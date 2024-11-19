Yosemite National Park, a sprawling 750,000-acre wonderland in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, is one of the United States’ most iconic destinations. With its towering granite cliffs, waterfalls that plunge from great heights, and abundant wildlife, Yosemite offers a cornucopia of activities that cater to outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Whether you’re visiting for a weekend getaway or planning a much longer extravaganza, here are some top things to do in Yosemite National Park to make the most of your trip.

Hike the Famous Trails

There are easy walks and there are challenging mountain ascents. Yosemite’s hiking trails cater to travelers of all skill levels. The Yosemite Valley Loop Trail, a relatively gentle path, offers views of Yosemite Falls and Half Dome. For the more experienced, Half Dome and Cloud’s Rest are more of a challenge with an equally appealing reward of sweeping panoramic vistas. If you’re looking for something less strenuous, try the Bridalveil Fall Trail for a short but rewarding route, wonderful for families.

Wander Yosemite’s Waterfalls

Yosemite Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in North America. Located in Yosemite Valley, the falls can be seen from various vantage points along the park’s trails. For an up-close view, hike to the base of the falls or challenge yourself to the more difficult Upper Yosemite Falls Trail. Bridalveil Fall and Glacier Point’s Panorama are other must-see excursions for waterfall views.

Marvel at the Giant Sequoias

Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is home to hundreds of ancient trees, including the famous Grizzly Giant, over 2,700 years old. The Grizzly Giant is an awe-inspiring 209 feet (63.7 m) tall, and you can get to it with a 0.4 mile hike out-and-back on the trail near Fish Camp, California. It’s an easy hike, and definitely worth the trip. There is a certain ineffable quiet in the presence of sequoias as you walk.

The Tuolumne Grove of Giant Sequoias is an excellent spot for nature enthusiasts, naturally suited to a quieter, less crowded experience. Start at the parking lot of the same name and head down the ‘Old Big Oak Flat Road.’ It’s one of the first roads into Yosemite Valley, taking you on a steep decline through sugar pines and white fir. If you’re visiting Yosemite in winter, Tuolumne Grove is also a fantastic spot to ski or snowshoe.

Climb the Monumental Face by Rock Climbing

El Capitan is a massive granite monolith that rises 3,000 feet (914 meters) vertically from the valley floor, a top spot for expert climbers. If you’re new to the sport, you can join a Yosemite climbing school to learn the ropes or take a guided rock-climbing tour to scale one of Yosemite’s granite cliffs. For those who prefer less vertical challenges, bouldering in Yosemite’s famous boulder fields can be equally as thrilling if not more so.

Drive the Scenic Roads

One of the best things to do in Yosemite National Park is simply see the beautiful, natural sights in all of their wonder. For visitors who prefer a more contemplative view, consider Yosemite’s scenic drives to marvel at the park’s landscapes. Glacier Point Road bends its way up to panoramic views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and the High Sierra peaks. Another must-see drive is the Tioga Road, which takes you to Tuolumne Meadows and beyond, where the Sierra Nevada mountains loom large, untouched, and wild.

Touch Base With Nature with Wildlife Watching

The diverse range of wildlife here includes black bears, mule deer, bobcats, and over 200 species of birds. For the best wildlife viewing, consider Yosemite Valley in the early morning or evening when animals are most active. Typically, you don’t need to venture too far off the beaten path to see red foxes playing in the snow. If you’re visiting Yosemite in summer and are about 10,000 feet in elevation, you might get a chance to see a majestic bighorn sheep climbing on the rocks near the Mount Warren, Wheeler Ridge, Big Arroyo, and Laurel Creek areas.

Be sure to also take part in one of Yosemite’s ranger-led wildlife programs to learn more about the park’s inhabitants. This is a way to see some of the fauna that Yosemite has to offer in a way that’s both safe for you as a visitor, and that’s least likely to disturb the animals there in their natural habitats.

Go Stargazing

When night falls, far from the glow of city lights, Yosemite is known for its dark skies. The stars pierce the sky here in a way few places on Earth can replicate. Whether you’re an amateur astronomer or just love staring up at what seems limitless stars, Yosemite’s remote location offers some of the best views of the Milky Way, meteor showers, and star constellations. Join a ranger-led stargazing program at Glacier Point for guided viewing.

Final Thoughts on a National Park Excursion

Yosemite National Park is a land of extremes that caters to all interests and fitness levels, from hiking its famous trails and exploring its giant sequoias to rock climbing and stargazing under the open sky. Whether you seek the pulse-quickening thrill of a hike, the meditative calm of the groves, or the stillness of the night sky, Yosemite has something for everyone.