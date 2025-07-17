“Ballard,” the Amazon Prime procedural, a spin-off of “Bosch,” launched July 9, 2025, to critical acclaim. It follows LAPD Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) delving into cold cases across a vividly captured Westside L.A. Whether racing along Pacific Coast Highway or investigating crime scenes in Venice Beach and Malibu, the locations serve not just as backdrops, but as integral characters in the story.

Visiting these actual spots allows fans to step into Ballard’s world, catch a glimpse of her morning surf, trace her steps to the cold‑case HQ and relive key character moments. This guide will showcase the show’s main filming destinations, highlight what you can see and do there and offer tips for planning your visit.

Is ‘Ballard’ A Spin-Off Of ‘Bosch’?

“Ballard” is an official spin-off of “Bosch,” based on characters created by crime novelist Michael Connelly. While the latter followed LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), the former shifts focus to Detective Renée Ballard, a younger but equally relentless investigator who runs the department’s newly revived cold case unit.

The show stays within the same gritty LA universe, and longtime “Bosch” fans will recognize shared themes, locations and even some familiar faces. Though it introduces fresh characters and cases, “Ballard” carries forward the noir tone, complex storytelling and police-procedural realism that made its predecessor a hit.

Venice Beach, Los Angeles

Key Scenes: According to Soap Central, Venice Beach is introduced in the opening scenes of “Ballard,” setting the tone for the entire series. Viewers first meet Detective Renée Ballard walking along the sand at dawn, surfboard in hand, reflecting her gritty independence and connection to the ocean. Later episodes return to Venice for boardwalk interviews, witness interrogations and street-level investigations, making the area feel like her personal and professional home base. The setting’s eclectic energy matches Ballard’s unconventional style and roots the show firmly in coastal L.A. culture.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Venice Beach is May to early June or September to early October. These months offer warm weather, fewer crowds, lower prices and great lighting for photos.

Transportation Options: The area is walkable from Venice Beach Metro station, or you can park along Ocean Front Walk.

Per Moviedelic, the “Ballard” production crew “set up camp in Venice Beach” and along the lively Ocean Front Walk in mid‑July 2024, capturing its signature mix of sand, street performers and tourist energy for key outdoor sequences. In a behind‑the‑scenes moment shared by series author Michael Connelly, he posted on July 22, 2024: “Ballard is filming! With Maggie Q as Renée. I’m super excited!”

Venice’s colorful murals, skate parks, and oceanfront vibe offer an electric L.A. feel, perfect for reliving the drama. Producers opted for real locations rather than studio sets, filling the frame with familiar Westside landmarks to give the series a distinctive regional identity.

Things to Do: Venice Beach is packed with sights and experiences beyond “Ballard” filming locations. Stroll the famous Ocean Front Walk, where street performers, local vendors and live artists create a constantly changing scene. Explore the Venice Canals, a quieter, more scenic part of the neighborhood inspired by Italy. Rent a bike and cruise down to Santa Monica Pier, just a few miles away, or check out Abbot Kinney Boulevard for stylish boutiques, art galleries and coffee shops.

Where to Eat: The Sidewalk Café is a local favorite, located right on the boardwalk, offering classic beachside fare with a view. For something more upscale, try Gjelina on Abbot Kinney, a trendy spot known for California-style small plates and artisanal pizza. Craving something quick? Great White offers breakfast burritos and smoothies perfect for fueling a morning of sightseeing.

Where to Stay: For a true “stay where they filmed” experience, Venice on the Beach Hotel offers oceanfront rooms just steps from where key “Ballard” scenes were shot. It’s affordable, central and great for watching the sunset. If you want a boutique feel, The Kinney Venice Beach is a bold, art-forward hotel near Abbot Kinney and the canals.

Paradise Cove Beach, Malibu

Key Scenes: Paradise Cove serves as a quiet sanctuary for Ballard, scenes here are more introspective, showing her unwinding after tough cases or thinking through evidence alone by the waves. Her beachfront home, a key location in the series, overlooks this peaceful stretch of sand. Several scenes use the cove’s natural beauty to contrast the show’s darker, crime-driven moments, offering a look at Ballard’s vulnerable side and grounding her in the calm between storms.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Paradise Cove is April to early June or September to October for sunny weather, fewer crowds, scenic views and lower travel costs.

Transportation Options: To reach this “Ballard” filming location, it’s essential to drive via Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). However, travelers should note that limited parking is available.

With ocean views and iconic pier-side café, the location offers the serene and cinematic feel central to Ballard’s character arc. This stretch of coast captured in the show was later affected by 2025 wildfires, making the series a poignant time capsule. As Maggie Q dished to TV Insider, “That coastline was my daily commute in the show, and we spent a lot of time there, and I’ve been back since and cried the whole way from PCH (Pacific Coast Highway) all the way up to deep in Malibu.”

“We’ve immortalized this part of the West Side of LA that will never be the same,” the lead actress continued. “And I think it’s going to be very bittersweet to see what we captured – and I know what we captured because I was there – and what currently no longer exists.”

Things to Do: Beyond reliving the titular character’s reflective beach scenes, Malibu offers a range of experiences to fill a day or weekend. Take a scenic stroll down Malibu Pier, just a short drive from Paradise Cove, or explore tide pools and sea caves at El Matador Beach for a more rugged coastal vibe. Nature lovers can hike the trails at Charmlee Wilderness Park or Solstice Canyon, both offering sweeping ocean views and quiet wooded paths.

Where to Eat: A must-stop is the Paradise Cove Beach Café, featured in “Ballard” and popular with both locals and celebrities. The laid-back restaurant offers seafood, burgers, tropical drinks and unbeatable views, perfect for watching surfers or whales in the distance. For a higher-end dining experience, head to Nobu Malibu, known for its modern Japanese cuisine and oceanfront setting.

Where to Stay: To stay close to the filming action, book a room at the Malibu Beach Inn, a luxury boutique hotel right on Carbon Beach with private balconies and panoramic ocean views, just minutes from Paradise Cove. For a more relaxed or romantic setting, try The M Malibu, a mid-century style motel near the beach.

Rutt’s Hawaiian Café, Mar Vista, Los Angeles

(Photo by Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: In episode two, titled “Haystacks,” we see Bosch drop in for lunch at Rutt’s, offering not just exposition but also a glimpse into the modern-day L.A. community fabric. As one recap notes, “They repair to Rutt’s Hawaiian Café in West LA for lunch, and honestly the plate Renée orders looks delicious.”

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Rutt’s Hawaiian Café in Mar Vista is spring (March-May) and fall (September-November) for mild weather, fewer crowds and easier parking. Weekdays during these seasons offer the most relaxed experience.

Transportation Options: The area boasts ample street parking, and is also accessible via the LA Metro bus line.

Prime Video’s “Ballard” features an atmospheric scene set in Rutt’s Hawaiian Café, a beloved West Los Angeles eatery at 11707 Washington Place in Mar Vista. The choice to shoot a lunch meeting there between Detective Renée Ballard and retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch adds authenticity (and a touch of local flavor) to the series. Rutt’s, famous for its Hawaiian‑style dishes like Kalua pork and Spam musubi, has been a cherished neighborhood staple since 1976 and even caught the eye of “Diners, Drive‑Ins & Dives” in 2014.

Things to Do: Mar Vista is a charming, laid-back neighborhood with a strong local community vibe. After visiting Rutt’s Hawaiian Café, explore the Mar Vista Farmers’ Market (held weekly), where you can sample fresh produce and artisan goods. Take a walk or bike ride along the Marvin Braude Bike Trail nearby, which stretches along the coast and offers scenic ocean views. For art lovers, the Westside Urban Arts Festival often features local galleries and pop-up exhibits.

Where to Eat: Aside from Rutt’s Hawaiian Café, the neighborhood boasts several noteworthy dining spots. If you want a casual but hearty meal, The Mar Vista pub offers craft beers and gastropub fare. For coffee lovers, Alfred Coffee serves excellent brews and has a welcoming vibe.

Where to Stay: Mar Vista offers some unique lodging options for visitors who want to stay near the filming locations. For more upscale stays, consider renting a private Airbnb home or apartment nearby, ranging from modern condos to cozy cottages with garden patios.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ballard in the “Bosch” series?

Detective Renée Ballard is a character originally introduced in Michael Connelly’s novels and later brought to life in the “Ballard” TV series. In the books, she is a driven LAPD detective who works the night shift (“the late show”) and eventually becomes the head of the Open-Unsolved Unit. In the Prime Video series “Ballard,” she steps into a lead role.

Where can I watch “Ballard” season one?

Season one is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is also home to the original “Bosch” series and its sequel “Bosch: Legacy.”