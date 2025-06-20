Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in Indonesia erupted with tremendous force on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The volcano spewed a massive ash tower that reached more than 10 kilometers into the sky. This eruption sent thick gray clouds billowing upward, forming a giant mushroom-shaped plume visible from as far as 150 kilometers away. According to The Guardian, the Indonesian authorities immediately raised the alert level to its highest setting. Officials also urged residents to evacuate areas within a 7-kilometer radius of the crater.

The explosion disrupted air travel across the region, with dozens of flights to and from the popular tourist island of Bali canceled as ash clouds threatened aircraft safety. Officials recorded unusually high volcanic activity before the main eruption. Fifty separate events occurred within just two hours, far exceeding the normal 8 to 10 daily activities typically observed at the site. Villages near the volcano have been blanketed in thick ash. This has forced evacuations of residents from two communities closest to the danger zone.

Indonesian Volcano Causes Massive Flight Disruptions

The towering ash column has caused disruptions to air travel across Indonesia and neighboring countries. Dozens of flights to and from Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport have been canceled, affecting major airlines, including Air India, Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Australia. Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport will remain closed until Thursday “to ensure the safety of passengers,” according to airport operator AirNav.

The eruption has also impacted more than a thousand tourists, particularly those traveling to Bali and Komodo National Park, famous for its Komodo dragons. The volcano previously erupted in May 2025, when authorities also raised the alert to the highest level. More dramatically, it erupted multiple times in November 2024, killing nine people and forcing thousands to flee. Indonesia, home to 270 million people, contains 120 active volcanoes and experiences frequent seismic activity.