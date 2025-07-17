If you’re a fan of reality television, you’ve surely strapped in for your fair share of “Big Brother” episodes over the years. The show, which premiered on CBS in 2000, was adapted from a Dutch series of the same name and has since become a global fixture with multiple spinoffs and international iterations. If you’re unfamiliar, the series centers on a custom-built residence loaded with hand-picked contestants, who must complete various challenges and vote each other off the show based on personality, ability to complete tasks and high-octane personal drama. Audiences have been tuning in to live vicariously through these contestants for a quarter of a century, with the 27th season of “Big Brother” finally premiering on July 10. This new season is shooting as it airs, and is expected to run through October.

Since “Big Brother” confines its contestants to a single location, it should be no surprise to learn that season 27 is being captured entirely in and around the Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles, California. These soundstages are located in the Studio City portion of the neighborhood, where many Hollywood productions take place. Whether you’ve been meaning to venture out into sunny Los Angeles for some time now, or you’re just interested in flexing your ability to get out of the house while the Hotel Mystère crew is trapped indoors, now seems like the perfect time to book your trip to the Golden State. We’ll outline some important information regarding the production schedule of “Big Brother” and offer a few must-see tourist locations surrounding Studio City for you to check out while you’re in town. Before long, you and your group of friends may find yourselves playing an abridged version of the series from the inside of your coastal Airbnb.

Where Is The ‘Big Brother’ House Located?

Key Scenes: As stated, the “Big Brother” house for season 27 is located in Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles, California. This studio, which clocks in at roughly 55 acres of land, has previously served as the backdrop for many hit Hollywood productions. Classic sitcoms such as “Seinfeld,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were captured on these soundstages, as well as films like “Scream 3” and a variety of Republic Pictures Westerns. Obviously, the stages have been retrofitted to provide the look and feel of a mysterious hotel, offering the “Big Brother” contestants an insulated environment to survive, thrive and get on each other’s nerves.

Best Time to Visit: Though you won’t have much luck touring the studios as “Big Brother” is actively in production, it’s still a beautiful time to visit Southern California in general. Those who wish to check out Los Angeles for the first time are welcome to visit the beautiful region all year round. Still, most natives recommend exploring the area during the shoulder months of May or October. These portions of the year offer the mildest weather, semi-reasonable traffic (by L.A. standards, that is), and plenty of outdoor events. With any luck, you may find yourself waltzing right through the set of an outdoor shoot for the next big studio blockbuster.

Transportation Options: Though Los Angeles does have taxis, buses and plenty of Uber drivers, the area is known for its subpar public transportation grid. Those visiting from out of town would be well advised to rent a car for the trip, or consider chartering a driver to simplify your experience.

Since “Big Brother” season 27 is in active production, you won’t have much luck getting onto the set to see the actual environments constructed for this year’s residents. The security guards at Radford Studio Center probably won’t take kindly to you pressing a glass up to the wall to listen in on the events of next week’s episode either, so you might be better off exploring other portions of Los Angeles’ downtown area. Luckily, you’ll find that there are plenty of appealing adventures all over the major metropolitan hub, ranging from white sand beaches to theme parks to tours that take you through some of the most iconic backdrops in film history. First-time visitors are always encouraged to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Griffith Observatory, in order to create a picture-perfect representation of your trip to Tinseltown.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in film or TV productions, Los Angeles is an idyllic retreat for visitors of all stripes. Nature lovers will surely gravitate to the many hiking trails found in the Hollywood hills, as well as whale watching excursions, horseback riding and a variety of local zoos and aquariums. Others will find that LA has some of the best shopping experiences around, with high-end name brands and low-cost dupes available at shops around every corner. History buffs will also want to explore the historic La Brea Tar Pits, and investigate a few of the region’s finest cultural centers.

Where to Eat: Since Los Angeles is such a thriving multicultural epicenter, you can find new and innovative takes on just about any recipe or cuisine. Southwestern Mexican food is a staple of the L.A. diet, while fresh-caught seafood and Michelin-starred Italian joints dot the entire coastline. A few local favorites include the 71Above Restaurant and Skylounge, Maccheroni Republic and Burosu Ramen, though the culinary possibilities in the area are genuinely endless. Street food is a big part of the culture here as well, so don’t be afraid to approach a vendor with an open mind.

Where to Stay: One significant drawback of Los Angeles is the exponentially high cost of living. This means that the region is often plagued with high gas prices, expensive grocery imports and wildly pricey hotels. If you’ve got a sizable nest egg stored away for your trip and don’t mind hitting the town like a big spender, you can always check out the ultra ritzy rooms at The Godfrey Hotel, The Hollywood Roosevelt or The Garland. Others may want to investigate any number of chain hotels along the outside perimeter of the city in order to secure a better deal. Airbnb listings are also very popular in the city of angels, so it’s worth shopping around before locking in your itinerary.

Where Is ‘Big Brother’ Filmed In Canada?

Much like the American series, “Big Brother” has received a Canadian spinoff titled “Big Brother Canada.” The show, which began airing in 2013, shoots in and around Toronto, Ontario, which is sometimes fittingly referred to as Hollywood North. Many film and TV productions choose to shoot in Toronto due to the city’s excellent tax credits and incentives, making it home to such shows as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Boys” and “Reacher.” Studio 550 and Orbitor Studios are said to be the key filming locations for “Big Brother Canada,” each located just outside of Toronto’s thriving downtown area.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of “Big Brother” is real?

Like any television production, portions of “Big Brother” are manipulated and edited to increase tension and add dramatic value. Other elements of the show may be orchestrated by producers, though a majority of the series is true to its mission statement. The contestants of the show really are strangers who really do live together during the production, resulting in a few genuine and juicy moments of entertainment. When watching the series from home, it’s always prudent to question how much of the chaos is real, as television producers are known to manipulate twists of reality shows all the time.

Do you get paid to go in the “Big Brother” house?

Much like other reality TV shows, “Big Brother” pays its contestants a weekly stipend for each week that they remain on the series. Those who make it all the way through to the end are given a bonus reward, as advertised in the show’s premise. While the weekly payment likely varies based on where they shoot, a 2007 profile in Today confirms that the figure was once $750 per episode. That number has likely ballooned to much greater heights in the nearly two decades since, but it does provide a good idea of what contestants are receiving, in order to continue paying their bills as they sequester inside the studio.

Do they drink in the “Big Brother” house?

Housemates on “Big Brother” are generally permitted to drink if they choose to do so. Still, for liability reasons and structural purposes, parameters are usually in place to prevent anyone from binge drinking or blacking out. Producers tend to monitor everything that goes on inside the set and generally place a controlled amount of liquor in the building to prevent anyone from going overboard.