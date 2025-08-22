Young travelers or those seeking to get a passport for the first time may be able to apply for one during a series of application fairs happening across the United States now through early Fall 2025.

The “Special Passport Acceptance Fairs” will take place on weekends and times deemed convenient for those who can’t visit passport offices during standard business hours. From August 16 through September 30, over 50 passport fairs are happening all over the country. That said, over 30 of the events are in New Jersey, which those in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) may find ideal. Regardless of where in the country one’s closest passport fair is, it’s crucial that they check whether the event is by appointment. Only 14 of the events will accept walk-ins.

Applicants should fill out a DS-11 form, print it out on single-sided paper, and leave it unsigned. When they arrive at the passport facility, they’ll file their application, and it will be sent to the State Department under routine or expedited service by mail. Signatures on the DS-11 form will take place onsite at the facility.

Applicants will need paper evidence of their U.S. citizenship, a physical photo ID, a passport photo, and money to pay their application and facility fees. If the applicant is under 18, their guardian will need to provide their government-issued photo ID. Travelers can get a passport book, a passport card, or both. Costs will vary depending on the applicant’s choice and their age. The facility fee is $35. If you need your application fast-tracked, expedited service will be an additional cost.

What Else Is There To Know About The State Department’s Special Acceptance Passport Fairs?

As mentioned, the passport fairs are only for first-time applicants and those 16 and under. The State Department noted that, “Adults who are eligible to renew a passport using Form DS-82 can submit the application online or by mail at any time.”