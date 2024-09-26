Where are the best places to visit in December? December is a magical time of year, filled with festive cheer and unique travel opportunities. Whether you’re looking to embrace the winter wonderland or escape to a sunny paradise, December offers a variety of destinations that cater to every type of traveler. From snowy landscapes to tropical beaches, the world is full of incredible places to explore during this special month.

If you love the charm of winter, there are beautiful destinations where you can enjoy snow-covered scenery and holiday festivities. Cities like Vienna and Quebec City turn into enchanting winter wonderlands with their Christmas markets, lights, and cozy atmospheres. On the other hand, if you prefer warmth and sunshine, destinations like the Canary Islands and the Caribbean offer perfect escapes with pleasant weather and beautiful beaches.

For those interested in culture and adventure, December is also a great time to visit places like Tokyo, where you can experience a blend of traditional celebrations and modern attractions. Meanwhile, exploring the natural beauty of places like New Zealand or the Australian Great Barrier Reef provides a mix of stunning landscapes and exciting activities. No matter where you choose to go, December promises a memorable travel experience.

Lapland, Finland

Best Time to Visit: December for a magical winter wonderland experience.

Transportation Options: Fly into Rovaniemi Airport, then use local buses or rent a car for accessing various attractions.



Lapland is often considered the home of Santa Claus, and Rovaniemi is officially recognized as Santa’s hometown. Additionally, the region is one of the best places in the world to see the Aurora Borealis due to its location within the Arctic Circle.



Things to Do: Visit Santa Claus Village, enjoy husky and reindeer safaris, and experience the Northern Lights. Explore snowy landscapes and cozy up in a glass igloo.

What to Eat: Try traditional Lappish dishes like reindeer stew at Ravintola Nili and taste local delicacies at Santa’s Salmon Place.

Where to Stay: Unique accommodations include the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel and Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort.



Vienna, Austria

Jacek Dylag / Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: Spring or autumn for mild weather and cultural events.

Transportation Options: Fly into Vienna International Airport, then use the efficient public transportation system, including buses, trams, and the U-Bahn.



Vienna is known as the “City of Music” due to its rich history of classical music. It was home to great composers like Mozart, Beethoven, and Haydn. Additionally, Vienna’s coffeehouse culture was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.



Things to Do: Visit Schönbrunn Palace, Hofburg, and the Vienna State Opera. Stroll through the historic city center, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and enjoy coffee at traditional Viennese cafés.

What to Eat: Experience traditional Austrian flavors at Figlmüller, famous for Wiener Schnitzel, and Café Central, renowned for Sachertorte and Apfelstrudel.

Where to Stay: Luxurious accommodations include the iconic Hotel Sacher and the elegant Das Triest.



New York City, USA

Trevor Hayes / Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: December for festive holiday decorations and events.

Transportation Options: Fly into John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia Airport, then use the extensive subway system, buses, or taxis.

New York City is home to the world’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, which has been an annual tradition since 1907. The ball drop is watched by millions around the globe.

Things to Do: Experience the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ice skating at Bryant Park, and Broadway shows. Visit world-class museums like The Met and the American Museum of Natural History.

What to Eat: Savor New York-style pizza at Joe’s Pizza and indulge in classic deli fare at Katz’s Delicatessen.

Where to Stay: Iconic hotels include The Ritz-Carlton New York and The Peninsula New York.



Tokyo, Japan

Photo credit: Jezael Melgoza



Best Time to Visit: December for mild weather and seasonal illuminations.

Transportation Options: Fly into Narita International Airport or Haneda Airport, then use the efficient Tokyo Metro and JR train lines.



Tokyo is known for its vibrant and extensive seasonal light displays. The city’s winter illuminations, especially in places like Shibuya and Roppongi, attract visitors from around the world. Tokyo also has the world’s busiest pedestrian crossing, Shibuya Crossing, where up to 2,500 people cross at once.



Things to Do: Explore festive light displays, visit historic temples like Senso-ji, and shop in districts such as Shibuya and Akihabara. Experience New Year’s celebrations with local traditions.

What to Eat: Enjoy sushi at Tsukiji Outer Market and ramen at Ichiran. Don’t miss out on Japanese sweets like mochi and matcha desserts.

Where to Stay: Consider The Peninsula Tokyo or Park Hyatt Tokyo for luxurious stays.



Edinburgh, Scotland



Best Time to Visit: December for the city’s famous Hogmanay (New Year’s) celebrations.

Transportation Options: Fly into Edinburgh Airport, then use buses or trams to navigate the city.



Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration is one of the largest New Year’s festivals in the world, featuring a torchlight procession, street parties, and a spectacular fireworks display over Edinburgh Castle. The city’s Old Town is also one of the best-preserved medieval urban environments in Europe.



Things to Do: Experience the Edinburgh Christmas Market, visit Edinburgh Castle, and stroll down the Royal Mile. Enjoy the Hogmanay street parties and fireworks.

What to Eat: Try Scottish delicacies like haggis at The Witchery by the Castle and sample sweet pastries at The Edinburgh Larder.

Where to Stay: Luxury options include The Balmoral and The Scotsman Hotel.



Quebec City, Canada



Cityscape of Hamilton, Canada.

Best Time to Visit: December for a picturesque winter setting and festive activities.

Transportation Options: Fly into Jean Lesage International Airport, then use local buses or taxis.



Quebec City is known for its European charm and was founded in 1608, making it one of North America’s oldest cities. Its historic Old Town features cobblestone streets and centuries-old buildings, and the Château Frontenac is one of the most photographed hotels in the world.



Things to Do: Explore Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage site, visit the German Christmas Market, and enjoy outdoor ice skating. Discover the charm of the snowy streets and historic architecture.

What to Eat: Delight in traditional French-Canadian cuisine at Aux Anciens Canadiens and try a famous poutine at La Banquise.

Where to Stay: Stay at the iconic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac or the charming Auberge Saint-Antoine.



Sydney, Australia



Photo Credit: Dan Freeman, Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: December for warm weather and vibrant summer festivities.

Transportation Options: Fly into Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport, then use the efficient train and bus system.



Sydney is renowned for its New Year’s Eve fireworks display, one of the largest and most spectacular in the world, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge serving as a dramatic backdrop. Sydney also boasts iconic landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and Bondi Beach.



Things to Do: Visit the Sydney Harbour, enjoy the Christmas lights at Bondi Beach, and explore the Sydney Opera House. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with one of the world’s most famous fireworks displays.

What to Eat: Try seafood at The Boathouse on Blackwattle Bay and enjoy a casual meal at Fish & Chips on Bondi Beach.

Reykjavik, Iceland



Lupin fields and church at sunrise, Snaefellsnes peninsula, Iceland

Best Time to Visit: December for stunning winter landscapes and Northern Lights.

Transportation Options: Fly into Keflavík International Airport, then use the airport shuttle or rental car for local travel.



Reykjavik is one of the best places in the world to view the Northern Lights due to its northern location and low light pollution. Iceland is also known for its geothermal activity, with the Blue Lagoon being one of the most famous geothermal spas.



Things to Do: Explore the Blue Lagoon, hunt for the Northern Lights, and visit the Golden Circle’s geysers and waterfalls. Enjoy Reykjavik’s winter festivals and cozy atmosphere.

What to Eat: Enjoy Icelandic specialties like lamb stew at Café Loki and fresh seafood at Fiskmarkaðurinn.

Where to Stay: Consider the luxurious Ion Adventure Hotel or the cozy Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre.



Prague, Czech Republic



Prague Castle with St. Vitus Cathedral over Lesser town (Mala Strana) at sunset, Czech Republic

Best Time to Visit: December for a festive Christmas atmosphere and charming winter scenery.

Transportation Options: Fly into Václav Havel Airport Prague, then use trams and buses to get around.

Prague is known for its beautiful medieval architecture and historical sites. The city’s Astronomical Clock, installed in 1410, is the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world and the oldest one still operating.



Things to Do: Visit Prague Castle, explore the Old Town Square Christmas Market, and stroll across Charles Bridge. Enjoy the city’s fairy-tale ambiance and historic architecture.

What to Eat: Try traditional Czech dishes like goulash at Mlejnice and sample sweet pastries at Café Slavia.

Where to Stay: Stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Prague or the historic Hotel Paris Prague.



Cape Town, South Africa



Photo credit: Niklas Eichler

Best Time to Visit: December for warm weather and summer activities.

Transportation Options: Fly into Cape Town International Airport, then use taxis or rental cars for local exploration.



Cape Town is famous for Table Mountain, which is one of the New7Wonders of Nature. The city is also known for its rich history and cultural diversity, with landmarks like Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years.



Things to Do: Explore Table Mountain, visit the V&A Waterfront, and relax on the beaches of Clifton and Camps Bay. Enjoy outdoor festivals and summer events.

What to Eat: Savor local flavors at The Test Kitchen and enjoy seafood at Harbour House.

Where to Stay: Luxurious stays include One&Only Cape Town and the elegant Cape Grace Hotel.