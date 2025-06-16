San Francisco is a vibrant city renowned for its steep rolling hills, eclectic architecture, and iconic landmarks. The city, home to over 800,000 residents, attracts tourists and those seeking to relocate there year-round. Besides being a premier place to visit or live, San Francisco is close to several other amazing destinations. These include a wide range of places to visit, from wine country and beaches to coastal towns. Here are six great ideas for weekend trips from San Francisco, as well as the top things to do and times to visit.

Napa Valley

Napa Valley, Kelsey/Pexels

Napa Valley, roughly a 1.5 to 2-hour drive north of San Francisco, is one of the most celebrated wine regions in the world. It offers over 400 wineries, many of which feature stunning tasting rooms and scenic vineyard views. The valley is also known for its upscale dining scene. Yountville, in particular, is home to Michelin-star restaurants like The French Laundry.

In addition to wine tasting, visitors can enjoy hot air balloon rides at sunrise, spa treatments in Calistoga, or a ride on the historic Napa Valley Wine Train. Visit during the harvest season from August to October, when the vineyards are buzzing with activity. You can also visit when the fall foliage is vibrant or in springtime for lovely blooms and fewer crowds.

Best for: Wine lovers, couples, and those seeking a relaxing escape

Top Attractions: Wine tasting at renowned wineries like Domaine Carneros, Castello di Amorosa and Opus One, Napa Valley Wine Train, hot air balloon rides over vineyards, and culinary experiences.

Best Time to Visit: Late summer to fall (August–October) for harvest season and beautiful vineyard colors. Spring (April–May) is quieter with lush greenery.

Monterey & Carmel-by-the-Sea

Anukrati Omar/Unsplash

Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea lie about 120 miles south of San Francisco, typically a 2 to 2.5-hour drive down Highway 1 or US-101. Monterey boasts the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, charming Cannery Row, and opportunities for whale watching or kayaking in the bay.

Just a few miles south, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a storybook town known for its fairytale cottages, art galleries, and dog-friendly white-sand beach. One of the top highlights is the 17-Mile Drive. This scenic coastal route offers breathtaking ocean views and iconic landmarks like the Lone Cypress. These weekend trips from San Francisco are ideal for great weather and a great time.

Best for: Nature lovers, artists, couples, and families

Top Attractions: Monterey Bay Aquarium, 17-Mile Drive with stunning coastal views, Carmel Beach and downtown art galleries, and Point Lobos State Natural Reserve (great for hiking and wildlife)

Best Time to Visit: September–November for mild weather and fewer crowds. Spring is also scenic with blooming wildflowers.

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, Sides Imagery/Pexels

Lake Tahoe straddles the California-Nevada border and is about 200 miles northeast of San Francisco, typically a 3.5- to 4.5-hour drive. It’s a year-round playground, perfect for outdoor adventurers, families, and snow sports enthusiasts.

In the winter, Tahoe is a top destination for skiing and snowboarding at resorts like Palisades Tahoe, Heavenly, and Northstar. During the summer, it transforms into a lake lover’s paradise, offering activities like boating, paddleboarding, swimming, and hiking, especially around the stunning Emerald Bay. Fall brings crisp air and golden foliage, while spring is great for wildflowers and late-season snow in higher elevations.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or relaxing on the beach, Tahoe offers diverse weekend trips from San Francisco.

Best for: Outdoor Adventurers & Families

Top Attractions: Winter: Skiing and snowboarding at Palisades Tahoe, Heavenly, and Northstar, Summer: Boating, paddleboarding, and hiking around Emerald Bay, Year-round: Scenic views and casinos on the Nevada side

Best Time to Visit: Winter (Dec–March) for snow sports, Summer (June–August) for lake activities

Big Sur

Photo Credit: Denys Nevozhai

Big Sur is a 2.5 to 3-hour drive down the stunning and dramatic Highway 1 coastline. This rugged, cliff-lined stretch of California’s central coast features iconic stops. These include Bixby Creek Bridge, McWay Falls, and Pfeiffer Beach, famous for its purple sand and sea arch. Trails in Garrapata and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Parks offer coastal hikes with ocean views and redwood groves.

With limited cell service and minimal commercial development, Big Sur is a place to unplug and immerse yourself in nature. The best time to visit is September to October, when fog is minimal, the weather is warm, and crowds are lighter. Spring also offers lush green hillsides and vibrant wildflowers.

Best for: Road trip enthusiasts, hikers, and photographers

Top Attractions: Bixby Creek Bridge, Pfeiffer Beach, McWay Falls in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Hiking in Garrapata State Park

Best Time to Visit: September–October for clear skies and warm weather. Avoid weekends during the summer due to heavy traffic.

Yosemite National Park

Dudubangbang Travel/ Pexels

Yosemite National Park is about 170 miles east of San Francisco, a 4 to 5-hour drive. It’s one of the most iconic natural destinations in the U.S. Yosemite Valley is home to towering granite cliffs like El Capitan and Half Dome. There are also breathtaking waterfalls such as Yosemite Falls and Bridalveil Falls. Popular hikes include the Mist Trail (to Vernal and Nevada Falls) and the scenic Glacier Point overlook.

Spring is the best time to visit if you want to fully appreciate the gushing waterfalls and blooming wildflowers. September and October offer cooler weather and fewer crowds. The park can be busy in peak summer, so reservations and early planning are recommended.

Best for: Hikers & Nature Purists

Top Attractions: Yosemite Valley: El Capitan, Half Dome, and Yosemite Falls, Glacier Point and Tunnel View, and Hiking trails like Mist Trail and Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias

Best Time to Visit: April–June for waterfalls at peak flow. September is great for fewer crowds and crisp air.

Healdsburg & Sonoma County

Photo Credit: Gray Line San Francisco, Tripadvisor

Healdsburg and Sonoma County, roughly a 1.5 to 2-hour drive from San Francisco, offer a more laid-back alternative to Napa Valley with a wider variety of activities. Healdsburg is a charming town known for its relaxed vibe and boutique wineries. It also has a walkable downtown filled with tasting rooms, art galleries, and acclaimed restaurants.

Sonoma County has experiences ranging from Russian River kayaking and redwood hikes to coastal drives along Bodega Bay. It’s also a great spot for artisan cheese trails and farmers’ markets. The best times to visit are spring for wildflowers and green hills, and fall for harvest events and vibrant vineyard colors.

Best for: Foodies, wine enthusiasts, couples, and relaxed explorers

Top Attractions: Boutique wineries, Healdsburg Plaza for gourmet dining and tasting rooms, Russian River for kayaking or tubing, Local markets and cheese trails

Best Time to Visit: Spring (March–May) or Fall (September–October) for fewer crowds and pleasant weather.

FAQs

What is the most beautiful drive in San Francisco?

One of the most beautiful drives in San Francisco is the 49-Mile Scenic Drive. This historic route loops around the city and highlights many of its iconic sights and stunning vistas. These sites include the Golden Gate Bridge, Golden Gate Park, the Presidio, and more.

What is the famous road in San Francisco?

The most famous road in San Francisco is Lombard Street, specifically the “crookedest” block between Hyde and Leavenworth Streets on Russian Hill. This one-block section of Lombard Street features eight tight hairpin turns, beautifully lined with hydrangeas, brick pavement, and historic homes. It was designed in the 1920s to reduce the hill’s steep natural grade, making it safer for cars to descend.