Following a series of recent incidents, tourists should be aware of relevant safety advisories for traveling and navigating Indonesia, particularly in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.

According to the Bali Sun, Indonesia’s Minister of Forestry, Raja Juli Antoni, has advised tourists to seriously consider the climbing risks that come with journeying up the country’s mountains and volcanoes. Reportedly, Antoni shared the advisory after Indonesian search and rescue authorities found 26-year-old Juliana Marins, a Brazilian tourist, dead. Tragically, she fell nearly 2,000 feet down Mount Rinjani. The latter is an active, over 12,000-foot volcano on Indonesia’s Lombok island.

“Climbing the mountain is not the same as going to the mall,” warned Antoni. “[It] requires physical, mental, and adequate equipment. Don’t just follow the trend, because safety should not be at stake.”

“Our imagination about climbing a mountain should not be equated with going to the office, on vacation,” said the forestry minister. “This requires physical exercise, complete equipment, and mental readiness.”

What Else Should I Know About Staying Safe In Indonesia?

In late April, the United States’ State Department issued a “Level 2” advisory instructing travelers to “exercise increased caution” if traveling to Indonesia. The U.S. government’s safety guide noted the potential of terrorism or natural disasters in Indonesia.

In December 2024, Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism shared safety tips on social media for traveling the country. The authority advised remaining informed by its key natural disaster and health agencies regarding important and timely updates. The post also shared the numbers to call for the country’s various emergency services. The post also noted that if there is a crisis tourists should “stay calm,” follow local authorities’ directives, and avoid dangerous or restricted areas.

What Incidents Have Recently Occurred?

Volcanic eruptions of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki within the past month have caused disruptions in Bali’s airspace, including the cancellation of dozens of flights. In addition to that, recent major incidents have involved tourists in and around Bali, a popular Indonesian island and province.

An Australian male collapsed at the island’s Denpasar International Airport shortly after arriving via a July 6 Jetstar flight. The Bali Sun alleged that the man suffered a severe head and neck injury while heading to the arrivals area. Airport police spokesperson I Gusti Ngurah Rai Ipda I Gede Suka Artana, further detailed that “the victim had a seizure and fainted at the scene.”

“After receiving initial medical treatment, the victim was then evacuated to BIMC Kuta Hospital for further treatment,” added Artana.

Separately, Indonesian search and rescue teams have yet to locate a 29-year-old Saudi Arabian man who went missing earlier this month while swimming at Bali’s Batu Belig Beach.

Moreover, on July 14, Reuters reported that Indonesian authorities have reduced their search efforts for the 17 ferry passengers still missing after the vessel sank in early July. The ferry reportedly went down shortly after it started sailing Bali’s nearby waters. Ribut Eko Suyatno, an official working at Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, allegedly disclosed that the ferry incident had 30 survivors, and 18 deceased victims.

When the vessel set sail, 65 people were on board.