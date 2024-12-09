A new study analyzed the 50 top ski destinations in America and reported the most and least affordable.

Upgraded Points based its study on “7 cost-related factors,” including average prices for daily lift tickets, Airbnb vacation rentals per night, and the cost of a dinner for two. Flight and rental car costs, alongside other factors, were also considered.

Some of the most expensive were well-known skiing sites. Park City, Utah, was number 1 on the list — with the most expensive lift tickets allegedly being $299. Other spots in the ranking of the most expensive ski resorts consecutively included Truckee, California; Mammoth Lakes, California; Beaver Creek, Colorado; South Lake Tahoe, California; and Aspen, Colorado. Relatedly, Mammoth Lakes, Park City, and Breckenridge allegedly experience the highest price spikes for Airbnb rentals during peak ski season.

Missoula, Montana, was found to be the most affordable ski town in the U.S. Airbnbs during peak ski season were averaged at $199, which Upgraded Points claimed was “46% lower than the study’s average.” The $79 lift tickets and around $60 average daily price for a car rental were also noted.

Other ski spots ranked highly for their affordability were Bellingham, Washington; Logan, Utah; Spearfish, South Dakota; Bozeman, Montana; and Palmerton, Pennsylvania.

What Else Is There To Know About The Ski Resorts Ranking?

“This study highlights just how much a ski trip can vary depending on where you go,” Upgraded Points said. “Whether you’re chasing fresh powder or cozy après-ski vibes, there’s a ski town that fits your vibe (and wallet).”

“Skiing is one of the more fun and exciting ways to embrace winter, but the costs can quickly add up, especially during peak season,” said Upgraded Points’ Editor-in-Chief Keri Stooksbury, according to PR Newswire. “We hope our study can inform travelers about which ski towns offer the best bang for your buck so they can enjoy their favorite slopes without the financial stress.”