauty for memories?

Georgetown also has a plethora of fun nature activities to do with your family! Explore the underground beauty of Inner Space Cavern. The cave is open for expert-guided tours with a minimum age is at least 10 years old. The tours are limited to 20 people. The city also has various parks, including San Gabriel Park, with amenities like soccer, basketball, fishing and trail access.

Distance from Austin: ~ 35 minutes (28 miles).

Best For: Nature enthusiasts, gardeners, families, couples.

Top Attractions: Red Poppy Festival, Inner Space Cavern, Blue Hole Park.

Best Time to Visit: Spring or fall for the best outdoor temperatures, besides the Poppy Festival occurring in April.

Round Rock, Texas

Explore historic Round Rock, Texas! The city was renamed Round Rock in 1854, following the formation of a small community around a famous small rock found in the middle of a creek. Beyond its historical significance, Round Rock is every nature lover’s dream getaway. Visit to witness the serene waterfalls or hike various nature trails in the city.

If you’re a sports fan, you’re in luck! Round Rock is home to dozens of public parks, fields and facilities for sports lovers. Be sure to visit the kid-friendly Round Rock Multipurpose Complex or the Round Rock Sports Center for local tournaments and summer camps.

Distance from Austin: ~ 30 minutes (18.4 miles).

Best For: Sports fans, nature lovers, families, guys’ trip.

Top Attractions: Round Rock Express, Old Settlers Park, Dell Diamond.

Best Time to Visit: Summertime to participate in an active off-season filled with fun outdoor activities.

